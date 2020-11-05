Salem Academy's Ross honored as Student-Athlete of the Month by MIAA

Avery Ross, a senior at Salem Academy Charter School, was recently selected as the recipient of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) Student-Athlete of the Month Award for September.
A four-year member of the school’s varsity cross country and track and field teams, she has earned team MVP and All-League honors in cross country and a Coaches Award in track and field. Ross is also a two-year varsity member of its newly formed swim team.
“Avery is a natural leader who constantly encourages her teammates and leads by example through her dedication to running,” Salem Academy girls cross country coach Karen Kilner said. “She is an excellent role model to the younger runners on the team and comes to practice each day ready to work hard.”
“Avery is a fierce competitor and is the type of athlete who can always say at the end of a race, ‘I gave it my all’,” added her track and field coach at Salem Academy, Matt Chuchul.
In the classroom, Ross is equally impressive — if not more so. She boasts an outstanding 4.44 grade point average while earning honor roll and high honor roll recognition throughout her high school career. She challenges herself with Advanced Placement and Honors level courses.
This past spring, Ross was awarded the Empathy Award, an honor bestowed for the support and empathy she provides to her peers both in and out of the classroom. She has been a member of the National Honor Society since her sophomore year.
“Avery is someone who models being a student-athlete every day,” said Drew Betts, Salem Academy’s athletic director. “She is a hard-working individual who consistently challenges herself and supports others.”
A leader within her community, Ross volunteers her time at Life Bridge, a homeless shelter in Salem, and is a member of her local Girl Scout Troop.
During her senior year, Ross will demonstrate leadership through her service learning project, during which she will advocate for endangered shellfish, such as oysters and mussels, while simultaneously educating on the importance of shellfish to the environment. Her project is connected with the Salem Sound Coastwatch, an organization geared to monitoring local natural resources where she volunteers many hours.
“I am very proud of all she has accomplished and continues to accomplish,” said Betts.
The MIAA Student-Athlete of the Month Award is presented on a monthly basis to two student-athletes who display excellence in the areas of academics, athletics and community service. Students in grades 9-12 who attend MIAA member schools are eligible to receive the award.