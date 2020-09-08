The pitching quartet of Eric DiPiero, Brennan Frost, Christian Morrissey and Noah Guanci allowed just one hit and two walks while striking out 13 batters as the Salem-Beverly baseball team won its opening game of the Essex County Baseball League fall season Tuesday night, blanking host Triton, 6-0.
Noah Staffier had a two-out RBI single for Beverly while Frost added a two-run base knock.
Josh Demers, Casey Bellew and Sam Armbruster also played well for the winners, who take on Pentucket Thursday.