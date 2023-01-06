SALEM — Great basketball teams tend to pride themselves on great defense, with critical defensive stands often times serving as the difference in a tight game.
For the Salem High boys squad, that reality certainly rang true in Friday night's NEC clash with red-hot Peabody.
Nursing a three point advantage with under two minutes to play, Witches' sophomore standout Brayson Green slid over near the paint to defend Tanners' do-it-all senior Shea Lynch. Green then timed Lynch's shot attempt perfectly, swatting it cleanly out of the air, off the opponent and out of bounds to give his team another much needed possession down the stretch.
The momentum swinging block proved paramount as the score remained the same until the final possession. Salem then once again forced a difficult, potential game-tying triple from Peabody at the buzzer to walk away with a thrilling 57-54 win in front of a packed house at Veterans Memorial Fieldhouse.
"He's a great defender, he's just so long and he read it right," Salem head coach Tom Doyle said of Green's block. "And to roll it off (Lynch's) body too and retain the ball ... that was just a huge play in that game.
"I think the defense was the key to our night," added Doyle. "This was a huge win for us. I thought tonight the energy and effort was there defensively the whole game. Peabody's a really good program and they have some good wins, so for us, I think that's an excellent win tonight."
Prior to the frantic finish, both teams had gotten off to a sizzling start shooting the ball. The two squads combined for seven made threes in the first quarter alone as Peabody seized a slight 20-17 advantage after one.
Salem ultimately jolted ahead by halftime, holding the Tanners to just nine second quarter points. Devante Ozuna (6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals) canned the second of his two 3-balls to beat the halftime buzzer as the Witches took a 35-29 lead into the break.
"Salem's a really good team and obviously Tommy (Doyle) does a really great job; he's a phenomenal coach," said Peabody head coach Thad Broughton, his team now 5-2. "They were prepared, we were prepared and I think we're pretty evenly matched. But the truth is they hit some big threes in the first half to build a lead and made the plays down the stretch when they had to."
Despite the final outcome, Peabody was right in it until the final buzzer. The Tanners held Salem to a mere five points in the third to regain a 44-40 lead, with Raphel Laurent (15 points, 2 steals) putting his team in front with a timely triple towards the end of the aforementioned frame. Nathan Braz (6 points, 3 assists) then beat the buzzer with a three of his own to give his team a two possession cushion heading into the final eight minutes.
Then, it was Green's time to shine.
The gifted swingman came up with a handful of impressive plays down the stretch, including a ridiculous scoop layup in traffic and a couple of other aggressive drives to draw contact. He ultimately scored 11 of his team's 22 points after the break, shot 7-for-10 overall for 18 total points, and added five rebounds and three assists in the win.
Green was largely held in check over the first two quarters, but Salem put an emphasis on putting the ball in his hands when it mattered most and he delivered.
"We tried to get the ball in his hands and let him do what he needs to do. He was able to come up with some huge plays for us down the stretch," said Doyle.
"He's a phenomenal player; at the high school level he's as good as it gets," added Broughton. "He made some key buckets when his team needed it."
While Green was unquestionably the catalyst, it was a complete team effort for Salem in the big win. Chris Qirjazi collected 12 big rebounds and played unselfish and intelligent throughout; Eddie Butler dropped 13 big points including three long balls; Jack Doyle ran the point with poise and efficiency, dishing out seven assists to go with his nine points; and Ozuna was incredibly steady throughout.
On the other end, Salem held the area's leading scorer A.J. Forte to just 10 points, 17 below his season average. Forte got some good lucks at times, but it was just one of those nights where the ball didn't want to drop.
Despite being on the wrong end of a decisive block in crunch time, Lynch was an absolute dog for the full 32 minutes, finishing with 12 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, three steals and three blocks in the tight setback.
"He impresses me every game because he's willing to do whatever it takes to win," Broughton said of Lynch. "Defensively, offensively, he's so unselfish and he does everything for us. He's the guy that is the glue that puts it all together, so just love Shea Lynch and I thought he played a great game tonight."
Salem 57, Peabody 54
at Salem High
Salem (4-3): Brayson Green 7-3-18, Devante Ozuna 2-0-6, Chris Qirjazi 2-0-4, Eddie Butler 4-2-13, Jack Doyle 2-3-9, Corey Grimes 2-0-4, Quinn Ryan 0-0-0. Totals: 19-8-57.
Peabody (5-2): Nathan Braz 2-0-6, Raphel Laurent 6-0-15, A.J. Forte 3-2-10, Danny Barrett 2-0-4, Johnny Lucas 3-0-6, Shea Lynch 5-1-12, Ruddy DeJesus 2-0-4. Totals: 23-3-54.
Halftime: 35-29, Salem
3-pointers: S — Butler 3, Ozuna 2, Doyle 2, Green; P — Laurent 3, Braz 2, Forte 2, Lynch.