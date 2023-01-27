SALEM — Basketball is a game of runs — and in Friday night's NEC showdown between the Marblehead and Salem boys squads, it was the host Witches who strung together a decisive one.
Trailing by four at the half, Salem came out in the third quarter and ripped off 12 straight points to seize control. Marblehead battled back with a vengeance, briefly taking the lead in the final minute, but the Witches got a pair of key free throws from Brayson Green and one final stop to seal the deal.
Green — who had missed two free throws a few possessions earlier to give the Magicians life — finished with a monster stat line of 24 points, six rebounds, three steals and five blocks in the narrow 58-57 victory.
"He's just getting better every game; I'm not worried about the missed free throws at all," said Salem head coach Tom Doyle, his team now 8-4. "He fills the stat sheet and even has the stats that don't show up: altered shots and altered passes, he just did so much out there tonight. I'm asking him to play a ton of minutes and he's understandably tired down the stretch, but he did so much to help us win."
The frantic final stretch played out like this: Marblehead's Nick Lemmond (11 points, 3 assists, 2 steals) cashed in on a transition jumper to bring his team within one (56-55) with under two minutes to play. The Magicians then got a defensive stop and a layup on the other end by Ryan Commoss (10 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals) to take their first lead (57-56) since the start of the third.
Green then missed consecutive freebies at the line, Quinn Rocco Ryan jumped on a loose ball for a clutch steal, passing it off to Green who was fouled before making the two big free throws. Now up by one with 20 seconds to play, Green blocked a Magicians' shot in the paint, corralled the ball and was fouled once again. He proceeded to miss the front end of a one-and-one, Marblehead's Isaiah Makor grabbed the rebound and called timeout with just over four seconds to go.
Needing to go the full length of the court, Tyrone Countrymon (16 points, 6 assists) used his speed to sift his way through the defenders and got up a running jump shot from just beyond the top of the key that rimmed out at the buzzer.
"We just wanted to try to get Ty (Countrymon) to the lane and obviously with four seconds left you're trying to go the length of the floor and look for a little contact," Marblehead head coach Mike Giardi explained. "We knew they weren't gonna get up on us hard so we might be able to get to the lane. But (with that amount of time left) that's the difference between a three and maybe a jumper in the lane so that was the hard part."
The aforementioned Makor (11 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists) was massive during the Magicians' late run to climb back into it. An uber-athletic guard, Makor came up with some impressive offensive rebounds in traffic to give his team second chances. He even had a loud and-one off an offensive board that helped swing momentum.
On the other end, Salem used that quick 12-0 burst to open the third to really put themselves in the driver's seat. Green was all over the court during that stretch, with Chris Qirjazi (10 points, 3 steals, 2 blocks) coming up with some big buckets as well.
Qirjazi wound up fouling out midway through the fourth, but Rocco Ryan filled in tremendously down the stretch.
"Two huge plays right away," Doyle said of Rocco Ryan. "Nice pass on a broken play for a layup and then a loose ball dive to save a possession. He's a hustle guy no question. Our assistants made the call and recommended him (when Qirjazi went out) and we went with him and it worked out."
Corey Grimes (12 points, 11 rebounds and a block) was instrumental in the first half, getting loose under the basket for a trio of easy layups. Jack Doyle also chipped in three triples in the contest and ran the point efficiently without turning it over.
Marblehead was able to cling to the halftime lead thanks to a balanced attack and some steady defense, with Countrymon leading the way on both ends.
"We made some adjustments at halftime and went on a nice little run there to seize control, but they came right back at us," said Doyle. "Losing Chris to fouls was tough; he had a great game tonight in limited minutes and that's what we need from him. But other guys stepped up and really did the job. Just another great high school basketball game in the Northeastern Conference."
Salem 58, Marblehead 57
at Salem High School
Salem (8-4): Brayson Green 10-3-24, Devante Ozuna 1-0-2, Chris Qirjazi 5-0-10, Eddie Butler 0-1-1, Corey Grimes 5-2-12, Jack Doyle 3-0-9, Quinn Rocco Ryan 0-0-0. Totals: 24-6-58.
Marblehead (8-5): Ryan Commoss 5-0-10, Miles O'Neill 2-1-5, Nick Lemmond 3-3-11, Isaiah Makor 4-3-11, Tyrone Countrymon 6-2-16, Scott Campbell 2-0-4. Totals: 22-9-57.
Halftime: 29-25, Marblehead
3-pointers: S — Doyle 3, Green; M — Lemmond 2, Countrymon 2.