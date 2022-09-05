It’s been a strenuous and at times frustrating past decade for the Salem High boys soccer program.
After going 12-5-3 and earning a win in the first round of the Division 2 North sectional tournament in 2012, the Witches have compiled a combined 39-99-17 record since. That includes just one trip to the postseason: in 2018, when they went 9-8-2.
Salem has also had three different head coaches in the past decade, with a lack of cohesiveness and overall low numbers undoubtedly adding to their struggles.
This fall, however, things are finally looking up in Witch City.
Not only has the program see its largest turnout in the past five seasons, a reality that’s allowed them to field a JV team once again, but they boast a number of talented and capable players on both sides of the ball.
“The boys are really excited,” said second-year head coach Padraic Slattery, whose team went 2-13 last fall. “Last year was a tricky year, but we’re ready to come back from that and build on the momentum we had towards the end of that season.
“We had about 40 guys come out this year, which is great, and we bring back six starters and some great new additions,” Slattery added. “We’re just excited to hopefully make the playoffs and see what we can do in the state tournament.”
If Salem is going to flip the script and churn out a winning campaign, it will start with their senior leadership at the top.
Team captains Jake Fritz (goalie), Eli Ferreira (defense), Nick Da Costa (defense) and Chris Qirjazi (midfield) are four of six returning starters that have not only gained experience on the field, but know how to lead in an effective way.
What has the potential to make Salem truly special, however, is their deep lineup that includes a number of international players who came over from both Brazil and Jamaica.
There’s senior midfielder Isaac Platino, sophomore center midfielder Lucas Diez, junior forward Gabriel Pereira, sophomore defender Marcus Pereira, sophomore defender Gabriel Gueno, freshman forward Daniel Andrada, freshman midfielder Pedro Gomez, and junior goalkeeper Malcolm Edwards.
Da Costa and sophomore center forward Ian Souza also hail from Brazil, but have been with the program for a few years now. The majority of the others arrived in Salem last winter and have now gotten accustomed to both the school and the soccer program, now eager to make an impact.
“They’ve been in school and have gotten to know some of the players on the team, the town of Salem and the community,” said Slattery. “We’re lucky to have some of these great players, and I can’t thank the captains enough for their efforts with camaraderie and teamwork and welcoming kids from different backgrounds. It’s exciting to be able to further the world game here in Salem.”
While each foreign born player brings something different to the squad, Slattery has been particularly impressed with Edwards, the club’s potential starting goalkeeper. Fritz has already proven himself as a sturdy last line of defense between the posts, but Edwards should undoubtedly challenge him for playing time after impressing early on.
Edwards moved to Salem in March and has already turned heads with his skillset.
“He’s phenomenal. Probably one of the best goalies I’ve ever seen,” said Slattery. “He should be a Division 1 (college) goalie in my mind. He has the skills, dives all over the place, and saves shots from the upper 90 that usually go in against most goalies.”
For the first time in recent memory, Salem appears to have a deep, balanced lineup capable of competing in the ever-competitive Northeastern Conference. They’ve had the chance to test their skills in some scrimmages prior to Tuesday’s season opener against Gloucester.
“The varsity squad had a good scrimmage against Amesbury, beating them and starting to build some momentum,” said Slattery. “In years past we’ve been low on numbers, but we had about 40 guys come out this year which is great. We have some really good eighth graders, too, that sadly can’t play on varsity this year, but we’re excited about the future of the program.”
