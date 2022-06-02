SALEM — In search of its first playoff victory in program history, the Salem High boys volleyball team couldn't have asked for a better start against visiting Ware Thursday afternoon.
Competing as the No. 27 seed in the Division 2 postseason draw after a 9-6 regular season campaign, the Witches jumped out and won the first two games in a rare matinee bout in front of a packed house at the Salem High Fieldhouse.
But Ware responded in a big way, coming up with a number of impressive digs and forcing Salem out of its comfort zone. The result was three straight set victories for the Western Mass. school as it rallied for a 3-2 win to send Salem home for the season.
"They did not let us win any cheap points; we had to fight for every single point," Salem head coach Craig Massey said following the 25-18, 26-24, 22-25, 17-25, 10-15 decision.
"Nothing was falling when we were trying to tip and they were rotating defensively really, really well," he added. "They played mistake free volleyball on defense and did enough on offense to put the games away when they needed to."
Despite the disappointing loss, Massey was pleased with the season overall and believes the young program is heading in the right direction.
"We set a goal at the beginning of the year just to qualify for the tournament. To get seeded where we were able to host a game was above and beyond our expectations," Massey acknowledged. "It would've been great to get the win, but the program is absolutely trending upward and I see big things for this team in the coming years."
In racing out to their early lead, the Witches served well and strung together some great setups for their teammates at the net for easy putaways. The Witches seized a 5-3 advantage in the first set and increased that lead to 14-9 midway through thanks to some terrific serving from Elias Ferreira (2 aces, 94.1 serve percentage). Ware never really threatened in the opening set.
In set No. 2, Ware grabbed the first two points before Salem battled back quickly to eventually grabbed a nine-point lead (21-12). Again, Ferreira and Alexander MacTaylor (3 aces) put their team in good position with an effective service game.
Ware reeled off seven straight points down the stretch of the second set to make things interesting before Salem finally ended it with a textbook spike at the net.
Both Jake Fritz (team-high 8 kills) and Jayren Romero (5 kills) came up with some clutch points up front for Salem.
"I thought we started off strong and our hitters were operating much more efficiently," said Massey. "They were getting better swings. But as (Ware's) defense adjusted, they picked up a lot of balls, and when we had the opportunity we couldn't put the big point away."
Troubles for Salem began in the third set, as a back-and-forth stanza eventually resulted in Ware coming out on top, 25-22. The fourth set was all Ware, which never trailed en route to a decisive 25-17 victory.
That set the stage for a winner-take-all fifth set, and while Salem certainly had its chances it could never quite get over the hump in the 15-point frame.
George Alexopoulos added seven kills in the loss for the Witches while Kaiden Brewster had four to go with a team-best five blocks. Ferreira led the way as the set up man, recording 22 assists, while Fritz had 14 digs and both Nick DaCosta and Romero had 11.
It was undoubtedly a tough loss to swallow for a group that had made so many strides this spring. But Massey believes it will only help them grow moving forward and hopes the sport itself will do the same on the North Shore.
"We've seen growth for the girls game the last several years and we're now starting to see the guys programs start to take shape, too," said Massey. "I think volleyball is on an upward trajectory; we saw more kids come out for boys volleyball this spring and had a JV squad for the very first time. I'm really hoping we start to see some more North Shore teams for this spring sport because it's a great sport, it's fun, and the playoff atmosphere today was fantastic."