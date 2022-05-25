A year ago, the Salem High boys volleyball team lost their first 11 matches before winning their season finale. It’s been a complete turnaround for the Witches this spring, though, as they’ve posted a winning record and earned a berth in the state playoffs for the first time.
Salem is 9-5 with one regular season contest remaining Thursday at home against Essex Tech. The Witches, who have won four of five, are ranked No. 27 in the most recent power rankings among the state’s Division 2 programs.
“The total difference this year is due to dedication and focus on improvement,” said head coach Craig Massey, who founded both the girls and boys volleyball programs at Salem High. He has been head girls’ coach for 15 years, and this marks his fifth with the boys.
Salem has four seniors, three juniors (two of whom serve as team captains), many sophomores and one freshman. There is also a junior varsity team of a dozen players.
“We finished strong a year ago and that carried over to this season. The boys were excited to see how good they could be,” said Masssey.
The team’s three captains, said Massey, all have different personalities that help the squad. Senior George Alexopoulos is very vocal and the heart of the team, a player who gets his teammates going. Juniors Jake Fritz and Alexander MacTaylor are both quieter, but lead by example with their on-court play.
Salem is a member of the Commonwealth Athletic Conference, a mixture of tech schools, charters, and some public or Catholic schools. The Witches recent beat Pioneer Charter School, 3-1, KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate, 3-0, and Innovation Academy of Tyngsboro, 2-0 to qualify for the tournament. Their ninth win came Tuesday night against Greater Lawrence in a five-set thriller.
“That one was crazy because our bus was an hour late, and they had only rented the gym for two hours so we had to end it after two sets,” said Fritz, who is also a soccer captain and member of the Salem High basketball team. “We’re all very excited to make the tournament. I think the whole season a year ago was building up to this, and everything is clicking.
“I’m beginning to look at colleges, and if I was going to play any sport it would definitely be volleyball,” added Fritz. “We’ve done some team bonding and are close. The voice on the court 90 percent of the time is George’s. He gets us up, and Alexander is a calming presence. I’m somewhere in the middle.”
Fritz leads the team in kills (90), kills per set (2.1), serving aces (41), aces per set (1.0), and hitting percentage. Alexopoulos has the most blocks (12), is second in kills (53) and third in hitting percentage, while Mac Taylor leads Salem in receptions (221) and is second in digs per set (1.4),
Others in top three in various categories include Jayren Romero, Elias Ferreira, C.J. Gonzalez, Nick DaCosta, Will Napierkowski, and Kaiden Brewster.
The Witches close out the regular season with two conference and one non-conference before the tournament pairings are announced.
“We know we’ve still got a lot of work to do to get ready. We want to finish strong,” said Massey. “This is a really nice group of kids who work hard and love the game. It’s been a fun year for all of us.”
