With the $3.5 million restoration project from last fall virtually complete, Salem Country Club members and outsiders alike are anxious to see the results.
The 2022 season is a few months away, but based on what club president Kevin MacIntyre has revealed, those results are dramatic.
“We got long overdue deferred maintenance work done that had been put off for too many years, especially the bunkers (57 of them),” says MacIntyre, who co-chaired the restoration committee with Joe Mahoney.
The last time the bunkers had undergone complete reconstruction was 1994, a year before the club was awarded the 2001 U.S. Senior Open.
The other most significant course project in recent years has been the 2016 restoration of all the greens, returned to their original size and shape that Donald Ross created when the course opened in 1926. In addition, new drainage systems were installed for each green.
Pennsylvanian Ron Forse was hired for the 1994 bunker rebuilds and 2016 green restorations, both of which received rave reviews.
It’s expected that Eric Iverson of Renaissance Golf Design, the firm hired to provide this current restoration service, will receive the same laudatory reviews when Salem CC is opened for the 2022 season.
“The bunkers were the biggest part of the project,” said MacIntyre, “but a lot of other areas received attention, too. We had drainage work done on No. 1 and No. 18 fairways. We returned some fairways to their original form, and we were able to recapture some of the historic pin position options that had been lost over the years.”
Most noticeable to members will be the subtle but enhanced changes made to No. 13, considered the course’s signature hole and one of Ross’s all-time favorite short par-4s.
The fairway landing area for the 343-yarder used to be an island of sorts, with 50 yards of rough in front of the first bunker near the green and continuing beyond the bunker until the player reached the approach to the famous, three-tiered putting surface. Now, the fairway will continue up to the first bunker 50 yards short of the green, then resume just beyond it.
“We tweaked a few of the greens, like No. 1 and No. 3, and had some surrounds restored,” Macintyre added. “On No. 8 we had an eight-foot wide collar on the right of the green brought back to its original status as part of the green. On the 11th green, we recaptured a pin placement on the left top side of the green. On No. 1 we restored green on the left front, which restored a large swale as part of the green.”
The restoration project included the lengthening of several tees that will increase the overall course yardage to 7000-plus yards from the tips. The new scorecards will not be printed until Mass Golf officials visit in the spring to determine exact hole measurements.
“We subtly added length to several holes by extending the championship tees,” MacIntyre said, “like 30 yards on Nos. 1 and 2. We’ll add 30 yards by backing up the tee on No. 7 next fall. We’ve lengthened No. 11 tee by 20 yards, No. 12 tee by 10 yards (rerouting the nearby cart path), No. 14 by 25 yards, No. 17 tee by 30 yards, and No. 18 by 10 yards or so, making the tee shot alignment more toward the fairway and less toward the parking lot. We also reshaped No. 13 tee so it’s more aligned with the green and removed trees on the left side of the fairway.
“All of these changes, we believe, will enhance the playability and overall condition of the course.”
Course superintendent Bill Rocco lauded the work conducted by Iverson and the construction crew from Top Golf. “Eric did an excellent job in all respects,” said Rocco. “He and his staff were most respectful of the property, diligent, measured and had done their homework before arriving on site. He understands Donald Ross and made it clear that he hoped his work would help Salem return to the ‘Top 100’ lists.”
Iverson noted the project was a smooth collaboration with the membership.
“It was a pleasure to work with a membership that owns such a love for their golf course,” Iverson said from his home outside Denver. “We looked upon our work as part of an ongoing restoration process to the design, from tee to green, that Donald Ross originated.
“Our job was to identify details to improve this overall restoration initiative; whatever would make the golf experience better, including some negligible tree clearing work to improve sightlines and provide more sun, light and air.”