Salem Country Club’s Kirk Hanefeld did not let occasional back spasms prevent him from establishing yet another Sam Snead-like record at the recent 103rd New England PGA championship at Kirkbrae CC and Agawam Hunt Club in Rhode Island.
The former Salem director of golf and director of instruction, Hanefeld became the first competitor ever to shoot his age with a two-under-par 67 in Round 1, then became the oldest player — again — to ever finish in the top 10 with his one-under total for the 54-hole event, good for a share of seventh place.
This marked the fifth time Hanefeld set an age standard in this championship for finishing in the top 10 in his 60s age-wise. This despite the fact he has been plagued with a chronic back condition for years.
“I’m still struggling with my body,” said Hanefeld. “I guess I’d expect to at my age, but I've been managing the best I can for 12 years like this now. The body simply doesn’t move for me like it used to. I’m still trying to figure out a solution, though; seeing a rheumatologist at Mass General shortly. Maybe he can figure it out.”
Over the years he has seen chiropractors, physical therapists, massage therapists, orthopedic surgeons and acupuncturists, all to no avail in terms of finding solutions to his ongoing pain.
“Shooting my age the first round doesn’t really mean much to me now. Maybe in 20 years it will,” he added. “Fact is I didn’t feel too bad that round, but the pain got worse in rounds two and three. I’m glad I could shoot what I did (72 and 73), but I know I can play a lot better if I can get healthy physically.”
Hanefeld was not the only sexagenarian to finish in the top 10. Rhode Islander Eddie Kirby, who won the 2012 NEPGA at Kernwood and Salem, also tied for seventh, at the age of 61.
He and Hanefeld performed impressively with 212 aggregates, but they were no match for the champion, Rich Berberian of Vesper, who shot a record 18 under par, beating Winchester’s Eric Barlow by six strokes.
Berberian has now won five NEPGAs. Hanefeld won three in a four-year span at the start of the century and 20 years later still has serious game.
Hanefeld was one of six North Shore-connected players to make the 36-hole cut in a field of 165. Former Danvers resident and Myopia assistant Dan Venezio, the head pro at Portland CC, shot 216, while Myopia assistant Greg Kelly shot 217, Tedesco assistant Ron Coiro 219, Kernwood’s Frank Dully (at age 56) and Bass Rocks’s Todd Scarafoni 221, and Beverly native Mike Powers of Charter Oak 231.
By any standard, Hanefeld’s sustained excellence as a tournament player is unmatched in New England golf annals, from his days as a state champion at the junior and amateur level in New Hampshire to his prime years as a club professional to his five years of solid play on the Champions Tour to his astounding stretch in recent years, including 2023. It’s all added up to his induction in the New Hampshire Golf and NEPGA Halls of Fame.
“Kirk is like a fine wine,” says NEPGA executive director Mike Higgins. “He seems to be getting better with age."