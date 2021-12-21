DANVERS — The Salem High boys basketball team may not boast the biggest or most physically imposing lineup on the North Shore. But the Witches have a number of quick, athletic guards capable of wreaking havoc defensively.
That reality was on full display in Tuesday’s convincing 62-35 win over host Danvers.
Between Jayren Romero, Bryan Delacruz and Darlin Santiago, among others, Salem’s on ball pressure was relentless throughout. They recorded 15 steals as a team and forced numerous other turnovers en route to easy buckets in transition. When they got into their half court sets, they moved the ball well and found the open shooter.
“We played hard from the get go,” said Salem head coach Tom Doyle, his team now 4-0 after a three-game sweep in the KSA Events Basketball Classic down in Florida last weekend.
“We have some real quick guards that can put ball pressure on and cause some problems, and then our behind the scenes guys were able to step up and do a nice job, too. We’re always going to be undersized but our guys get the job done back there. Just a good team effort tonight.”
Danvers scored the game’s first basket, but after that it was virtually all Witches.
Angel Tejada, another talented guard for the squad, got going early from deep to help his team seize a 17-5 lead after one and a 34-18 advantage at halftime. Tejada got loose early for a couple of clean looks, and once he got rolling he was hard to contain. Tejada finished the evening with a game-high 23 points including five triples to go with seven rebounds, four steals and a block.
“He’s had a really great preseason for us, fall and summer, and the last game in Florida he really got going,” said Doyle. “This game it was great to see. He’s got a beautiful release and a beautiful shot and it was nice to see him get it going tonight.”
Despite the lofty deficit, Danvers refused to take their foot off the gas, competing hard until the final buzzer. The Falcons reeled off a quick 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter and bring some life into the gym, grinding on defense and generating some decent looks on the other end.
Quinton Shairs was a bright spot in the loss, finishing with a team-high 17 points, but head coach Chris Timson says his young, inexperienced, team has a long way to go as they continue to learn and progress as a group.
“The thing you can see out of Quinton is he’s not shy,” said Timson. “He’s not scared; he’ll shoot and that’s what we need. Sometimes he’s going to take good shots, sometimes he’s going to take bad shots but at least he’s shooting the ball.
“But right now it just seems like we haven’t found a leader to step up consistently offensively,” added Timson. “It’s not just about taking shots, it’s about setting the tempo for us, controlling the game, and we’re just struggling with that right now. We just haven’t found someone that can take the pressure off anyone.”
Timson did highlight the play of Evan Currie off the bench, as well as Tyler Tidbits and Mike Moroney down the stretch. Big man Aris Xerras was also steady throughout, finishing with five points and 10 rebounds.
For Salem, Treston Abreu brought some solid defense to the table and produced a balanced stat line of 13 points, 7 rebounds and a couple of assists. Santiago, the team’s leading scorer coming in, had 11 points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal, while freshman Brayson Green provided a nice spark off the bench with seven points, seven rebounds, three assists and a steal as well.
Salem 62, Danvers 35
at Danvers High
Salem: Angel Martinez 9-0-23, Treston Abreu 4-3-13, Darlin Santiago 5-1-11, Brayson Green 3-0-7, Chris Qirjazi 2-0-4, Jaren Romero 1-2-4. Totals: 24-6-62.
Danvers: Quinton Shairs 5-4-17, Daniel Molina 2-1-5, Aris Xerras 1-3-5, Deryn Lanphere 1-0-3, Jonathan DiTomaso 1-0-3, Jacob Wescott 1-0-2. Totals: 11-8-35.
Halftime: S, 34-18
3-pointers: S — Martinez 5, Green, Abreu 2; D — Shairs 3, DiTomaso, Lanphere.
Records: S, 4-0; D, 0-3
