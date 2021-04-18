It was a case of missed opportunities for the Salem High football team Saturday. The Witches couldn't finish a few promising drives in the first half and fell to host Saugus, 28-6, in what will likely be the last varsity game ever played at Stackpole Field.
In the second meeting of the year between these clubs, the Witches (0-6) were markedly better on defense. Saugus (2-4) scored 42 points the first time around but had to work for all four of their touchdowns on Saturday.
Sal Franco scored twice for the winners and Javier Martinez hauled in a touchdown pass from Donovan Clark. Saugus led 12-0 at halftime after Salem twice failed to score deep in Sachem territory, fumbling away one chance and turning it over on downs at the 11-yard line on another.
The Sachems opened the second half with a scoring drive, recovered an onside kick and scored again to effectively put the contest away.
Freshman quarterback Corey Grimes had a great outing for the Witches, completing 17 of his 21 passes for 181 yards. Jeandavis Cardenas had 96 of those yards on six snags, including a 77-yarder that nearly went to the house in the third quarter.
Salem finally broke through on the last play from scrimmage, with Grimes finding Luis Paulino in the end zone for a second straight week.
Jariel Del Valle caught six balls for 42 yards, Connor McRae ran hard with 54 yards from scrimmage and Patrick Boardway had a solid outing at linebacker for Salem, which wraps up the Fall 2 season next weekend against Beverly.
-- Matt Williams