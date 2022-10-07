SAUGUS — Just two seasons ago the Salem High football team endured a frustrating winless campaign. A year before that, they won just one game.
But this year's Witches squad is built different. And on Friday night in Saugus, they proved that by winning their fifth straight contest to open the 2022 season, the first time the program has accomplished that feat in 41 years.
It wasn't pretty at times, and Salem certainly left some scoring opportunities on the table. But the defense came up clutch time and time again, holding Saugus out of the end zone with goal line stands on multiple occasions en route to a 21-6 victory at Christie Serino Stadium.
"Phenomenal," Salem head coach Matt Bouchard said of his team's defensive effort. "I think the reason why we were able to find a way to win was 100 percent because of our defense. When push came to shove, our defense stepped up.
"Obviously this was a big win for our program because (it was 1981) 74 the last time Salem started 5-0," continued Bouchard. "So it's a big win for our program; I'm just excited for the kids."
Following a somewhat lackluster first quarter that featured a Saugus punt, a Salem turnover on downs and a Salem interception (hauled in by sophomore captain Quinn Rocco Ryan), the Witches were finally able to find paydirt early in the second.
Devante Ozuna — who finished with 187 yards rushing — scored on a 27-yard run after ripping off a 20-yard scamper earlier in the drive, and Corey Grimes added the PAT to put Salem up 7-0.
The Witches then snared another pick on Saugus' ensuing drive, this time Luis Chinn coming up with the ball, and it immediately put them in scoring position on the Sachems' 26-yard line. Five plays later Grimes punched it in from a yard out and booted another PAT through the uprights.
Despite allowing a couple of chunk gains to the hosts after that, Salem's defense impressed in the red zone by stopping Saugus on four straight plays from inside the 5 to force a turnover on downs.
The Sachems eventually got the ball back later in the half, but Salem came up with another massive goal line stand to head into the break with a two-score lead.
"One of our big mantras is 'pack mentality', and the P stands for protect," explained Bouchard. "Defensively it's about protecting the end zone and offensively it's about protecting the ball. Those guys take that serious.
"We do a lot of drill work about that line being an important thing in our program and not letting people cross it; even if a big play happens at the end of the day all the matters is they don't cross that line and I think today they really shined with it came to that P."
While the goal line stands were certainly monumental, it was a pivotal third quarter stretch that ultimately helped Salem seal the deal.
With 7:45 remaining in the frame, Grimes was sacked for a big loss and fell to the turf in pain. He was helped off to the sidelines by his teammates with what looked like a significant knee injury, and the ensuing Witches punt put Saugus in excellent scoring position at the Salem 28-yard line.
It was a 14-6 game at that point after Saugus had scored earlier in the quarter on a 70-yard passing connection from Cam Preston to Josh Osawe. Grimes, one of their best players and unquestionable leaders was out for the moment, and Salem needed a stop. The Witches' D delivered, allowing a single first down before getting four straight stops and forcing yet another turnover on downs.
Somewhat miraculously, Grimes then trotted back out to the field to get back under center, and was able to help his team finish off the win from there.
"If I had to pick one play or one series, that was the one; that series was huge," said Bouchard. "We had a number of guys step up in that series and the defense knew the situation; they didn't know if Corey was coming back in or not, they needed to step up their game and they certainly did."
The fourth quarter that followed was admittedly sloppy. But a huge 50-yard punt by Grimes, and some excellent special teams work from Jesse Round, allowed Salem to pin Saugus on their own 1-yard line. Julian Ortiz then came up with an impressive pick on the following play to give his team the ball back. Ozuna then capped off a spectacular night by scoring his second touchdown of the evening from two yards out to put the nail in the coffin.
Ozuna was a huge factor on both sides of the ball all evening, drawing praise from his coach for his ability to extend plays with his feet.
"A lot of high school runners typically aren't patient when they run, and if you watch Devante he has a really good feel for how the line is blocking," said Bouchard. "He can slide really nicely through however we're blocking, and I think that patience not only makes him successful, but those are typically the things that end up breaking those big runs because he sets up that second level block.
"He's a great kid to coach," added Bouchard. "He comes to practice every week wanting to work, wanting to get better ... those are the types of kids you love to coach in high school football."
Salem also got some strong play from Eli Vazquez on the line, as well as linebackers Shane Field, Chinn and Ozuna.
With the win, the Witches will take their unbeaten record into next week's home bout with Masconomet.
SALEM 21, Saugus 6
at Serino Stadium, Saugus High School
Salem (5-0);0;14;0;7;21
Saugus (0-5);0;0;6;0;6
Scoring Summary
SAL- Devante Ozuna 27 run (Corey Grimes kick)
SAL- Grimes 1 run (Grimes kick)
SAU- Josh Osawe 70 pass from Cam Preston (kick blocked)
SAL- Ozuna 2 run (Grimes kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Salem — Devante Ozuna 22-187, Jesse Round 4-36, Shane Field 2-8, Logan Abboud 1-8, Luis Chinn 1-(-5), Andreas Bernal 1-(-10), Corey Grimes 8-(-27); Saugus — Tommy DeSimone 10-51, Josh Osawe 1-17, Isaiah Rodriguez 3-3, Cam Preston 8-(-2), Danny Shea 4-(-13).
PASSING: Salem — Grimes 9-18-87-0-1; Saugus — Preston 11-27-281-0-3, DeSimone 1-2-2-0-0.
RECEIVING: Salem — Quinn Rocco Ryan 1-22, Abboud 1-20, Round 3-18, Field 2-17, Ozuna 2-10; Saugus — Osawe 5-173, Rodriguez 4-98, Shea 2-9, DeSimone 1-3.