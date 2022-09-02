New Salem High athletic director Reilly Christie shares a philosophy that making better athletes is only one third of his department’s job; helping kids improve as students and people is just as important for success.
It might not be obvious on the surface, but that mantra applies to strength and conditioning as well.
The Witches and their new strength and conditioning coach, Greg Hereford, are taking that exact approach as he gets started at the school this fall.
Traditionally, folks might think of weight lifting as Olympic style huge plates for football players building brute strength ... but Salem’s program will go far beyond that old trope.
“It’s really about promoting health and wellness, not just for athletes, but for our whole school,” said Christie, who made adding a strength and conditioning coach one of his priorities when he took over as athletic director this summer.
Hereford has been a personal trainer for more than 15 years and owns Dialed In, which has training sessions at White Wolf Fitness in Salem and also has a studio in Everett. His immense knowledge, strong motivational skills and tact with the mental side of wellness training all stood out.
“Greg brings in mental wellness, nutrition, how to create a healthy lifestyle. You recognize that what’s going into your body is fuel and it should be good fuel,” Christie said. “Those are things that are important to teach well beyond being students at Salem High that kids can use for their whole lives. I’m really excited to be able to learn from him.”
Some of Salem’s new strength program will come in an open gym format after school. Whether students are true beginners that don’t play sports or advanced athletes that might be getting ready for the fall or spring seasons, they’re welcome to come learn about various exercises and techniques.
“Come by, get some education and learn about training; it’s not always about lifting 1,000 pounds. Just get stronger and live a healthy lifestyle,” said Christie.
For in-season athletes, Hereford is also working collaboratively with Salem’s various coaches to develop training regiments that go hand-in-hand with practice plans and every sport’s specific needs for body mechanics and injury preventions. For instance, basketball and volleyball players might work on calf strength and knee/ankle joint stability for their jumping whereas football players might strengthen and stretch the shoulders and hips to withstand the rigors of blocking and tackling.
“It’s catering to the needs of different sports and different groups and its been great to see everyone working collaboratively,” Christie noted. “Everybody has been engaged and learning and it’s been a great addition for our athletic department.”