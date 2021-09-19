Heading into Saturday evening's road tilt at Martha's Vineyard, the Salem High football team had failed to record a victory since 2019. The Witches went winless in last season's 'Fall 2' campaign and dropped last week's season opener to Chelsea in narrow fashion.
But Salem made the drive south and ferry trip to the Vineyard worth the while, topping the out-of-conference foe, 8-6, in overtime. It was the program's first win since they beat Essex Tech on Nov. 8 of 2019, and certainly a confidence booster for a squad aiming to turn some heads this fall.
Senior captain Jariel DelValle was the hero in the win, plunging his way across the goal line for a 3-yard rushing score in the extra frame and adding a two-point conversion rush to edge out the Vinyarders. The hosts also scored in overtime but failed to cash in on the conversion try.
Salem will look to make it two in a row when they take on a winless Greater Lawrence squad on the road next Friday night at 6 p.m.