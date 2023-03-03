SALEM — There were times in the second half of Friday night's Division 2 state playoff game that it felt like there was a lid on the basket.
The first points of the fourth quarter weren't scored until nearly midway through the frame ... and when they finally went down, it was Salem senior captain Chris Qirjazi that made it happen.
That particular old fashioned three-point play but one of a handful of big-time winning plays Qirjazi made to help his Witches hang on for a 47-38 victory over Longmeadow at Veterans Memorial Field House.
Buckets were hard to come by in the second half, but Salem (15-6) extended its lead to 12 with 1:49 to go. Longmeadow took advantage of a couple of turnovers and nearly got back it in, but Qirjazi snared a crucial rebound to erase any comeback hopes and ensure his Witches advanced.
"That was one of a few big rebounds Chris grabbed," said veteran Salem head coach Tom Doyle. "He's invaluable handling the ball, passing the ball."
The No. 15 seed Witches now travel to No. 2 Mansfield (21-2), which blasted Newburyport 71-25 Friday night. That Sweet 16 matchup will most likely take place next Tuesday on the road and Salem will hope to have the full services of its dynamic sophomore guard Brayson Green to chase the upset.
Green was limited minutes-wise Friday by a leg injury. After getting the start, he helped Salem build a double-digit lead before missing the second and third quarters along with most of the fourth. Longmeadow, the No. 18 seed, got to within five when Green checked back in with 2:56 to play ... and immediately splashed a 3-pointer to swing momentum.
"Brayson was very limited, minutes wise, and fortunately for us he made them count," Doyle said. "That was a big three late in the game."
Captain Jack Doyle (10 points, seven rebounds, three steals, four assists) also hit a momentum swinging triple in that fourth quarter in addition to several free throws in the final minute. Salem made only two buckets in the final eight minutes, but managed to hold the Lancers to three to hold the lead.
So while it may not have been pretty basketball, in a scoring sense, it was winning basketball. Junior Devante Ozuna guarded Longmeadow's best shooter A.J. Miles (15 points) all night and did an excellent job. Junior Corey Grimes was a force in the paint and collected two crucial charges in crunch time.
"This was a total team effort," Tom Doyle said. "Everybody that got in did something well."
Another junior, Eddie Butler, made three enormous 3-point shots in the second quarter, in which Salem maintained control and led by seven at the break. Though the Witches shot only 28 percent from the floor, they stroked it at a more effective 35 percent clip from behind the arc to maintain the lead.
Perhaps as importantly, they held Longmeadow to nearly 30 percent from the floor while coming up with 10 steals and three blocks. In fact, it was Salem's best defensive effort in terms of points allowed in a state tournament win in 22 seasons (since allowing 37 in a win over Chelsea in 2001).
"Anytime you limit a tournament team to 38 points, that's solid. It was a total team effort and the defense was awesome," said Doyle, whose team had a height disadvantage and may have been out-rebounded ... but always made sure to reset the defense and allowed nothing easy even on second chance opportunities.
"Longmeadow had a couple of kids who could block shots and they put up a really good fight," added Doyle, who has led Salem to the state playoffs in each of his 20 seasons at the helm (and at least 15 wins 15 times).
The Lancers didn't do themselves any favors at the line, missing 10 free throws while earning 16 cracks at the can. Nicholas Carterurd had 10 boards for Longmeadow and Griffin Collins was a handful down low, too.
The closest Longmeadow got was one possession at 33-30 in the third quarter. Who else but Qirjazi buried a 3-pointer to stem the tide, and though it was far from an easy win Salem never trailed again after giving up the game's first basket.
"Survive and advance. I told them all to go home and watch that 30 For 30 because it's spectacular and we're living it right now," Doyle said. "The character of this team is awesome and I truly enjoy being around them. I'm glad we have another game we can go fight for."
Salem 47, Longmeadow 38
Division 2 Round of 32
at Veterans Memorial Field House, Salem
Longmeadow;7;15;9;7;38
Salem;16;13;9;9;47
Longmeadow: McMahon 2-0-4, Miles 5-3-15, O'Donnell 1-0-2, Collins 2-1-5, Moccio 3-0-8, Carterud 1-2-4. Totals 14-6-38.
Salem: Green 2-0-5, Ozuna 2-0-5, Qirjazi 4-1-11, Doyle 3-2-10, Grimes 1-3-5, Butler 3-0-9, Ryan 1-0-2, McKinney 0-0-0. Totals 16-6-47.
Halftime: S, 29-22.
3-pointers: L, Miles 2, Moccio 2; S, Doyle 2, Qirjazi 2, Green, Ozuna.
Records: L, 12-8; S, 15-6.