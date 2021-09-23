SALEM — Neither Salem nor Danvers played the perfect match on Thursday afternoon at Olde Salem Greens. But both golf squads certainly competed to the best of their abilities, making for a close and entertaining bout.
Unfortunately for the Falcons, they were down four players — including each of their top three guys — due to issues surrounding COVID-19. Still, they fought hard with the lineup they had, falling just short on the road in what wound up being a 39-33 decision in favor of the hosts.
"Guys are playing in different spots and obviously playing higher than they normally would," explained Danvers' head coach Ryan Hayes. "All you want them to do is compete and they did that today. Some guys haven't even played yet; that's just the world of COVID we're living in right now."
Hayes expects to get his top three guys — Bobby Fish, Trevor McNeil and Tyler Sullivan — back towards the end of next week, as well as his No. 8 player, Bryson Clark. Until then, his group will have their work cut out for them.
Despite the undermanned rotation, Danvers still managed five individual triumphs on the day. Those came from John Curran (5-4), Brendan Glowik (5-4), Braden Coyne (5.5-3.5), Jakob Hamel (5-4) and Anthony Giordano (5-4).
On the other side, Salem was led by winning performances from Brady Tremblay (5.5-3.5) and Riley Finnerty (5-4), with Harry Devoe also coming out on top.
Without recent graduates like Ethan Doyle and Bobby Jellison at the top of the lineup, Salem is undoubtedly going through a bit of a rebuilding process. But head coach Tom Doyle is happy with his team's progression, and will gladly take the ever-important NEC win on their home course.
"We actually had a lot of time to practice at the beginning of the year after the Florida trip," explained Doyle, who took his golfers down to Florida for a team-bonding trip prior to the season. "We didn't have many matches early on and since we've been back, we've had time to practice. All year our two goals are to have fun and progress, and I definitely see some progression through these first couple of matches here."
Doyle was particularly impressed with the play of Tremblay in the first group, while also singling out Finnerty, who has now notched two wins in a row. As for their third and final victor, Devoe, Thursday was his first varsity win as a member of the Witches.
"It's unfortunate that (Danvers) was down some players but at the same time our guys competed against who they were playing against and came through with some clutch points down the end," added Doyle.
Despite the loss for Hayes and the Falcons, all seven of their individual matches were decided by two points or less — an encouraging sign moving forward as they work back to full strength.
"Jakob Hamel, who's been on JV, he's been called up for the last two matches and he's won both times. So it's great to see guys like that work hard and compete when they come up here," said Hayes. "At the end of the day they're all coming out here, they're competing and they're having fun. You can't ask for much more than that."