Salem High School is opening up a 6-week period to nominate former student-athletes, coaches and boosters to be rewarded with acceptance into the Salem High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
Nominations, which are due by Wednesday, August 16, can be accessed via the Salem High School website, at the Salem High main office, various social media platforms, and the QR code on the school's website.
The Salem High School Athletic Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have shown exceptional skills at their sport; coaches and teachers and other community members who have made outstanding contributions to individual sports or overall sport programs of Salem High School.