It’s not an uncommon sight to see some Salem Witches gathering to lift weights and work out in the small gym behind the high school field house after school.
Thursday afternoon’s strength and conditioning session wasn’t just any after school workout, however.
The first official session of Salem High’s new Unified Sports program took place as the six-week strength and conditioning team got underway for the first time. A gathering of student-athletes with and without disabilities came together to set the foundation for a program that will include track-and-field and basketball in the future.
Unified Sports are done in partnership with both the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association and Special Olympics Massachusetts. The main goal is bringing together people with and without intellectual disabilities as both competitors and teammates with an eye on breaking down social walls, developing friendships and furthering inclusion in the school community.
“We love to think about Salem as a place where all kids can explore and create and belong,” said Myra Caldeira, the school’s transition coordinator who is heading up the Unified Sports Program. “Unified Sports bring an equity of access for all kids to explore those gifts and discover a place to belong.”
There was a solid turnout for the strength and conditioning program this week. Student-athletes sign up through the Family ID program, as they do for the typical varsity and sub-varsity high school sports, and the school is using a variety of social media platforms to spread the word (You can follow the team on Twitter @SHSUnifiedSport as well as on Instagram and Facebook).
The strength and conditioning program meets once a week. For the next six weeks the students and athletes will learn 12 different exercises, then choose four per week to track on a scoresheet. They’ll compare results each week on a point system with encouragements to improve overall fitness as well as their scores.
“At its core, the strategy isn’t just to include students with disabilities. It’s to unify all students,” Caldeira noted. “It’s student-led mobilization and action, and transitioning from (seeing) sports as recreation to sports being a catalyst for social inclusion and change.”
Salem High athletic director Scott Connolly and the school’s administration have been working towards launching the program for a few years. All the planning finally came together this year for the start of the strength and conditioning season, which will naturally build into this spring’s Unified Track and Field season — with the popular Unified Basketball season taking place in the fall.
For track and basketball, there will be opportunities to play against other schools as well as with in-house, intramural type games. In the Northeastern Conference, schools such as Danvers, Marblehead and Beverly have Unified Basketball programs, and nearby Malden High of the Greater Boston League has one of the biggest Unified Sports programs statewide.
“It’s a really exciting thing for all the students at Salem High,” Connolly said. “All the other schools we’ve seen have said it’s a really positive, uplifting experience.”
Special Olympics helps by laying out a Unified Sports Champion program. It’s a comprehensive guide that puts Unified Sports together with youth leadership, and a goal of whole school engagement create the greatest possible level of engagement.
In other words, the goal is to involve both traditional athletes and kids who might not otherwise be interested in sports.
“It encourages kids to grow together both as leaders and as friends,” Caldeira said. “The whole school engagement piece is a big part of our vision. We have some other after school programs like Witch Mix and a Unified Club, and this is the next step in that big picture of being a Unified Champion school.”
Thursday’s debut session was a momentous, but also just the start. Or, or as the team’s Twitter account summed up brilliantly: ‘One small step for physical fitness and one giant leap to fostering inclusivity in schools.’