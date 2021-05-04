Salem High will kick off its boys lacrosse season this Friday at Gloucester — and they'll be doing so with a new head coach.
Craig Gordon, a Salem High graduate, was recently hired for the position and brings a wealth of experience with him to the table.
After competing as a goalie for the Witches in high school, Gordon went on to play at Salem State, making a change in positions as he tried his hand at faceoff middie. He also spent time as a volunteer assistant coach under Shamus Mruk at Salem High while teaching biology and anatomy at the school.
Now, he's ready to make the leap to head honcho.
"I'm definitely a bit nervous about being the head coach, but excited more than anything," said the 26-year-old Gordon.
Gordon is inheriting a program looking to make improvements. For various reasons numbers are low this spring; Gordon says that he has about 15-20 athletes at this juncture, a far cry from the full freshmen, JV and varsity squads they planned on having last spring.
To make matters more difficult, the team's starting goalie tore his ACL during the recent football campaign and will be unavailable this season.
"When I was at the school (as a teacher) I was able to do some serious recruiting, and we were expecting big numbers last season," Gordon, who now teaches physics, chemistry and biology at Wakefield High, said. "I obviously wasn't able to do that this year and with the COVID-19 situation we lost a bunch of guys.
"We're kind of in a pinch for a goalie, but it's nothing new: Salem is always the underdog."
With limited practice time and player evaluation opportunities prior to their first game, the Witches will be doing a lot of their preparations on the fly.
Gordon plans to keep things as simple as possible, focusing on fundamentals and basic schemes that his team should be able to pick up quickly. With just 13 games on slate, that appears to be the best approach.
"We only had a week to practice and then we jump right into games this week, so it's tough to squeeze in all the plays, formations and things like that," said Gordon. "We're trying to keep things simple, work on basic fundamental ideas that we want to do. The kids have been pretty receptive to that; it can be a daunting task to learn complex plays, but these are really simple and follow the same ideas of creating space and not crowding each other."
Despite the low numbers and overall inexperience surrounding the team, Gordon is extremely excited about two young leaders on the squad: Jevon Beaver, a junior defenseman, and Noah Galeota, a senior faceoff man and pure scorer. Both players will serve as captains this spring.
Considering the compact nature of the season, steady improvements and overall effort will be of the utmost importance for Gordon's team. He's young, he's passionate, and it appears he's the perfect match for the position at this time.
