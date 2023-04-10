SALEM — There’s something exciting happening at Salem High.
The Witches are starting a new sailing program, hiring Schuyler Ward as their head coach. Salem becomes the newest member of the B North division of the Massachusetts Bay League and will race against fellow high schools from Beverly, Pingree, Landmark, Wayland, and Concord Academy.
Ward says 10 students have already signed up for the team and he’ll certainly welcome anyone else who wants to join.
“We have about the average number of kids on the teams we’ll compete against, and we’re keeping registration open a while longer,” said Ward. “Our first meet is this coming week (Tuesday at Gloucester), and we’ve been busy getting things up and running.
“I was named coach in February, and the program has been in the works for a while because of students showing interest in it,” he added .”Sail Salem bought a fleet of 420’s (dinghy’s popular for racing and teaching) Olympic Class from MIT that they’re letting us use. The response so far has been great.”
First-year Salem High athletic director Reilly Christie is also excited to get the sailing team up and running.
“This was a program that students expressed interest in, and there was interest from the community at large as well,” Christie said. “Sail Salem has been extremely helpful, and we wouldn’t have been able to jump-start this program without their help. We can’t thank them enough for all of their help and everything they’ve done to support Salem High School sailing.”
Ward said about 60 percent of his student sailors are brand new to the sport, while a couple others learned in Sail Salem programs.
The first week of practice was spent in classrooms learning the basics while they waited for wet suits to arrive — which came in at the end of last wee through an arrangement with Gill Marine, a company from England that also has a branch in Newport, R.I.
Safety will be the program’s top priority. “I don’t want my job as coach to turn into an EMT,” said Ward, who grew up sailing on Cape Cod at Chatham Sailing School, beginning when he was just seven. “I’ve spoken to the Harbormaster about wind conditions, and we agreed anything over 21 miles per hour would be unsafe conditions for us, especially since we have many smaller kids.”
The boats will be launched from Winter Island. Ward said the city of Salem is fortunate to have several areas on the water, and Winter Island is a perfect one.
Ward said he was on his school racing team when he was 13 and loved it. He was one of the biggest sailors on the team and eventually went on to play football at Curry College.
“When I transferred to the University of Edinburgh (in Scotland) I tried out for the sailing team, but it didn’t work out because I was into competing in curling,” he said. “But I’ve always loved sailing. Every August I help out at the Chatham Regatta, and still spend weekends at the Cape.”
Ward works in the tech industry and moved to the North Shore in 2019. He doesn’t have an assistant coach just yet, but said he’d welcome parents who’d like to assist as the team grows.
Contact Phil Stacey
@PhilStacey_SN