SALEM — This time last year, the Marblehead boys basketball team went into Salem and earned a hard fought win on a buzzer-beating shot by the since graduated Adam Zamansky.
On Friday evening, the two squads met again, and this time the Witches weren't going to let themselves suffer the same fate.
Clinging to a one-point lead with eight seconds to play, Salem came up with a big defensive stop on Marblehead's final possession to secure the triumph. It was a defensive grind throughout, with both teams enduring extended offensive dry spells, and in the end the final scoreboard read 39-38 in favor of Salem.
"I thought both teams did a very good job defensively to cause a lot of the offensive problems tonight," said Salem head coach Tom Doyle, his team now 3-1. "It was just two teams working hard tonight. I was very proud of my guys; I have no complaints about the effort for every one of our guys that got in the game. We got a late start to the season so I'm hoping we can get the offensive production going."
Ironically, the lack of offense wasn't a problem early on for Salem. Thanks to some fantastic work by senior guard Tommy Beauregard (seven points in the first), the Witches shot out to a quick double-digit advantage. Marblehead responded well to get within one by the end of the frame, setting the stage for a low-scoring yet competitive second quarter.
"Tommy was outstanding," said Doyle. "He got us going in the first half, took two charges which were huge plays ... he's just everywhere on the floor. We were joking today about who was going to cover the 6-7 kid from Marblehead (Hunter Fleming) and it's like, 'Our 5-7 Tommy of course.' He just does it all for us and he had an outstanding game."
Beauregard finished with nine points on the evening, but none of those came in the lackluster second period. In fact, neither team was able to muster up a single point until about six minutes into the frame when Fleming got one to drop inside. Salem's only bucket of the quarter came on a 3-ball by Ethan Doyle just before the half, as Marblehead seized a 17-16 lead going into the break.
The third quarter, however, was where Salem made its mark. Doyle (15 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist) drilled three more of his five made triples in the stanza, getting free against the zone and letting it fly with confidence. Doyle's work from beyond the arc was undoubtedly the difference in the game, as overall offense certainly came at a premium the entire evening.
"We fought to get back into it but just could never really get over the hump," said Marblehead head coach Mike Giardi. "We got a bit lax defensively, lost Doyle a bit and we knew he could shoot. He hit some big threes and then we settled for some threes on the other end; that can't be our game and that really hurt us tonight."
"It was nice to see (Ethan Doyle) knock down some shots because we've been struggling as a team shooting percentage wise," added coach Doyle, whose team came into the contest shooting just 33 percent from the field.
"We set up a few good scenarios where his teammates were able to set back screens for him and hit gaps for him that enabled him to get open shots and certainly he hit some key ones."
Marblehead, meanwhile, managed to hit two triples in the contest, but none came after the break. Still, they were right there with a chance to win it in regulation.
Tyrone Countrymon played some great ball down the stretch, getting into the paint and making things happen, while Sami Loughlin and Noah Mann each came up with big buckets in the fourth. But the Magicians lost the handle in an attempt to get off the game-winning shot before the buzzer, and Salem swarmed in for the defensive stop.
Giardi was also pleased with the efforts from big man Kipp Schauder (6 points), while Salem's Luis Paulino played some strong defense throughout and hit a clutch corner 3-ball in the second half for his team. In addition, Salem point guard Guillermo Pimentel may have scored just two points, but he made his presence felt elsewhere, dashing in amongst the trees down low to snag a team-best nine rebounds. He added four assists in the win to boot.
"Kipp played a really good game today, really worked hard and did a nice job at the high post for us," said Giardi. "We just have to make sure that we finish up a little bit better; we got a tough week coming up next week going against Swampscott and Beverly."
Salem 39, Marblehead 38
at Salem High Veterans Memorial Fieldhouse
Salem: Ethan Doyle 5-0-15, Tommy Beauregard 4-1-9, Guillermo Pimentel 1-0-2, Bobby Jellison 3-0-6, Luis Paulino 1-0-3, Jack Doyle 2-0-4, Chris Qirjazi 0-0-0, Jayzel Pina 0-0-0. Totals: 16-1-39.
Marblehead: Kipp Schaudeer 3-0-6, Noah Mann 1-2-4, Sami Loughlin 1-2-4, Josh Robertson 1-2-4, Tyrone Countrymon 1-3-5, Hunter Fleming 3-1-8, Corelle 2-0-4, Jacob Sherf 1-0-3. Totals: 13-10-38.
Halftime: 17-16, Marblehead
3-pointers: S — Ethan Doyle 5, Paulino; M — Fleming, Sherf
Records: S 3-1; M 2-3