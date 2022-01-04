SALEM — After not playing a competitive game for exactly two full weeks, one would think the Salem High boys basketball team may struggle to find a rhythm their next time on the floor.
But that couldn’t have been farther from the truth.
Hosting Northeastern Conference rival Gloucester in their home opener on Tuesday night, the Witches got off to a roaring start and never looked back en route to a convincing 70-33 victory. It was the team’s fifth win in as many games to open the season, and you could tell from the jump that they were eager to get back out there and do their thing.
“Coming out of the gates I didn’t know what to expect because we haven’t played in so long,” admitted Salem coach Tom Doyle. “We had a defensive game plan to shut down a couple of (Gloucester’s) key guys and I thought we really executed that and that helped the offense get going.
“We had guys knock down shots, we had different guys step up and we had a lot of people score tonight which was awesome,” he added. “I thought it was a total team effort tonight and guys came out with energy after a long layoff.”
Prior to Tuesday night’s win, the last time Salem played a game was on December 21 at Danvers. They got off to a terrific start in that one as well before cruising to the finish line for a near 30-point win, and Tuesday evening was more of the same.
The Witches went up 19-6 after one and led 37-14 at the break. They grinded defensively all night, forcing Gloucester out of its comfort zone and finding the bottom of the net on the other end.
Sharpshooting guard Angel Tejada was particularly impressive, scoring eight points in the first quarter alone on his way to a 19-point effort that saw him can five triples for the second straight game. He added two steals and a block to boot.
“The last couple of games he’s really stepped up and shot the ball well and played well overall,” said Doyle. “It’s nice to have that going because that opens up things for our other guys.”
Those other guys — such as Darlin Santiago (14 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and a block), Treston Abreu (11 points, 3 rebounds) and Chris Qirjazi (8 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal) — filled their roles tremendously. The Witches offense was like watching a game of hot potato: the ball was continuously swung around in the half court until the best possible shot was generated, and more often than not, that shot went in.
“(Salem) came out ready to play; you could see it from the get go,” said Gloucester head coach Adam Philpott, his team now 4-4 on the year. “I don’t think they’ve played since the break so they were ready to go and we knew coming in that we had to match their intensity, especially on the road. It’s been two games now on the road, Peabody and now here, that we just haven’t been able to bring that intensity and we find ourselves in holes early that we don’t fight out of.”
Freshman Brayson Green also contributed some stellar minutes off the bench for Salem, finishing with 9 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal and a block.
For Gloucester, which was never really able to make a run or make things interesting after facing the lofty halftime deficit, Zach Oliver led the way with nine points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals, while both Nate Montagnino and Adam Borowick scored seven points.
Salem won the rebound battle (32-22) and dished out 19 assists as a team compared to just six for Gloucester.
Salem 70, Gloucester 33at Veterans Memorial Fieldhouse, Salem High
Salem: Angel Tejada 7-0-19, Darlin Santiago 6-0-14, Treston Abreu 4-1-11, Brayson Green 3-2-9, Chris Qirjazi 4-0-8, Bryan Delacruz 1-0-3, Jon Wasserman 1-0-2, Jayren Romero 1-0-2, Lucas Dominguez 1-0-2. Totals: 28-3-70.
Gloucester: Zach Oliver 2-4-9, Nate Montagnino 3-1-7, Adam Borowick 3-0-7, Evan Anderson 1-0-3, Michael Calomo 1-0-3, Jack Patten 1-0-2, Nathaniel Oaks 1-0-2. Totals: 12-5-33.
Halftime: 37-14, Salem
3-pointers: S — Tejada 5, Abreu 2, Santiago 2, Green, Delacruz; G — Oliver, Zappa, Borowick, Anderson.
Records: S 5-0; G 4-4
