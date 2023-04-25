Bradford Christian Academy has landed themselves a good one.
Brayson Green, a standout sophomore for the Salem High boys basketball team this past season, has decided to transfer to the Lawrence-based school beginning in the fall.
He'll be teaming up with his Mass Rivals AAU coach Vin Pastore, who also heads the BCA squad during the winter season.
"That was one of the main reasons, because of coach (Pastore)," said Green. "It's also a very small school, small class sizes, so I'll be able to get more help individually. (But) I'm just trying to go out there and do what I do best; score the ball, play the game the right way and show everybody who I am."
As a starter for the Witches this past winter, Green established himself as a top talent in the Northeastern Conference. He put up nightly averages of 20 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game, leading Salem to a 15-win campaign and a Division 2 playoff victory.
An uber-athletic swingman, the 6-foot-5 Green used his length to regularly finish in traffic and swat shots on the other end. He showed off his range by knocking down 25 triples, shooting a solid 49 percent from the field overall.
In transferring to BCA, Green hopes to improve on his shooting, handles and speed while showcasing his talents on an elite level.
"I feel like I need to get quicker and get better with my ballhandling," said Green, who would occasionally bring the ball up for Salem but primarily did his damage off-ball.
"I want to play a bit more guard moving forward and I've been working on my jumper. Just working on my pull up off the dribble and learning how to better create my own shot."
Currently in the midst of his AAU season with Mass Rivals, Green and his squad recently returned from a 3SSB Circuit event in Iowa. He has another session down in Texas coming up next weekend.
When he gets to BCA, he'll be competing in the NEPSAC Class AA against some of the best players in New England. As the only boys varsity team in the Merrimack Valley to compete at the AA level, BCA has had players commit to schools like Northwestern, Brown, UMaine and Michigan State, to name a few.
Green says about seven or eight of his teammates from Mass Rivals will also be playing at BCA, which will only make the transition easier.
"Just getting to know them over the past year has been great," said Green, who has been with Mass Rivals for two seasons now.
The hope is his experiences with both programs will help put him on college radars, and he aspires to play Division 1 hoops or even professionally overseas at some point down the road.
"I just want to play high major D1 ball," he said, "but if there's a chance to play professionally elsewhere I'd consider that, too."
As good as he was this past season, Green's game is still somewhat raw. But he has serious talent, a great work ethic and the right approach to the game — all tools that will unquestionably put him in a position to be successful.
Green already repeated his 8th grade year, so unlike many high school transfers in his position, he won't reclassify at BCA and will enter the school as a junior. As ecstatic as he is to get started, he made it clear how much he cherished his experience at Salem and thanked his coaches for helping him get to this point.
"It meant a lot not just as a player, but as a person," he said. "Coach (Tom) Doyle, he just got me comfortable with my team and made us feel like a family. I'm really thankful for the opportunity to play there and meet all the people that I did.
"But I'm excited to get started (at BCA)," he continued. "Coach (Pastore) has some amazing connections, so I just have to put the work in and go from there."