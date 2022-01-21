BOXFORD — Masconomet can be a tough gym to play in. It's small and compact, the fans are right on top of you, and when it comes to the Chieftains' boys basketball team, the homey setting brings out consistent effort and intensity on the defensive end.
That combination can be a challenging reality for opponents, but in Friday night's Northeastern Conference clash visiting Salem was up to the task.
Led by some stifling defense of their own and a tremendous fourth quarter push, the Witches came out of Boxford with a 62-49 win.
"We had a great fourth quarter and that was great to see the kids respond," said Salem head coach Tom Doyle, whose team outscored Masco 23-12 in the final frame to pull away for good.
"We really focused on playing solid D and trying to limit them to one shot. It was a low scoring game for a while but we tried to focus on the guys that were scoring early on and make some adjustments and I thought our kids did that."
Now sporting an 8-2 record, Salem dug deep over the final eight minutes to run away from the hosts.
Not only did they force Masco into some uncomfortable jump shots, but they cleaned the glass well, pushed the ball in transition and benefited from easy baskets at the rim. Chris Qirjazi was the catalyst down the stretch, going on a quick 4-0 run himself after a Chieftains' timeout to push the lead to 10 midway through the final frame.
He scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half alone, grabbed six rebounds and played hardnosed D throughout.
"Chris is a tough matchup for anyone," said Doyle. "He's so quick, so athletic, and he does all the intangibles for us. He was gassed at the end but we just had to leave him in because he kept producing."
While Qirjazi did a bulk of the scoring for Salem in crunch time, he was likely set up by starting guard Jayren Romero.
The speedy senior was his usual disruptive self defensively — he swiped a game-high four steals — but it was his facilitating on the other side of the ball that really jumped off the page. Romero dished out a game-best 11 assists on the evening, many of which went for easy buckets down low to the likes of Qirjazi, Treston Abreu (game-high 25 points) and freshman Brayson Green (7 points, 7 boards).
"Jayren really stepped up tonight and really took a role offensively which is something we've been asking of him lately," said Doyle. "We want him to play more and more confident with the ball and he did that tonight."
Prior to the fourth quarter frenzy, Masconomet remained within striking distance for the better part of the first three quarters.
The hosts trailed by four points after one, seven at the half, and cut it all the way down to just two heading into the fourth. They, too, had their share of excellent defensive possessions over those first 24 minutes, but a lack of shot-making coupled with some breakdowns defensively in the final minutes ultimately did them in.
"It was one of those nights that I don't have a ton of answers unfortunately," said Masco head coach Steve Heintz, his team now 6-3 on the season. "They're long up top on that 3-2 zone and I really felt it got us off balance significantly. We had some open looks and may have rushed a few early on and maybe lost a little confidence, but give credit to their zone."
Ben Dillon and Brennen Johnston each scored 18 points to lead the Chieftains, with the former doing the bulk of his damage (14 points) after intermission. Johnston was able to knock down three of his team's five triples and had a nice groove with his mid range jumper in the opening half.
No other Chieftain managed to score more than six points, and at times they got beat up on the glass, too, despite holding a slight advantage in height.
For Salem, Abreu has now scored at least 24 points in three straight games. He's playing aggressive, finding his spots well and finishing hard at the rim. He also went 4-for-4 from the free throw line, three of which came off of and-1 opportunities.
"Abreu is a handful," added Heintz. "We knew that a lot of our defense on him had to happen before the catch because he's very hard to keep from getting where he wants to go once he catches. Just too many holes in our defense tonight."
Bryan Delacruz provided a nice spark off the Witches bench in the win as well.
Salem 62, Masconomet 49
at Masconomet Regional High School
Salem: Treston Abreu 10-5-25, Chris Qirjazi 6-0-12, Brayson Green 2-2-7, Jayren Romero 2-1-6, Jack Doyle 1-1-4, Angel Tejada 1-2-4, Bryan Delacruz 1-0-2, Darlin Santiago 1-0-2. Totals: 24-11-62
Masconomet: Ben Dillon 9-0-18, Brennen Johnston 7-1-18, Matt Richardson 3-0-6, Jason Karas 1-0-3, Will Mitchell 1-0-3, Jake Coback 0-1-1. Totals: 21-2-49.
Halftime: 27-20, Salem
3-pointers: S — Green, Romero, Doyle; M — Johnston 3, Mitchell, Karas.
Records: S 8-2; M 6-3.