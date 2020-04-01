Kernwood Country Club's City of Salem scholarship is now open for applications.
Residents of Salem who are graduating from high school this spring and attending college in the fall are eligible. The scholarships are awarded based on a combination of financial need and academic perforfmance.
To request an application, you can send name and address to Salem Day Kernwood Scholarship Committee, attention Sally Hayes at 21 Fairmount Street in Salem (zip code 01970) or e-mail hayesward6@verizon.net.
