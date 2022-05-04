SALEM — For the first time in three long years, the annual Salem Little League Parade and Opening Day ceremonies were held Sunday.
Baseball and softball players and their teams from across the Witch City walked from Salem State University’s O’Keefe Center along its traditional route down to Forest River Park. The teams then gathered at Stephen M. O’Grady Field and took part in the opening day ceremonies, including singing the National Anthem and listening to guest speakers such as Senator Joan Lovely and Representative Paul Tucker of Salem.
In addition, Dr. Phillip Rice, the Chair of Emergency Medicine at Salem Hospital, threw out the ceremonial first pitch. He represented all the nurses, doctors, therapists, and first responders who have been battling the Covid-19 pandemic for the past two years.