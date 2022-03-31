The North Shore boys lacrosse scene will have a handful of fresh faces calling the shots on the sidelines this spring.
Chris Roach, a 29-year-old former Masconomet defenseman, takes over at his alma mater. Dave McKenzie, age 30, takes over at Bishop Fenwick in his first varsity coaching job, while Reilly Christie, a 27-year-old teacher and assistant football coach at Salem High, is the Witches’ new head coach.
Christie served as an assistant on both Matt Bouchard’s football squad and Cliff Exilhomme’s wrestling program at Salem High. Prior to that, he spent eight years coaching in college football: four as a student assistant at UMass Amherst, then four more at Southern Methodist University (SMU) as a graduate assistant/quality control assistant/volunteer. He played lacrosse all while growing up in Middletown, Delaware.
“Coaching is a huge passion of mine,” said Christie, a program and web development teacher in the CTE department at the high school. “The first week-and-a-half of practices have been terrific. We have good numbers and some strong players coming back, and we’re getting ready for our opener (Tuesday at 5 p.m.) against Beverly.”
The first-time head coach has been preaching ‘getting one percent better’ to his players each day, stating that it’s not so much about the guy next to them, but more about the man in the mirror and how he can improve every time out.
“It’s a lot of small steps that lead to a marathon,” said Christie. “Our standard is to be your best — whatever your best may be. and we’re focused on the three steps to being a champion: be a champion first, where we’re student-athletes first and foremost; be a champion socially, where family and spiritually are at the forefront; and be a champion athletically, which means you have to work not only in games and practices, but when the lights are off, too. That’s where it starts.”
Seniors Javon Beaver on defense and Maher Kokonezis in net will be this year’s Salem captains. Christie will also rely on other returnees such as T.J. McCarthy at attack, senior Kyle Michaud in the midfield, and junior Alex Rodriguez on defense to help form the backbone of the team.
¢¢¢
Roach, who graduated from Masconomet in 2010 and went on to play long stick middie at Southern New Hampshire University, had been coaching in college the last few years: two at Regis as a graduate assistant, another as a volunteer assistant at SNHU, and one at Tusculum University in Tennessee. He was visiting home for a week when his father, an assistant coach for the Masconomet boys hockey team, told him that Andrew Boepple — another hockey assistant — was stepping down as the Chieftains’ varsity lacrosse coach.
“I wasn’t necessarily looking or applying for jobs, but when my dad told me about it I was like, ‘Yeah, that could definitely work’,” said Roach, who also played hockey at Masco. “I was thinking of getting back into high school and club coaching, and this worked out great.”
His plan, as he told his players from the jump, is to bring the detail, structure and IQ of the college game to his squad, mixed with the fun, up-tempo freestyle style often see in club lacrosse. “I’m giving them the X’s and O’s, keeping it simple and letting them work,” Roach said.
The Chieftains will have three captains this year: senior attackmen Andrew Aylwin (26 goals, 42 points a year ago) on the left side and Andrew Saumsiegle (10 goals, 15 points) on the right, and Richie Guarino — a three-season captain at Masconomet — working in a variety of roles all over the field.
“I’m new to these guys and they’re new to me,” said Roach, whose team opens up April 5 at home against Peabody (4 p.m.). “It’s also a different conference from when I played, so I’m still getting a feel for the teams we’ll be playing and who the top dogs are. So there are no expectations yet; we’re just working on us.”
¢¢¢
McKenzie, who has helped coach the freshman boys hockey team at his alma mater, Austin Prep, the last five seasons, heard from his college friend (and Fenwick assistant athletic director) Mike Cipriani that the Crusaders were looking for help this spring.
Having played the sport growing up and being recruited to play lacrosse at New England College, McKenzie was put in touch with Fenwick AD Dave Woods. The two men met and McKenzie was hired last Wednesday. Five days later, he was running his first practice.
“It’s been exciting, nerve racking, a little crazy,” admitted McKenzie. “Having coaching experience helps, but not at the varsity level and not in this sport. Still, I played it, have been around it and do have coaching experience, so that helps.
“At the same time, I’m going from an assistant on a freshman team to the head varsity coach of a different sport. It’s like going from Double-A baseball up to the majors. Let’s see if I can hit a home run or two.”
McKenzie, whose team will be led by captains Kevin Wood and Nick Wesley at close defense as well as Manny Alvarez-Segee (31 goals, 27 assists) last spring at attack, said he’s been drawing on the fact that many of his athletes play other sports and are familiar with various schemes and techniques that translate into lacrosse. He’s equated playing a zone defense to how it’s done on the hoop court, or how a hockey team handles a man-up situation.
His defensive coach, former Western New England College goalie Mike Saccomani, has taken the reins there “and I love the concepts and ideas he’s teaching the fellas,” said McKenzie, who’ll handle the Fenwick offense. The Crusaders begin their season at home Monday (4 p.m.) against Bedford.
