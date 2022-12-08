Salem native Joseph Thongsythavong has been a staple in the Norwich University men’s soccer lineup since joining the program as a freshman in 2019.
During that debut campaign, the former St. Mary’s of Lynn standout started every game he played in and led the team in both goals (11) and points (28). and he’s only elevated his game since.
Now a senior, the 5-foot-10 striker went into what could potentially be his last collegiate season — he still has one year of eligibility left if he chooses to use it — with lofty goals for himself. To say he exceeded even his own aspirations may be an understatement.
In leading the Cadets to an 11-3-3 record, Thongsythavong took home his second consecutive Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) Offensive Player of the Year award. Shortly thereafter, he received news that he was chosen as a First Team All-American as selected by the United Soccer Coaches. In receiving the latter honor, Thongsythavong became the first player in Norwich program history to earn that distinction.
“It was very sudden and definitely a big surprise,” said Thongsythavong. “My coach texted both me and my mother at the same time in a group chat and it was just really shocking. Especially being named to the first team, I never thought the honor would be so high.”
While the news was unquestionably an eye-opening revelation for Thongsythavong, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to anyone else.
The talented offensive weapon finished the year with 21 goals in just 17 games, good for the fifth best mark in the nation. His 52 total points and points per game average (3.06) were tied for first in all of Division 3.
Thongsythavong now has 58 goals and 143 points in his three-year career, setting the program mark in both those categories with the possibility of adding to his totals should he decide to play one more season. He also set the Norwich standard for goals in a season with 22 as a junior last fall.
“This past season I definitely put my heart out there and gave everything I could on the field,” he said. “Seeing it pay off with an individual accolade like that, it really opened my eyes up to more opportunities and what I want to do in my life.
“I think coming off last season breaking the school’s record for goals in a season, I definitely set a high bar for myself,” he continued. “I think it would be a dishonor to myself to set the bar any lower, and I definitely had a number in mind (20, he says) for how many goals I would like. Playing striker it’s my job to finish opportunities and that’s what I strived to do.”
While Thongsythavong’s high goal totals certainly jumped off the page, he’s far from a one-dimensional player. From his footwork and tactical skills, to his facilitating abilities and top-tier leadership qualities, Thongsythavong checks all the boxes.
“Maturity has been one of the biggest impacts for me from year to year. Instead of being that young, naïve kid that thinks he has it all, I’m an older guy and senior on the team now so I have to lead by example and that comes with maturity,” said Thongsythavong. “Whether it’s listening to my coaches or just being sharp at practice and staying focused, I always strive to lead by example.”
Off the field, Thongsythavong is studying health sciences and hopes to embark on a career as a behavioral analyst or occupational therapist for kids with autism. He’s worked in that capacity at a nearby facility since 2018, and says he’s “grown a special connection with co workers and kids there, so it’s become a passion I fell in love with.”
With plenty left in the tank athletically, Thongsythavong isn’t ruling out a return to the pitch. Whether or not he comes back to Norwich for a farewell campaign or latches onto another collegiate program is still up in the air, but he does aspire to play some form of high level soccer after graduation.
“If I do decide to come back and play soccer at the college level I would consider staying at Norwich for sure; it’s a place of home for me and I’ve established a lot here so I would love to continue to work on top of that,” he said. “But that door’s not closed and other options may arise. Whatever it may be, I definitely have dreams of pursuing a further soccer career down the line.”
