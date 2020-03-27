BOYS HOCKEY PLAYER OF THE YEAR
TUCKER HANSON
Masconomet Senior
Goalie
Imperturbable. If there’s a word that best described the calm, cool and collected way in which Tucker Hanson approached his job every time he stood between the pipes for the Masconomet boys hockey team, that would be it.
Hanson backstopped the Chieftains to their second straight Cape Ann League title in their final season of CAL play before moving over to the Northeastern Conference. He had an 8-0-1 record in nine games against conference foes with a 1.11 goals against average, a .919 save percentage and shutouts over Amesbury and North Reading.
The 6-foot, 185-pounder from Boxford went 13-4-1 on the season with a 1.66 goals against average, .921 save percentage and a pair of whitewashings. He made 328 saves on the season, giving him more than 1,350 in his four-year varsity career. He allowed one goal or fewer in 10 games this season, a single-season Chieftains’ record.
Hanson had arguably the best performance of his career when his team needed him most. Facing a barrage of shots against a high octane Boston Latin offense in the Division 2 North playoff quarterfinals at the Chelmsford Forum, the big redhead made a career high 42 saves as the Chieftains staved off the Wolfpack, 3-2, for their second straight postseason win. Hanson finished the playoffs by stopping 86-of-91 shots, good for a .945 save percentage.
In the three years that he served as Masconomet’s full-time starter, Hanson went 40-12-5 with a 1.66 GAA, .918 save percentage and nine shutouts. Combine that with part-time starting duty as a freshman, and Hanson’s career numbers are 44-20-8 with a 2.05 GAA and .903 save percentage, plus a pair of Cape Ann League All-League selections and back-to-back CAL crowns.
Masconomet’s career record holder in wins, goals against average, save percentage, minutes played (3,315) and saves, Hanson — who will continue his career with the Valley Jr. Warriors — also has a 3.4 grade point average in the classroom. He thanks his parents, who he described as “humble, hard-working athletes”, for inspiring him to be the best that he can be.
BRETT BALDASSARE
Danvers Sophomore
Left wing
After netting a goal and seven assists as a freshman, exploded in his 10th grade season with a team-best 20 goals, 19 assists and team-leading 39 points ... Northeastern Conference all-star ... Had three hat tricks, coming against Saugus, Peabody and Winthrop ... Finished with a season-high five points against Saugus ... Dished out three assists in tie with Marblehead ... Had three or more points in six different contests ... Scored a goal and added an assist in playoff setback to Lincoln-Sudbury ... Shifty, smart winger with good hands takes 21-26-47 career totals into his junior season.
FINN BROPHY
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Goalie
Made an area-best 50 stops in double overtime playoff clash with Newton South ... Pitched shutouts over Revere twice this winter ... Turned aside 28 shots in a big win at Latin Academy ... Had seven wins and a 1.92 goals against average ... Save percentage of .914 ... The 6-foot, 210-pounder is also a standout football linebacker and defenseman in lacrosse for Hamilton-Wenham ... Wants to continue playing football in college ... Owns a 3.1 grade point average.
SHAWN CALLAHAN
Masconomet Senior
Defense
Offensively gifted blue liner wrapped up a terrific career for Chieftains with four goals and 14 assists for 18 points ... Team captain ... Middleton resident had a terrific plus/minus rating of plus-27 ... Had two goals and three points in a non-league win over Beverly ... Could also play forward when needed ... Finished career with 18-34-52 totals ... Brilliant student (4.5 GPA) is looking at UMass Amherst, South Carolina and UConn to study finance ... Would like to try out for track and field in college as a walk-on.
CONOR DONOVAN
Swampscott Senior
Left wing
Senior captain hit the Triple Crown of North Shore hockey this winter, leading all MIAA players in the area in goals (23), assists (46) and points (49) ... Only player to have six points in a game twice this winter, doing so in both Big Blue meetings with Lynn ... The 5-foot-3, 125-pound speedster also had three goals five points vs. Peabody ... Had three points on three other occasions ... Northeastern Conference co-MVP ... Finished career with 115 points (50 goals, 65 assists) ... Guided team to NEC South crown ... Carries 3.0 GPA ... Hopes to play two years of junior hockey before continuing his career in college.
NOAH DORSEY-SOROFMAN
St. John’s Prep Senior
Goalie
Netminder from Marblehead took the Eagles’ starting job early in the season and ran away with it ... Posted a 12-6-5 record with a 1.78 goals against average, .917 save percentage and shutouts over Super 8 teams Xaverian and Framingham ... Used his 6-foot-4 frame to take up a lot of the net and had excellent lateral movement ... Made 50 saves over two games in annual Pete Frates Winter Classic ... Made 120 saves in five Super 8 playoff games, leading Eagles to S8 loser’s bracket final ... Owns 3.6 GPA ... Will play junior hockey ... Likes Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck, feeling his style of play is similar to his own.
BRENDAN DRISCOLL
Pingree Senior
Left wing
Led all area players in goals (25), assists (32) and points (57) while playing 28 games for the Highlanders ... Middleton resident served as team captain ... Was named First Team All-Holt League ... Exploded for three goals and four assists in a win over Berwick ... Also played two varsity seasons at Masconomet before transferring to Pingree and repeating sophomore year ... Finished with a combined 72 goals, 96 assists and 168 points ... Will play Division 1 college lacrosse on scholarship at Providence.
IAN DRISCOLL
Pingree Junior
Center
Junior won team MVP honors for the Highlanders after putting up 23 goals and 30 assists as their top line pivot ... Played on a line with his brother and combined for 110 points in 28 games ... Best offensive outing was a 2-goal, 4-assist performance against Berwick ... Scored in OT to defeat Berwick in earlier contest ... Had hat trick in victory over Portsmouth Abbey ... Goal and four helpers in win over Worcester Academy ... Took only three minor penalties all season ... Broke 100-point barrier this season and has 50-60-110 totals in just three years of high school hockey.
DAVID EGAN
Essex Tech Sophomore
Center
Went from four goals and two assists as a freshman to leading the Hawks in goals (19), assists (15) and points (34) as a 10th grader ... Buried three pucks for his first career hat trick, including the game-winner, in victory over Nashoba Tech ... Had a season-high three assists in blowout win over Lynn ... Finished with four points in games over Lynn, Saugus and Nashoba Tech ... Boxford resident scored game’s only goal in 1-0 win over Rockport ... Tallied both goals in a pair of 1-1 ties with Hamilton-Wenham ... CAC all-star ... Chosen as an all-star for Border Games ... Owns a 3.875 GPA and wants to pursue a career in Marine Science.
JACK GILLIGAN
St. John’s Prep
Defense
Two-year captain from Salem was a force on the Eagles’ back end ... The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder was one of the area’s most physically powerful players, both on his skates, along the boards and in front of his own net ... Led all Prep defensemen in goals (5) and tied for the lead in points (13) ... Two-time Salem News all-star ... Shriners Game recipient ... Catholic Conference all-star ... Scored a goal and played lockdown D in Super 8 win over league rival Xaverian ... Had overtime goal in regular season against Malden Catholic ... Outstanding 4.10 GPA ... Will play junior hockey next year ... Graduates with 10-22-32 career totals.
AEDAN GRENHAM
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Defense
Steady backliner provided power and punch for the Crusaders in their own end of the ice ... Played much bigger than his 150 pounds would suggest ... Scored in a 3-1 win over Lowell Catholic, allowing Fenwick to clinch a share of its first ever Catholic Central League Large title ... Added three assists ... Played superbly in a 1-0 shutout win over Notre Dame of Connecticut ... Graduates with 1-11-12 career numbers ... Will play junior hockey and attend Barber School ... Credits older brother Cam for teaching him the ins and outs of playing strong defense.
COLBY GUYER
Hamilton-Wenham Junior
Center
Led a balanced Generals’ offense in scoring with nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points ... Had a season high three assists in victory at O’Bryant ... Netted game-winning goal over St. Joseph’s Prep ... Lamplighter against Swampscott was also a GWG ... Tallied team’s only goal in a 1-1 stalemate with Essex Tech ... Highly successful faceoff man, especially on defensive zone draws ... Chosen to play for Team Massachusetts at America’s Showcase ... Also a lacrosse attackman/midfielder at Hamilton-Wenham ... Would like to someday play college hockey.
COLLIN HART
Marblehead Senior
Right wing
Led the Northeastern Conference North champions in assists (22) and total points (33) ... Chosen as an NEC all-star ... Turned on the scoring prowess when his team needed him most, which seven tallies over his final five games ... Had a hat trick and four total points vs. Saugus, followed by two goals to help Headers defeat arch rival Swampscott ... Named to Jeff Hayes Memorial Tournament All-Tourney team ... Owns a 3.3 GPA ... Models his game after Bruins’ Hall of Famer-to-be Patrice Bergeron ... Graduates with 19-42-61 career totals.
NED MALOLEPSZY
St. John’s Prep
Center
Finished as the team leader in goals (11), assists (13) and points (24) for the Super 8 loser’s bracket finalists ... Powered Eagles with four goals in the playoffs ... Nabbed two goals in a 3-2 playoff overtime win over BC High ... Had regular season overtime goal vs. Catholic Memorial ... Dished out three assists in a win over Andover ... Excellent 3.8 grade point average ... Has always admired Bruins left wing Brad Marchand ever since he came to one of his team practices as a Mite.
CAL MANSFIELD
Danvers Senior
Center
Falcons’ captain was the pivot on one of the area’s most dangerous lines ... Finished with 19 goals and 19 assists for 38 points and was a plus-25 ... Had a pair of late goals, including the game-winner, in a 3-2 win over rival Beverly ... Had 4 goals and 5 points in victory against Saugus ... Had a trio of 3-assist performances against Peabody, Lynn and Gloucester ... Scored a pair of goals in playoff loss to eventual Division 2 North champion Lincoln-Sudbury ... Leaves Danvers High with 32-26-58 career totals ... Also a Falcons’ baseball captain ... Owns a 3.7 GPA ... Will prep a year at Holderness School and continue playing hockey.
JARED McLAUGHLIN
Essex Tech Senior
Goalie
First-year starter exploded onto the North Shore hockey scene with a spectacular 1.26 goals against average and .946 save percentage, both of which led the region among starting keepers ... Went 10-4-5 with a North Shore-best four shutouts ... Commonwealth Athletic Conference MVP and All-League selection ... Made career high 43 saves in 1-1 tie with Marlboro ... Stopped 51 of 52 shots as Hawks won Mulloy Tournament crown ... Chosen to take part in Mass./Conn. Border Challenge ... Excellent 3.86 GPA ... Wants to play two years of junior hockey, then continue his career in college.
ANDREW MEZZA
Beverly Senior
Center
Two-year Panther captain was named All-Northeastern Conference ... Led his team in scoring with 22 points despite often being double-teamed by foes ... Had a team-high 15 assists ... Beverly High MVP ... Dished out three helpers in season opening home win over Winthrop ... Favorite moment of the season was a 2-1 road win at Winthrop in which BHS swept the Vikings for first time in five years ... Also had three assists in a 4-point win at Peabody ... Finished four-year BHS career with 32 goals, 43 assists and 75 points ... Heading to North Shore Community College.
DREW OLIVIERI
Swampscott Senior
Center
Splendid senior season saw the Big Blue captain finish with 22 goals, 23 assists and 45 points ... Cracked the 100-point mark with an assist in a victory over Peabody ... Northeastern Conference All-Conference ... Had three goals and an assist in big home win over Beverly ... Finished with four game-winning goals ... Scored both goals in a 2-0 playoff shutout over Essex Tech ... Tallied six points in a win over Lynn ... Recorded three points in three other games ... Has a 3.0 GPA ... Helped lead Big Blue to NEC South title ... Looking to play junior hockey before matriculating to college.
ZACH PIERSOL
Marblehead Senior
Center/Wing
Everything came together for the 6-foot-1, 200-pound power forward this winter ... Scored 18 goals and added 10 assists ... Had back-to-back goals in the final four minutes of regulation to help keep Headers unbeaten in league play during a 3-3 tie ... Compiled four goals in two games vs. Danvers ... Had three points in first meeting vs. Danvers, as well as vs. Lowell Catholic ... Northeastern Conference all-star ... Won Coaches’ Award ... Owns a 3.6 grade point average ... Plans on attending college in Canada.
JASON SCHUELER
Masconomet Senior
Center
Topsfield resident had a breakout senior season with a team-leading 30 points ... Also paced the Chieftains in goals (13) and assists (17) ... Cape Ann League All-League selection for league champs ... Had eight goals in eight January contests ... Favorite goal was one that ignited comeback from two goals down to tie Newburyport, 2-2 ... Finished with 3-point games vs. Gloucester, Groton-Dunstable and Triton ... Thanked assistant coach Dan Roach for helping improve his grades prior to his senior season and pushing to better himself in the classroom and on the ice.
WILL SHULL
Marblehead Junior
Left wing/Center
Two-time team captain missed 8-plus games with injury yet still led Headers in goals (19) and was tied for second in total points (28) ... Averaged 2.2 points per game and 1.42 goals per game, both of which led the North Shore ... Blew away the rest of the field locally with eight game-winning goals this winter ... Scored GWG in all five of Headers’ final five victories ... All-Northeastern Conference selection ... Had only goal in playoff loss to Wilmington while playing defense because his team was shorthanded on the back end ... Terrific skater and stickhandler who can score from virtually anywhere in the offensive zone ... Also excels academically with a 4.3 grade point average ... Standout lacrosse player for Marblehead as well ... Will take 48-29-77 career totals into his senior season.
RYAN WEBB
St. John’s Prep Senior
Left wing/Right wing
Terrific attitude and non-stop work ethic from the winger from Rockport ... Potted seven goals and 10 assists ... Had playoff goals against Xaverian and Catholic Memorial ... Had game-winner in the aforementioned Xaverian game ... Two goals, including the GWG, in a regular season triumph over Mount St. Charles in which he finished with four points ... Carries a stellar 4.14 GPA ... Would like to play NESCAC college hockey or club hockey at UMass Amherst ... Thanks long-time Prep freshman coach John Zimini for teaching him to use his passion and hard work to be successful against players with more talent and skill.
IAN WORTHLEY
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Center
Two-time Crusader captain paced his club in goals (16) and total points (29) ... The 6-foot-2, 170-pound skated effortlessly and always fond a way to get himself open for clear looks at the net ... Catholic Central League all-star ... Had two goals and two assists in a win over Shrewsbury ... Scored 15 seconds into overtime against Austin Prep in regular season, which ultimately gave Fenwick a share of CCL Large crown with Cougars ... Has a 3.3 GPA ... Will take a post-graduate year at Winchendon ... Graduates with 36 goals, 27 assists and 63 points.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Shane Cassidy, Sr. D; Austin Bernard, Soph. LW; Owen Desmond, Sr. D.
Bishop Fenwick: Diego Alvarez-Segee, Sr. RW; Nick Muzi, Sr. LW; Jack Vieira, Jr. G; Jake Murphy, Sr. F; Cam Martin, Jr. F.
Danvers: Adam Bridgeo, Jr. G; Tyler Puska, Sr. C; Mike Papamechail, Jr. D; Brian Taylor, Jr. D.
Essex Tech: Nick Lennon, Sr. D; Jake Krajeski, Sr. D; Jonathan Daley, Soph. RW; Chris Grout, Sr. LW; Nick Ippolito, Sr. LW; Sam Jenkins, Sr. RW.Kee
Hamilton-Wenham: Keegan O’Shea, Sr. RW; Matt Dearborn, Sr. C; Luke McClintock, Jr. D; James Horgan, Jr. W.
Marblehead: Peter Santeusanio, Sr. G; Loch Sheridan, Sr. D; Chris Locke, Fr. LW; Eli Feingold, Soph. LW.
Masconomet: Matt Elliott, Sr. D; Kirby Glynn, Sr. C; Peyton Defeo, Jr. RW; Jack Corcoran, Sr. D; Kai Roberto, Fr. LW; Aaron Zenus, Jr. RW; Logan Campbell, Jr. LW.
Peabody: James Guiry, Sr. C; Lucas DeMild, Sr. G; Andrew Phillips, Jr. LW.
Pingree: Hazen Pike, Jr. RW; Cody Plaza, Soph. D; Sam Murray, Jr. C.
St. John’s Prep: Josiah Brown, Sr. D; Jake DiNapoli, Jr. LW; Ryan Hart, Sr. RW; Pat Moran, Sr. LW; Zach McKennelley, Jr. RW.
Swampscott: Chris Barnes, Sr. D; Tyler Seller, Sr. D; Liam Locke, Jr. D; Ronan Locke, Fr. RW.
