Peabody track coordinator Fernando Braz called Antonio Craveiro one of the most versatile middle distance athletes not only in the Northeastern Conference, but in the entire state.
The senior captain enjoyed great success this season in the 400, 600, 1000 and mile. He ranked eighth in the state in the 1000, was second in Division 1 with a time of 2:32.82 and took fifth in the at All-States, where he set a new school record. His best 600 time was 1:24.4 and he set a new school record in the 400 with a time of 50.85, which was ranked seventh overall in Massachusetts this winter. His personal best mile time was 4:31.52.
Named the NEC’s Indoor Track Male Athlete of the Year for the second straight season, Craveiro helped the Tanners to success both in the conference and in big end-of-season meets. He was undefeated during the dual meet season and named to the All-Conference team.
Craveiro was a member of the 4x800 relay team that won at NEC championship meet as well. He qualified for the SMR and mix 4x400 relay teams at the nationals, but unfortunately didn’t have the opportunity to run when the meet was canceled because of COVID-19.
“Antonio’s character and will to succeed was noticed and recognized by NEC coaches the last two years,” said Braz. “His value to the team has been irreplaceable the last two years because of his versatility to run the 400 all the way to the mile, 4x400 and 4x800 any time he was asked.”
Craveiro carries a 3.79 GPA and is ranked 19th in his class. He is undecided about college but plans to major in computer science.
“My best performance of the season was definitely breaking the school record in the 1000 meters,” Craveiro said. “Coach Pete (Cirafice) has been my biggest influence because he’s been by my side ever since I joined the distance group. He’s always pushed me to be the best I can be.”
CHRIS BARONE
Marblehead Senior
55 Meter/Long Jump/Relays
Broke Marblehead record at Division 3 states in 55 meter dash with time of 6.58, which was good for third place ... Finished 12th at All-States ... Placed 5th in dash at MSTCA Small Schools Invite ... Anchored 4x200 relay that was second at NEC championship and sixth at Division 3 states (1:34.01) ... Relay set school record ... Placed second in long jump and 4x200 relay at NEC championship meet ... Captain received Coaches Award and was NEC all-star ... Has 3.88 GPA and plans to study architecture in college.
WYATT BURR
Bishop Fenwick Sophomore
1000/Mile/Two-Mile/Relay
Placed second at Tri-County League championship meet in two-mile with personal best time of 10:42.9 ... Came in 12th at Division 5 states in mile with personal best time of 4:43.8 ... Was 34th at East Coast Invitational mile ... Best 1000 time this winter was 2:50 ... League all-star ... Received Crusaders’ Outstanding Performer Award ... Recorded an 11-second personal best in the mile at the Division 5 state championship meet ... Carries 3.6 unweighted grade point average (3.9 weighted).
PIERCE DeBOER
Ipswich Senior
High Jump/Hurdles
Tigers’ team MVP ... Captain’s best high jump was 6-foot-2 ... Season-best in 55 meter hurdles was 8.28, which ranks second and fourth, respectively, all-time in school history ... Cape Ann League all-star in both high jump and hurdles ... Carries 4.07 GPA and is ranked in top 20 percent of class ... Plans to continue track career in college and major in business administration ... “My former hurdles and high jump coach, Ken Spellman, was my biggest athletic influence,” he said. “Sadly, he passed away last June after coaching at Ipswich for 50 years. He inspired everyone on the team with his dedication to coaching and taught me that the only way to succeed is to never give up in the face of hardship.”
PATRICK GILLIGAN
Beverly Senior
600/1000/Relay
Won 1000 at Northeastern Conference championship meet in 2:43.36 ... Finished sixth at Division 2 states 600 in personal best time of 1:25.23 ... NEC all-star ... Member of Panthers’ sprint medley team that qualified for nationals ... Ran on NEC champion 4x400 relay quartet (3:39.56) ... Relay set a new record on his home Henry Cabot Lodge Field House track ... Also won 1000 in 2:51.6 in meet against Marblehead ... Qualified for nationals in SMR relay ... Salem News cross country all-star.
SEBASTIAN GILLIGAN
Masconomet Junior
Mile/Relays
Took third at CAL Open meet mile in 4:30.01 and third at Division 3 states in 4:29.06 ... Was 12th at All-States in 4:29.56 ... Also placed third at large schools winter Festival ... Member of 4x800 relay that was second at CAL championship ... Ran on 4x400 relay team ... Received Masco Team Award ... Captain-elect ... Best race was at state divisional with personal record time of 4:29 ... Carries a 4.48 GPA and would like to continue running in college ... Values academics over athletics.
T.J. GLOWIK
Danvers Junior
Two-Mile
Placed second at NEC championship meet in 10:12 ... Captain’s personal best time was 9:59.8 ... Three-season track athlete ... Best performance came at Division 3 states with a sub-10 for first time ... Has 99.7 GPA and is looking into UMass-Lowell for college ... Said the Falcons’ 2017 cross country team was biggest influence in his athletic career: “They sparked my interest in running.”
ANTON VASQUEZ
Swampscott Senior
Shot Put
Won shot put at NEC championship meet ... Captain’s best heave of season was 48-9 .... Placed fifth at Division 4 states and went to All-States ... Named team MVP ... Was ninth overall at MSTCA Small School Invitational ... Best performance was at divisional state meet improving his best throw from 47-1 to 48-9 ... Has 3.0 GPA and plans to go to college ... Thanked coaches and teammates for inspiring him.
STEVEN JACKSON
St. John’s Prep Senior
1000/ Mile/Two-Mile/Relay
Selected league’s Outstanding Performer in running events ... Captain led his team to TCL championship and Division 1 title ... Best mile time was 4:18 and ran 9:40 two-mile ... Best 1000 time was 2:31 ... Division 1 mile winner in personal best 4:18 ... Finished third at All-States ... League all-star ... Qualified for nationals in 4xmile relay ... Outstanding three-season track athlete ... Reading resident has committed to run at Boston College ... Carries 4.0 GPA.
GODOT GASKINS
Marblehead Junior
300/Relay
Ran third-fastest 300 in state and the quickest by any junior ... Personal best was 35.04, which qualified him for nationals ... Won NEC in that event ... Took 2nd at Division 3 states and 4th at All-States ... School record holder ... NEC AllConference ... Undefeated in dual meets ... Ran lead off leg of 4x200 relay (1:34.01) that was second at NEC and sixth at divisional states ... Received Magicians Best Event Performer ... Was fourth at All-States 300 in 35.54 ... Improved his times dramatically this season through hard work ... Carries 3.0 GPA and plans to run track and play baseball at a college down south ... Said his grandfather Henry Gaskins is his biggest athletic influence.
CAMDEN HEAFITZ
Marblehead Junior
High Jump/300/Pentathlon/Relay
Captain’s best high jump was 6-foot-4, which he did at both Division 3 states and All-States ... Was second at Division 3 states and ninth at All-States ... Holds school record ... Won NEC championship meet ... Placed fifth in 300 at NEC meet in 38.8 .... Was 22nd with 2,774 points in state pentathlon ... Ran second leg of 4x200 relay in 23.1 at divisional meet ... Relay time of 1:34.01 was school record ... Relay was second at NEC meet and sixth at Division 3 states ... Unbeaten all season in high jump ... Top point scorer for Magicians and team MVP ... Has 4.0 GPA and plans to continue track career in college ... Said jumping coach Tom Walsh and head coach Nolan Raimo were a huge help to him.
NAJIQUE HENRY
Swampscott Senior
Sprints
Division 4 state qualifier in both 55 and 300 ... Captain was third in 300 and fourth in 55 at Division 4 states ... Undefeated in both events in dual meets ... Set school records in 300 and 200 ... Best 300 time was 36.23 ... Big Blue MVP ... NEC all-star ... At MSTCA Small Schools Invite took third in the 55 (6.66) and fifth in 300 (36.58) ... Placed 10th at All-States in 300 with school record time and was 11th in 55 meter ... Fourth at All-States 300 in 35.53 ... Member of 4x200 relay and ran first leg ... Relay was second at NEC championship and sixth at divisional states ... Won Big Blue’s Best Event Performer ... Carries 3.0 GPA and plans to run track and play baseball for a college down South.
LUKE LLEWELLYN
Danvers Sophomore
800/1000/Mile
Took second in 1000 at NEC championship meet in 2:41.72, only 2/10ths of a second out of first ... Placed ninth in 1000 at Division 3 states ... Ran a 4:41 mile and 2:07 for 800 ... Biggest athletic influence is cousin Andrew Llewellyn ... “When I was in elementary school my family went on vacation to Florida, and he competed in his high school state meet. I was intrigued by everything going on, and he finished the mile race with a time of 4:19 for second place. Because he was such a great runner he got a full scholarship to the University of Florida, and since then I’ve always looked up to him.”
ANDREW MORIN
Beverly Senior
Hurdles/High Jump/Relays
Set school record in 55 meter hurdles with time of 7.92 at the Division 2 states where he was third ... Placed second in hurdles at NEC meet in 8.04 ... Was 17th at All-States in 8.04 ... Captain scored 99 points for Panthers and was undefeated in hurdles during regular season ... Member of sprint medley relay that qualified for nationals ... Part of 4x400 Henry Cabot Lodge track record setting relay (3:46.4) ... NEC All-Conference and Panthers MVP ... Has 3.51 GPA and making final decision about college ... Will continue running career at next level ... Said coach Sean Dunleavy has always believed in him, coach Bobby Brown has shown what it means to be committed and resilient, and coach Milton Brown taught him what it takes to compete at the highest level possible.
NATHAN LOPEZ
St. John’s Prep Freshman
1000/Mile
Ranked third in country for freshman mile and qualified for nationals ... Best mile time was 4:27 ... Ran 2:39 for 1000 and 8.56 for 3K which ranks No. 1 in country for a freshman ... Tri-County League champ in 1000 ... TCL All-Star ... Won Freshman-Sophomore mile ... Placed seventh at Division 1 states mile and ninth at All-States ... Qualified to run freshman mile at nationals ... Carries 3.9 grade point average.
NOAH MOONEY
St. John’s Prep Junior
Mile/Two Mile/Relay
Best mile time was 4:29 and two mile 9:28.2 ... Placed fourth at Division 1 states in two-mile and sixth at All-States in best two-mile of season ... New England and national qualifier ... Member of 4xMile relay that qualified for nationals ... Has 4.4 GPA on scale of 5.0 .... Plans to continue running in college and study engineering ... Said his biggest athletic influence is fellow All-Star Steven Jackson for being a great teammate, captain and friend.
GEORGE NIKOLAKOPOULOS
St. John’s Prep Junior
Mile/Two-Mile/Relay
TCL All-Star ... Sixth at Division 1 two-mile and 13th at All-States ... Best mile time was 4:29 and two-mile 9:37 ... National qualifier for 4xMile relay ... TCL All-Star in 4x800 relay ... Carries 4.2 GPA on scale of 5 ... Plans to study engineering and continue running competitively in college ... Biggest influence has been coach Zach Lankow; “He helped ease me back into training (after injury) and kept me healthy throughout the whole season.”
HARRY PORTORREAL
St. John’s Prep Junior
55 Hurdles/Jumps/Sprints
Best 55 meter high hurdles time was 8.05 ... Long jumped 21-6.75 ... Tri County League All-Star ... Lawrence resident was runner up in long jump at Division 1 states and sixth at All-States ... Qualified for New England’s ... Member of 4x200 relay ... Has 3.58 GPA and plans to major in computer science while still competing in track in college ... Thanked parents for coming to as many meets as possible to support him and push him to put in extra work outside of practice.
LOEDEN RODRIGUEZ
Marblehead Junior
Two-Mile
After a strenuous cross country season he took a few meets off at beginning of season but finished up strong ... Best two mile time of 9:48 at divisional states to qualify for All-States ... Won NEC championship meet ... Unbeaten in conference meets ... NEC All Star ... Third at Division 3 states and 12th at All-States ... Intends to continue running in college and study computer engineering or computer science ... Said coach Kylynn (McKinley) Tibbo “pushed me to run at my full potential.”
JOSHUA FREDERICK KOFFI
Peabody Senior
Dash/200/Relay
Best 55 meter time was 6:46 ... Ran 60 in 6:94 and 200 in 22.2 ... Won NEC championship 55 meters ... NEC All-Conference selection ... Came in first at USATFNE Open Championship meet 60 meters to qualify for nationals ... Member of 4x200 Division 1 and All-State qualifying team ... Set school records in 55, 60 and 200 meters ... Qualified for nationals SMR ... Biggest influence has been coach Sonny Headley: I’m really grateful to have him by my side.”
JACKSON WOOD
Beverly Senior
Distance/Relay
Set school record in 1000 with time of 2:35.11 ... Captain won NEC mile in 4:32 which was personal best ... Fastest two-mile time was 10:08 ... Finished fourth at Division 2 states 1000 with record breaking time and 11th at All-States in 2:34.38 ... Member of sprint medley relay that qualified for nationals ... Member of Henry Cabot Lodge track record setting 4x400 relay (3:46.4) ... Three-season track athlete ... Qualified for nationals with SMR team ... Has 4.56 GPA and will attend Carnegie Mellon University to study robotics ... Said brother has been his biggest influence.
