Salem News 2019-20 Girls Indoor Track all-star team

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
INDIA INGEMI
Beverly Senior
300/Long jump/55/SMR
Continuing to take her talents to another level with every season she competes in, India Ingemi is not only one of the top runners in the state but the entire New England region and beyond.
This winter, the Princeton-bound senior won the highly contested 300 meter race in 40.59 seconds as well as the long jump in 15 feet 7 1/2 inches to help Beverly win the Northeastern Conference championship meet by three points. The versatile athlete, who also competed in the 55 meter, high jump, 4x400 and sprint medley relay, was far from done, though, winning the Division 2 state 55 meter (7.35 seconds) to set a new school record. She was also first in the 300 at the Mass. State Track Coaches Invitational in 40.15 and 5th in the 55 meter dash.
Ingemi is the Massachusetts All-State 300 champ, winning at Reggie Lewis Center in a very fast 39.49 seconds. In her illustrious career she has set 11 indoor school or class records and holds the NEC 300 meet mark. Her fastest SMR leg was 4.14 and her best 4x400 time was 4:03.67.
"She's the whole package," said Beverly coach Dave Jellerson. "India is a student-athlete who believes in team and works for the team."
The bigger the event the better Ingemi did, thriving on the competition. She was named Panthers' team MVP, NEC All-Conference, winner of the 300 at the Coaches Invitational Boston Holiday Challenge and MSTCA Northeast Invitational. She is part of the Division 2 SMR champions along with BHS teammates Heidi Eberhardt, Ceirra Merritt, and Annie Towler, and the high jump school record relay with Towler and Shelby DeGrenier. She said her bet individual performance was at Division 2 states with wins in the 300 and 55 meters.
Ingemi is also a star in the classroom with a 4.74 GPA and will continue her track career in college.
"My teammates have influenced me the most because we've accomplished so much this season. The victories I'm most proud of are the ones we did together," Ingemi said. "They truly make all the effort we put into this sport worth it, and put a smile on my face everyday at practice even if I'm having a bad day. Not being about to go to nationals with them in the SMR and 4x400 (because of coronavirus concerns) absolutely broke my heart, but I won't ever regret all the time we got to spend together to get to that point. I'm really so proud of them and as much as I'm going to miss them next year, I can't wait to see their future successes. I really wouldn't be anywhere without them.
"It's also great to be surrounded by wonderful people in our conference," Ingemi added. "Most people would assume the girls on the other teams we regularly compete against are our rivals, but I've really made friends with all of them. It makes the sport so much more fun just being able to line up next to the people you were laughing with moments before while waiting for your heat."
CORINNE AHERN
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Shot Put/Weights
Took 3rd at Mass. State Weight Throw ... Captain's personal best shot put was 31-6 1/4 and weight throw was 38-8 ... Placed 7th in shot put at East Coast Invite ... Unbeaten in TCL dual meets ... League champ in both shot and weight throws ... TCL all-star ... Newbury resident was state qualifier in both shot put and weight throw ... Named Crusaders' Outstanding Performer ... League all-star for shot put ... Named Tri-County League Division 2 Outstanding Performer Field Events ... Will attend Bowdoin College and continue track and field career.
AALIYAH ALLEYNE
Peabody Junior
High Jump/Hurdles/Shot Put/Pentathlon
Versatile athlete qualified for Division 1 state meet in high jump and shot put ... Was tied for 19th in high jump and finished 16th in shot put ... Placed 30th out of 130 competitors in first-ever State Pentathlon, helped by personal record in hurdles and improving on season best in two other events ... Set school record with 2,408 points ... Was 3rd in high jump at NEC championship meet with 5-foot jump and 7th in 55 meter hurdles in 10.16 seconds ... Best hurdles time was 9.87 and shot put was 30-11 3/4 ... Consistently placed in top three scoring positions in hurdles, high jump, and shot put in dual meets
CHARLOTTE ANDREWS
Swampscott Senior
High Jump/Hurdles
Was 5th in hurdles at Division 4 states and 12th at All-State with high jump of 5-2 ... Placed 4th at MSTCA Small Schools Invitational ... Finished 2nd in high jump and 4th in hurdles at NEC championship meet ... Named Big Blue MVP ... Best individual performance was 5-3 in high jump and 9.6 seconds in 55 meter hurdles ... Carries 4.3 GPA and plans to major in environmental engineering and minor in Spanish in college ... Biggest influence has been Shalane Flanagan because of her success in sport of running, and the fact that she's a local woman (from Marblehead)
ANNIKA BRINK
Ipswich Senior
1000/High Jump/Relay
Led Tigers in points scored and helped team be CAL co-champs ... Captain was named team MVP ... Ran 3:22.55 in 1000, which ranks 10th in school history ... Best high jump as 4-10 ... Member of 4x400 relay team that won CAL meet ... Cape Ann League all-star ... Has 4.29 GPA and ranked in top 5 percent of class ... Plans to continue running cross country and track in college ... Said coach Sue Markos has had biggest influence on her athletic career.
ARLENE DAVILA
Peabody Junior
Shot Put
Unbeaten in NEC dual meets and won conference championship meet with throw of 35-2 1/4 ... Placed 15th at All-States with heave of 34-4 1/2 ... Finished 3rd at Mass State Coaches Meet with school record setting throw of 38-5 1/4 ...All-Conference team ... 6th at Division 1 states (35-3 1/4) ... Placed 15th at All-States with throw of 34-4 1/2 ... Qualified for nationals ... Said teammates and coaches have made a great influence on her performances because they push her to the best ability and make track and field a great time.
SHELBY DeGRENIER
Beverly Senior
600/High Jump/Relay
Member of winning high jump relay team that set school record ... Captain ran 1:40.38 best 600 and was undefeated in NEC ... High jumped 5 feet ... NEC all-star ... Received Panther Award ... Member of 4x400 relay (4:03.68) that was 5th at All-States ... Best performance in 600 was at State Coaches Invitational ... Qualified to run at nationals on sprint medley relay ... Committed to run at Bryant University and will major in accounting ... Carries 3.94 GPA .... Said biggest influence has been coach Dave Jellerson. "He shaped me into the runner I am today; pushing me to limits I never thought I could reach."
HEIDI EBERHARDT
Beverly Junior
1000/Mile/Relay
Won NEC 1000 in 3:03.08 and was 4th at Division 2 state meet in 3:01 ... Captain-elect placed 10th at All-States ... Best mile time was 5:24.5 ... Member of Panthers' winning spring medley relay that qualified for nationals with time of 4:14.04 ... Northeastern Conference all-star ... Best race of season was a 3:00.88 in 1000 at Coaches Invitational ... Also a top cross country runner and Salem News all-star last fall ... Plans to run in college.
CIARA ESPAILLAT
Swampscott Junior
Shot Put
School indoor record holder in shot put with throw of 35 feet 10 inches ... Threw the shot 33-11 3/4 at All-States for 17th place ... Was 3rd at MSTCA Small Schools Invitational with throw of 35-1 .. Placed 4th at Division 4 states ... Took 17th plae at All-States with throw of 33-11 3/4 ... Thanked coach Peter Bush for all the work he's done with her, putting in tons of time to help her improve ... Also thanked her mom and grandfather for coming to meets to support her.
RYENNE FEENEY
Masconomet Senior
600/Relays
In her four-year career Feeney ran 22 races, winning 16 and placing second 6 times ... Qualified for All-States all four years ... CAL all-star all four years ... Captain's best 600 time was 1:45.66 ... Ran first leg of 4x200 relay that was 3rd at CAL championship meet ... Received Masco Coaches Award ... Best performance came at Division 3 states ... Will play soccer at Bentley University and study business ... Has 4.759 on 5.3 scale and ranked 19th in class of 282 ... Influenced by her best friend Grace Dow, because throughout the season they supported and pushed each other to be the best possible.
GWYNETH FITZPATRICK
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
High Jump/Hurdles//Relay
Captain was 3rd at Cape Ann League championship in hurdles and 3rd at Division 5 states ... Placed 8th in high jump at Division 5 ... Competed at All-States and finished 20th in hurdles ... Best hurdles time was 8.91 seconds ... High jumped 5 feet ... Lady Generals team MVP two years in a row ... Consistently strong all season ... Carries 3.83 grade point average and will pursue a career in physical therapy.
SADAI HEADLEY-MAWASI
Peabody Junior
Dash/Sprints/Relays
Named NEC All-Conference ... Versatile athlete ran dash, 200, 300 and relay leg ... Was 2nd at NEC championship 300 and 3rd at Division 1 states in 41.22 ... 8th at All-State in 41.34 ... Ran second leg of 4x200 relay that won Division 1 and All States ... Qualified for nationals in 4x200 relay, 4x400, SMR, and Mixed 4x400 relay... Holds school record in 55 meter (6.47) and 60 meter and 200 (22.1) ... 2nd in 300 at NEC and 3rd at Division 1 states in 41.22 ... Was 8th at All-States in 41.34 ... NEC All-Conference ... Thanked coach Sonny Headley for greatly influencing her ... "He is not only my coach but a father figure to me and has been there for me both spiritually and physically."
CAROLINE JOHNSON
Marblehead Junior
Two-Mile
Placed 2nd in NEC championship meet in 12:10 ... Ran two mile in 11:44 at Division 3 states for 7th ... NEC all-star ... Placed in every dual meet, winning four ... Was 14th at State Coaches Invitational in 12:07 ... Top point getter for Magicians ... Carries 4.05 GPA ... Plans to study biology in college and continue running ... Thanked coach Kylynn McKinley Tibbo: "She makes practice fun while still pushing me to be my best. She's a great role model and coach."
AVA MAHONEY
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Distance/Relay
Mile champion in the Tri-County League ... League all star and team co-MVP ... Captain was undefeated in dual meets ... Best mile was 5:21 for 3rd at Division 5 states ... 6th at East Coast Invitational 800 ... Marblehead resident was 3rd at Winter Festival mile ...15th at All States mile ... Member of 4x400 relay that placed 6th at divisional states ... PR'd by four seconds at Division 5 states ... Carries 3.4 GPA and committed to run at Merrimack College and study nursing ... Said coach Zach Nardone inspires her every day to be the best athlete and person possible, and that her father motivates her with his hard work.
HALEY MURPHY
Danvers Junior
600/High Jump/Relay
NEC champion in the 600 ... Placed 4th at Division 3 states ... Highest point scorer on team with 98.5 ... Personal best 600 was 1:41.62 ... Also high jumped and was anchor leg of 4x400 and 4x800 relays ... Undefeated in 600 during regular season ... Falcons MVP and NEC all-star ... Best performance was at Division 3 states ... Carries 4.0 grade point average and is ranked 6th in her class ... "My coaches have been my biggest influence because they always push me to be my best and do everything they can to help me succeed," she said.
JOLENE MURPHY
Peabody Junior
Dash/200/300/400/Relays
Best performance of season was winning NEC dash in 7.54 ... Division 1 states 300 meter champion, and 2nd at All-States to Beverly's India Ingemi with a 39.61 time for school record ... Captain ran anchor leg of 4x200 Division 1 and All-State champion relay ... NEC All-Conference ... National qualifier in 200 meter championship event and also on national qualifying 4x200, 4x400, SMR and Mix 4x400 ...Holds school records in dash, 200, 300, 400 and three relays ... Part of 4x200 relay that won Division 1 and All-States ... Plans to run at Division 1 college.
ANNIE TOWLER
Beverly Senior
High Jump/Relay
Double winner at NEC championship to help Beverly finish first ... Captain won high jump and hurdles, two events she was undefeated in during regular season even though she didn't pick up hurdles until midway through the season ... Placed 5th at Division 2 states high jump ... Won both high jump (5-2) and hurdles (7.3 seconds) as Panthers beat Peabody and Marblehead in key meet to remain unbeaten ... Unbeaten all winter with best high jump of 5-3 ... NEC all-star and Coaches Award recipient ... Member of 4x400 relay and school record setting high jump relay ... Qualified for nationals ... 3.1 GPA and committed to run track at Merrimack College while pursuing degree in business.
TESS WHALEN
Marblehead Junior
1000/Relay
Captain-elect finished 3rd at NEC championship 1000 in 3:14.15 ... Was 9th at Division 3 states in 3:11.71 ... Member of 4x800 relay that was 12th at states ... Received Coaches Award ... Personal best 1000 time was 3:11 at states ... Carries 4.3 GPA on a 4.0 weighted scale ... Plans to run in college and pursue a career as a physician's assistant in sports medicine ... Biggest influence has been her parents, who make it to every single meet, and coach Kylynn McKinley Tibbo, who is always supportive. "She's a huge factor in my decision to switch from soccer to cross country this past season," said Whalen.
OLIVIA YOUNG
Beverly Sophomore
Mile/Two-Mile/Relay
Won two-mile at NEC championship meet in 12:04 ... Had 3:21.53 time in 1000 at MSTCA Invitational ... Ran 5:27.50 mile at MSTCA Last Chance Invitational ... NEC All-Star ... Plans to continue running track and cross country in college ... Said biggest influence is her twin sister Emily, who is also a key member of the Panthers' track team ... "Although we are rarely in the same race, we always compete and compare our times," she said. "In the end, Emily always supports me and pushes me to be a better runner."
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Emily Young, Soph. Distance; Lucy Curtis, Sr., Jumps/Sprints; Mackenzie Gilligan, Jr., Hurdles/Sprints.
Bishop Fenwick: Catherine Carter, Soph., 1000/Relay; Grace Kubat, Sr., 1000/Relay; Shannon Bresnahan, Fr., Mile/Relay.
Danvers: Gabby Sherrick, Sr., Distance; Allison Kasprzak, Sr., Middle Distance; Jianna Durand, Sr., High Jump/Hurdles.
Essex Tech: Sarah Curley, Sr., 55 Hurdles/High Jump; Emily Ernst, Soph. Mile.
Hamilton-Wenham: Bennett Nostrand, Sr., Distance; Maeve Folger, Sr., Shot Put; Ava Cote, Soph., Distance; Abby Beville, Fr., Middle Distance.
Ipswich: Colby Filosa, Soph., 300/Relay; Lauren Waters, Jr., Mile; Reagan Amazeen, Jr., Shot Put; Chloe Pszenny, Fr., 55/Relay: Isabelle Harper, Jr., Hurdles/High Jump.
Marblehead: Cate Trautman, Fr., 55/Relay; Olivia Cleary, Sr., Mile/Relay; Michaela Haliotis, Sr., 1000/ Relay; Devin Whalen, Fr., 55 Hurdles.
Masconomet: Grace Dow, Sr., 55 Meter.
Peabody: Dado Nasso, Jr., Long Jump'/Sprints/Relays' Sarah DiVasta, Fr., Middle and Long Distance; Jordyn Collins, Jr., Middle and Long Distance.
Salem: Sierra Clawson, Soph., 300/600/Relay; Madison White, Sr., 55 Meter/High Jump/Relay; Molly Mercier, Fr., 300; Isabella Cunha, Fr., 55/Relay.
Swampscott: Paige Kennedy, Soph., 55 Meter/300/Relay; Haley Sampson, Jr., 300/600/Relay: Elise Hamernick, Soph., 300; 600/Relay; May Raymond, Fr., 300/600/Relay.
