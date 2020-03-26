2019-20 SALEM NEWS BOYS SWIMMER OF THE YEAR
WILL CONNOLLY
St. John's Prep
St. John’s Prep’s Will Connolly amassed top-tier finishes across all his events on his way to a second straight Catholic Conference all-star nod and state championship season with the Eagles. He dominated as a sprinter and with his relay teams, which won North Sectional championships and were runner-ups in two state meet events.
Alongside Ethan Olivo and fellow Salem News all stars Luke Magnuson and Palmer Randall, Connolly’s 400 yard freestyle relay team won the North Sectional title (3:16) by over two seconds. All stars Kai Zola, Connolly and Magnuson, with Andrew Coady on the 200 yard freestyle relay team, narrowly defeated Wayland and scored another 40 points for the Prep (1:28).
Individually, Connolly won the North Sectional title in the 200 yard freestyle (1:43) and was the runner-up in the 100 free by less than a second (47.83). He helped St. John’s score 117 of its 341 points in the meet, where they finished second behind Wayland.
Connolly and the Eagles bounced back in the state meet, winning the Division 1 title by over 100 points. He finished runner-up in the 200 free (1:43) and fifth in the 100 free (47.98). Both his 200 (1:27) and 400 free (3:14) relay teams finished second. In the Catholic Conference meet, coach Jeff Fiore threw him into the 500 yard freestyle and he won.
The Reading native hopes to study somewhere warm when he decides on college next year and intends to swim wherever he goes. “My coaches, captains and teammates at Saint John’s Prep,” he said. “Inspire me to be a better swimmer and human.”
2019-20 SALEM NEWS GIRLS SWIMMER OF THE YEAR
ANNA COLEMAN
MARBLEHEAD
Anna Coleman dominated the North Shore in her ninth grade campaign with the Magicians, scoring points for them in the Northeastern Conference, North Sectional and state meets. She helped account for 101 of Marblehead’s 134 points in the North Sectional between her individual and relay performances as the Magicians placed sixth in the meet, ahead of all area teams.
Her second place finish in the 50 free (24.56), 0.22 seconds behind the winner, qualified her for YMCA Nationals. She also placed third in the 100 free at sectionals (53.67).
Simone Manuel, the gold winner in the 100 free with a record finish at the 2016 Olympics, inspired Coleman to pursue swimming. Manuel dominated in college, setting the NCAA record for the 100 free as a Stanford University freshman and collectively won six NCAA championships while in college.
“I admire that she can handle high-level swimming while still going to a good academic school,” Coleman said.
Coleman similarly thrived in her first year of high school and already has a 4.11 grade point average.
She beat upperclass competition at the State meet, finishing second among all freshman and eighth overall in the 50 free (25.12). Her 56.17 result landed her 14th in the 100 butterfly, scoring 36 points between those and an eighth-place finish for her 400 free relay team (3:47). Marblehead finished 13th in states with 59 points.
At the end of the season, Coleman’s personal best ranked fourth in New England in the 50 free and fifth in the 100 free.
THE ALL-STARS
COLE BROOKS
Marblehead Freshman
100 fly/200 IM
Won Outstanding Freshman Award for Marblehead High ... All-Northeastern Conference ... North Sectionals and State Meet qualifier ... Broke Marblehead 400 free relay time with his team at sectionals while finishing 16th (3:34) ... Placed 10th in 200 yard individual medley at sectionals (2:04) ... Finished 17th in 100 butterfly (55.59) ... Netted seventh place in 100 fly (54.18) and 14th in 200 IM (2:04) at states ... Idol is Larry Bird.
MATTHEW BROWN
Swampscott Junior
100 fly/200 free/200 medley/500 free
Will captain Swampscott next season after being named team’s MVP ... North Sectional champion in 500 free (4:50) to go with a third place finish in 200 IM (2:00) ... State qualifier in the 500 free, where he placed fifth (4:46) in that and the 200 yard individual medley (1:59) ... Part of state-qualifying 200 medley and 200 free relay teams ... Northeastern Conference champion in 500 free and 200 free relay ... Nahant native.
DANIEL VONER
Masconomet Freshman
100 fly/200 free/500 free
First-year Chieftain made waves in the 500 free, claiming the Cape Ann League title in it ... Qualified for the North Sectional meet in 500 free, finishing 14th (5:04) and at states, where he placed 12th (5:04) ... Did not lose a race in the dual meet season ... Scored sectional and state qualifiers in the 200 free, with 14th place finish (1:51) and 16th place (1:51) finishes, respectively ... His 200 (1:51) and 400 free (3:35) competed in sectionals ... Won a 400 relay coming from behind on the anchor leg against Manchester-Essex ... Touts teammate Theo Chemel as his greatest influence ... Plans to study biochemistry in college.
GAVIN GLEASON
Beverly Senior
50 free/100 free
Qualified for states in both of his events ... Set Beverly High records at State Meet in the 50 free (22.82) and 100 free (49.88) ... Named Northeastern Conference’s Male Swimmer of the Year ... His 400 free relay team qualified for states and finished 24th (3:31) ... Plans to study electrical engineering in college ... Father influenced Gavin to swim after his own All-American career.
BRENDAN HOPPING
Ipswich Senior
100 back/200 IM
Competed through high school with Ipswich and the North Shore Sharks program in his second season under head coach Alex Beauvais ... Medaled for three straight years at the Cape Ann championships with a specialty in the 100 yard backstroke ... Praised by coach for his work ethic and ability to race in any necessary event ... Personal best 1:01 in the 100 backstroke ... Will attend Clark University or St. Michael’s College to swim ... Owns a 3.88 GPA.
LUKE MAGNUSON
St. John’s Prep Junior
100 fly/100 free/200 free
Manchester native was 2020 Catholic Conference MVP with victories in the conference’s 200 free and 100 fly ... Relay teams won the 200 free (1:28) and 400 free (3:16) at North Sectionals and second at State Meet in 200 free (1:27) and 400 free (3:14)... Placed sixth individually in North Sectional 100 free (48.65) and seventh in 200 free (1:48) ... Took sixth in both the 100 fly (53.21) and 200 free (1:46) ... Carries 4.0 GPA and hopes to swim in college ... Influenced by first swim coach Annie Lindland Moore, who taught him technique.
JAKE MAIER
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
100 freestyle/200 freestyle
Four-year captain will attend and swim for Union College in Schenectady, New York ... Qualified for 200 yard freestyle in North Sectional meet (1:56) ... Placed second in the Cape Ann League swimming championship in both the 100 and 200 yard freestyle.
PALMER RANDALL
St. John’s Prep Senior
200 IM/100 breast/200 medley relay/400 free relay
Eagles captain helped team win state title by swimming breaststroke leg of the champion 200 medley relay (1:36) ... Runner-up in the 400 free relay (3:14) ... 400 free relay champion at North Sectionals (3:16) and placed third in the 200 free medley (1:38) ... North Sectional qualifier individually where he earned seventh place in the 100 breaststroke (1:01) and 200 IM (2:01) ... Qualified for states in the 200 IM, where he finished seventh (2:01) ... Has a 4.06 GPA and undecided on his college destination.
MICHAEL SUMNER
Salem Senior
50 free/100 breast
Captain netted fifth-place finish in the Northeastern Conference 100 yard breaststroke ... Also had third place in the 50 yard freestyle at the same meet ... Best times were 1:10 in the 100 breast and 24.78 in the 50 free ... Will pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.
KAI ZOLA
St. John’s Prep Junior
50 free/100 free
Won a state championship with the Eagles by participating in their first place 200 medley relay team (1:36), which also won at the North Sectional meet (1:28) ... Qualified individually for states and finished fifth in the 50 free (21.64) and eighth in the 100 free (48.55) ... His 200 medley team placed second at states (1:27) and third at North Sectionals (1:38) ... Fourth place in North Sectional in 50 free (21.83) and eighth in 100 free (48.84) ... Travels to school from Rye, N.H. ... Avid surfer and grew up watching Kelly Slater ... Plans to swim in college.
THEO ROAN
Peabody Eighth Grader
Diving
Northeastern Conference champion in the diving event and the conference’s diver of the year ... Higgins Middle School student competing with Peabody Veterans Memorial High School ... Qualified for North Sectional where he finished 15th scoring with 279.40 points ... Improved that at states where he finished 16th with 281.65 points ... Coached by Stephanie Forte in his event.
