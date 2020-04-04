BOYS SWIMMING
JEFF FIORE
St. John's Prep
Fiore led St. John’s to a Division 1 state title in dominating fashion, beating the field by 117 points. That paired nicely with yet another Catholic Conference championship for the Eagles and a second place finish in the North Sectional meet.
He coached three Salem News all-stars among his team to a 7-2 record. This is his eighth year coaching swimming and second with the Eagles' program.
“Fun and fast,” Fiore said of his team. “Great attitude and effort day in and day out. I could tell they genuinely enjoyed being around each other and working together.”
Fiore swam under former St. John's Prep head coach Tony Padvaiskas beginning when he was 11 years old until he turned 21. He also began coaching alongside is other former coach Tom Gately. He is also the aquatics coordinator at the Prep, where he teaches physical education and also heads the water polo and dive teams.
Will Connolly, a junior on his team, won Salem News Boys Swimmer of the Year for 2019-20. Two of Fiore’s relay teams won north sectional champions and were runner-ups in the state meet and another won the state championship for the 200 yard medley.
Fiore will marry his fiancé, Allison Sparks, in July 2021.
GIRLS SWIMMING
SUSAN GUERTIN
Marblehead
Guertin led the Magicians to a 15th straight Northeastern Conference championship with an undefeated season. Her team also placed 13th in the Division 2 State meet and sixth in the girls' North Sectional.
The legendary swim coach guided Salem News Girls Swimmer of the Year Anna Coleman, a freshman who made the YMCA Nationals (originally scheduled for Mar. 30 before its cancellation due to the COVID-19 Pandemic) as well as fellow Salem News all-stars Cole Brooks and Clementine Robins. But she took equal pride in her captain, Molly Zelloe, qualifying for the North Sectional meet in the 500 yard freestyle after struggling in it for multiple seasons
Also coaching Marblehead’s boys, the 400 yard freestyle relay team of Theo Chemel, Nate Pulido, Jack Grady and Cole Brooks broke Marblehead’s record (3:30).
In her 31st season with Marblehead swimming alongside her role as the aquatic specialist and coach with the Sharks at the Lynch/van Otterloo YMCA in Marblehead. She’s been involved with the YMCA for 50 years.
She and her husband, Paul Guertin, have been married for 51 years.
“There are many who have been such a support to the team,” she said. “Marblehead athletic director Gregory Ceglarski, assistant AD Mark Tarmey, the Rockett Family for giving us our team banquet for many years at the Waterfront Hotel in Salem, Brian Flynn, Operations Director at the Y who gives the team practice time, and of course my family, especially Paul, as I'm never home.”
BOYS HOCKEY
MARK LEONARD
Essex Tech
After spending the previous 24 years behind the bench for his hometown Peabody High, Leonard was hired by Essex Tech prior to the 2019-20 campaign — and it proved to be a perfect fit for both.
Leonard guided the Hawks to a 11-5-5 overall record and outshot their opponents, 691 to 470. In league play they went 7-1-2, good for second place in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference. Essex Tech also earned a berth in the Division 3 state tournament. With an excellent team defense in front of goaltender Jared McLaughlin, the squad surrendered just three power play goals the entire season.
Under his leadership, Essex Tech hockey set a bevy of single-season school records this winter, including most victories (11), fewest losses (5), best winning percentage (.643), longest unbeaten streak (11 games), most goals scored (63), fewest goals allowed (30), best penalty killing percentage (95 percent), most CAC wins (7) and highest tournament seeding (4th).
Owner of the North Shore Coyotes Hockey Club, Leonard has coached in 522 high school hockey games over the last quarter century, compiling an overall record of 239-238-45. Prior to that, he served as the junior varsity coach at Peabody High for two seasons.
He described this year's club as hard-working with a team-first attitude and a burning desire to win. "They were such great kids; it was a pleasure to come to the rink every day and watch them improve and gain confidence in their abilities throughout the season," Leonard said.
Leonard and his wife, Colleen, have two children: 16-year-old daughter Abigail and 13-year-old son Brady. He thanked Essex Tech athletic director Farah Lalli "for putting her trust in me to run this program. You won’t find an AD who supports her coaches more or cares more about the kids."
GYMNASTICS
ALICIA GOMES MIFFITT
Masconomet
What did the Chieftains do for an encore this winter after winning the state championship a year ago? Turn in another title-winning campaign with even more dominance.
In her third season heading up the program, Gomes Miffitt helped lead Masconomet to its second straight state crown. The Chieftains finished with the exact same title-winning score (148.975) as the previous season, but this time beat the second place squad, host Algonquin Regional, by a much wider margin (4.30 points).
Led by Salem News all-stars Sarah Aylwin, Emma Quirk, Greta Mowers, captain Nicole Bonacorso and Gymnast of the Year Gracy Mowers, Masconomet went a perfect 10-0 during the regular season and once again brought home the North sectional championship (148.975) before wrapping up another state title.
Her favorite thing about about this year's team was the bond they share and the love they have for one another.
"They're close-knit, supportive of each other, and hard-working in the gym," Gomes Miffitt noted. "They were productive at practice, but knew how to enjoy the process that got them to their individual and team goals. The senior class were phenomenal leaders who set a great example for the underclassmen."
A Wellness teacher at Masconomet Regional and the co-owner of CrossFit Wicked in Middleton, Gomes Miffitt and her husband, Brent, have a 3-year-old son, Kai. She thanks her assistant coach, Jana Mowers, and volunteer assists, Heather Gomes, for their hard work all season, as well as student managers Jason Stutz and Mariah Wheeler for their focus and attention to detail.
GIRLS HOCKEY
JOHN KASLE
Bishop Fenwick
Coaching hockey for almost 30 years and never being the head man was never something John Kasle spent much time thinking about. He'd met Doug Anderson as a player for the Hall of Famer Red Foote in Lynn and joined his coach's staff at Lynn Classical after college for an amazing journey that included stops at Swampscott, Lynn English and finally the Bishop Fenwick girls.
When Anderson retired last year, Kasle took the reins and used those philosophies learned playing under Foote and developed with Anderson to their fullest. The Crusaders set a program record for most points in the regular season with 27, going 12-6-3 overall and qualifying for the Division 2 state playoffs.
A true student of the game, Kasle helped develop the Crusaders forecheck and backcheck while always emphasizing "protecting the house" and defensive play in front of the net. The squad won the St. Joseph Christmas Tournament at Warrior Arena, began the year with an eight game unbeaten streak and snared several wins against CCL foes.
"The players had such dedication and team spirit this season. I consider myself very lucky to be associated with them. They make it a joy to come to the rink," Kasle said.
None of the success would be possible without assistant coaches Bill Corley, Stephanie Ciampa and even graduate assistant Meghan Carney, who came to help out during her break from college. Athletic directors Dave Woods and Farah Lalli (Fenwick co-ops with Essex Tech) were also so helpful, Kasle added.
"My first coach, Dom Serino at Pickering Junior High in Lynn, taught me nothing is given to you in the game of hockey. You have to earn it. I carry that with me to this day and try to instill it in our players at Fenwick," said Kasle, who is so grateful for the support of his wife of 36, Marie who always understanding how much time coaching can take.
GIRLS WINTER TRACK
TOM HOLLERAN
Peabody
Tom Holleran coached a young but talented Tanner team to another winning season. He has been an assistant coach for 16 years and for the last two seasons head coach of the Peabody girls. Under a new system implemented this year with Fernando Braz as program co-ordinator for both boys and girls, Holleran was in charge of the girls, especially in the throwing events. He led them to a 9-1 record, second in the North only to unbeaten Beverly in both regular season and championship meet, fifth at Division 1 states, and 6th at All-States (only three points from first).
Junior Jolene Murphy was the D-1 state champ in the 300 and the 4x200 relay team took top honors at All-States.
Six girls qualified for nationals. If the event hadn't been canceled the Tanners would have competed in the SMR and Mix 4x400 championships events as well as the 4x200 and 4x400 in Emerging Elite. Sarah DiVasta, Savanna Vargas, Murphy, Sadai Hedley-Mawasi, Dado Nasso, and Paulina Straticos all qualified to compete on the national stage.
"The team was young, focused, talented, and prepared," said Holleran. "They exceeded all expectations. I want to thank the parents athletes, and all the coaches -- we have many, and all put everything into making this staff as good as any in the state."
Holleran is retired and substitute teaches. He and his wife Susan have three children, Ashley Pratson, Victoria, and Patrick. They also have a new grandson Brooks Pratson.
"The staff did an outstanding job with the philosophy of implementing NEC dual meet season as the foundation and base for championships season. The team peaked at the right time," said Braz.
BOYS WINTER TRACK
ZACHARY LANKOW
St. John's Prep
Zach Lankow has been the Eagles indoor head track coach for five seasons and has an impressive 24-6 record. The team is strong year after year, but this particular squad was one of the best yet with a perfect 6-0 record. The Eagles won the TCL and were league meet champs, Steven Jackson was a state champion and the team performed well at the big meets, taking fifth at Division 1.
"We were a very balanced team without any holes or weak events, backboned by our distance athletes," said Lankow, who is also outdoor track coach. "Any event where we seemed to be a little down guys stepped up and really elevated themselves and those around them. I loved seeing the success of new athletes, who came out for the first time. That's always a fun part for me seeing kids, who know nothing about a sport start to find some success and grow more passionate about it. We had a few multi-sport athletes come out for the first time and had immediate success.
"Jack Wilmot (lacrosse), Tyee Ambrosh (football/lacrosse), and Jarrett Young (football) were all first season kids, who just kept getting better, ended up qualifying for All-States on two different relays and New England's in the 4x400."
Lankow thanked his assistant coaches Jack Klein, Josh Hubbell, Josh Davendonis, Hatim Jean-Louise, and Greg Gibbs.
"They were instrumental in the team's success, spend countless hours and energy on these kids," he said. "I also want to thank Jameson Pelkey (AD), Tara Sartori, and Colleen Flynn (assistants), who are so supportive of our program as well as the St. John's Prep administration. Finally, thank you parents, who were willing to drive their kids to and from practices and meets over vacations and weekends, and give us the trust to develop their sons as successfully as possible."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ADAM DeBAGGIS
Bishop Fenwick
In his nine seasons as Bishop Fenwick head coach Adam DeBaggis has a 136-77 record and has gone 23-9 in the playoffs, winning a state title along the way. This season looked to be a rebuilding year with a very young, inexperienced team after losing leading scorer Sammi Gallant to graduation. Instead, the Crusaders went 15-7 with a playoff win over Lynnfield before falling to a very strong St. Mary's of Lynn.
DeBaggis is an English teacher at Georgetown High, and has coached girls basketball for 12 years. He thanked all his assistant coaches.
"My coaches are the best in the business," he said. "We had a young and inexperienced, but tough and resilient group this season. We won a lot of close games through mental toughness."
The Crusaders beat Beverly to win the Fenwick Christmas Tournament powered by tourney MVP Annie Murphy. In the final tuneup before the MIAA tourney began they were champs at the Larry McIntire Tournament led by their underclassmen. They had some talented freshmen, who improved as the season went on, and are only losing senior captain Micayla Rossi.
When center Murphy, the leading scorer and rebounder, who dominated in the paint, was injured Brynn Bertucci and others stepped in. DeBaggis substituted often, bringing in his younger players off the bench to help out and gain valuable experience.
"My favorite thing was seeing the growth of our leaders and how dedicated our young players were to self-improvement," he said.
The Crusaders play in the tough Catholic Central League, which is one of the best in the state for girls basketball year after year making what they achieved this season even more impressive. The team has plenty of weapons returning to have another successful season.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MATT KARAKOUDAS
Beverly
Matt Karakoudas can walk away from the 2019-20 boys basketball season knowing that his team went further in the state tournament than any other in the history of Beverly's program.
Led by a strong senior class and a deep and talented supporting cast, the Panthers cruised through the regular season with an 18-2 record -- their only losses coming to two of the top teams in the state in Lowell and Lynn English. In the Division 2 state tournament, Beverly knocked off a trio of worthy opponents (Malden Catholic, Burlington and Belmont) to reach the state semifinal at TD Garden. The exceptional campaign finally came to a close in Boston, putting the stamp on the winningest boys hoop squad in school history.
Karakoudas had his boys playing unselfish, team-inspired hoop and referred to them as physically and mentally tough. He said his favorite thing about the squad was "the players' attitudes and hard working dedication to the cause and how the players took the entire community of Beverly on a very enjoyable ride."
Beverly finished the year with a 21-3 record, pushing Karakoudas' Garden City mark to 50-17 in three his three seasons at the helm. He is now 105-50 all-time as a high school basketball coach.
Karakoudas works as a power lineman at Marblehead Municipal Light Department and lives in the area with his wife, Gail, and daughters Arianna (age 9) and Lexi (age 5).
"I'd like to thank the Beverly administration who hired me and put me in this position," he added. "I'd like to thank the players, assistant coaches, parents, fans, everyone who covered the team, and the Beverly community. A very special thanks to my family who allows me to put the needed amount of time into each season to be successful."
WRESTLING
PAUL CASEY
Beverly
The 2019-20 winter wrestling campaign proved to be an historical one for Paul Casey and his Beverly group.
For the first time in program history, the Panthers were crowned champions at the Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League Tournament. Casey helped his squad to a 27-4 overall record in dual meets while recording his 100th career coaching win in The Garden City, pushing his overall record to 109-58-4 in six seasons at the helm.
In addition, Casey and Co. found success in the postseason, as senior Alexi Echevarria (195 lbs.) was crowned Division 2 North sectional champion and followed that up with a runner-up finish at states. Another Panther, James Silva, also shined in his first varsity season, finishing fourth at 145 lbs. in the sectional meet and fifth at states, while Jonas Pavia would have likely made a run as well but had to sit out down the stretch due to injury.
"We had an incredibly strong dual meet team this year as we had virtually no holes our lineup from 106 lbs. through heavyweight," said Casey, who works as a history teacher at Beverly High.
"What impressed me the most was the depth we were able to display even after some of our stronger wrestlers fell to injury throughout the season. We had a number of guys step up this year and take leadership roles that caught their coaches and their teammates by surprise."
Beverly didn't win any sectional or state team titles, but it certainly exceeded expectations throughout the season and proved to be the toughest overall squad in the conference. Casey hopes that the model set by this year's group, especially the seniors, will pave the way for continued success down the line.
"Throughout their four years in the program, (the seniors) truly embraced the idea of being a student-athlete," said Casey. "This attitude and work-commitment in school and on the mat has trickled down to the younger guys and created a great culture for the program."
Casey lives in Beverly with his wife Kerry and two sons, Jack (age 7) and Conor (age 3). He thanks his wife and his assistant coaches -- Ben Comeau, Brian Tripoli, Nick Tripoli and Christian Echevarria -- "for their dedication and knowledge." He also thanks athletic director Dan Keefe, principal Betty Taylor and assistant principal and former head coach Mark Thomas for their continued support.
