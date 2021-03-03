Salem News 2020-21 boys hockey all-star team

2021 SALEM NEWS BOYS HOCKEY PLAYER OF THE YEAR
WILL SHULL
Marblehead Senior
Center
No matter the sport, it's rarefied air when a student-athlete is chosen as a three-time captain for the same team. But if there were ever a player who fit that role to a T for the Marblehead boys hockey team, it was Will Shull.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder, a varsity mainstay since his freshman year, won North Shore hockey's equally rare Triple Crown this winter by finishing atop the leaderboard in goals (15), assists (15) and points (30). He also became the 18th skater in the annals of Header Hockey to finish with 100 or more points in his career, wrapping up with 107 on the strength of 63 goals and 44 assists. All this, despite missing the equivalent of a full season of games (9 games due to injury as a junior and a half-season this winter because of game restrictions while the COVID-19 pandemic continued).
Thinking the game like a coach, Shull was a presence every time he hopped over the boards and the player that every coach tried to slow down however possible. That task became much more difficult, though, when Shull got a head of steam and began cutting through the ice with his blades and storming into the offensive zone. He opened the season with a career high 3-goal, 4-assist, 7-point outing against Peabody and was off to the races from there.
His favorite outing of the season was his 2-goal, 3-assist showing in a 6-4 victory over fellow Northeastern Conference heavyweight Masconomet. One of those tallies came while shorthanded. "I felt like I played my most complete game, making smart plays in all three zones," said Shull.
A terrific student who carries a 4.3 GPA and is a member of both the National Honor Society and Math National Honor Society, Shull is ticketed to attend Wesleyan University to continue his lacrosse career. He thanks his parents, Krysia and Bill, and eighth grade sister, Sydney, for their constant love and support, as well as Marblehead hockey coach Chris Wells, assistant coach Mike Donovan, athletic director Greg Ceglarski and MHS Principal Dan Bauer for helping to get the winter season off safely and allowing the athletes to compete.
LUCAS CANELLI
Masconomet Senior
Goalie
First-year starter won nine games and led Masconomet to a share of the Northeastern Conference North title in its first season in the league ... Had a sterling 1.75 goals against average and a .908 save percentage after allowing just 20 goals in 514 minutes played ... Turned in identical 3-0 shutouts in wins over Danvers and Beverly ... Had a season high 25 stops vs. Winthrop ... Captain from Boxford said sweeping Danvers, and winning the second game after killing a lot of penalties, was his favorite game of the winter ... Has a 3.52 GPA ... Interested in Ohio State for computer science.
MATT DEVIN
Peabody Senior
Right wing
Came to the Tanners after previously skating for the Lynn Jets and was an immediate difference maker both in the offensive zone and off the ice with his new teammates ... Big man (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) has a rocket shot and is a very good skater, particularly coming down the wings ... Led Peabody in goals (12), assists (10) and points (22) while finishing second overall in the region ... Had a goal and three assists as Tanners rallied with three scores in the third period to earn a stunning 4-4 tie with eventual NEC North champ Winthrop ... His four 2-goal games were tops among area players this winter.
DAVID EGAN
Essex Tech Junior
Center
Twice netted two goals in a game this winter, including the game-winner in a 3-1 triumph over Greater Lowell/Nashoba Tech ... Had a goal and career high three helpers in a win at Northeast ... Commonwealth Athletic Conference all-star ... The 6-foot, 190-pound Boxford native was second on the club in goals (7) and total points (13) ... Elected team captain for 2021-22 season ... Excellent student has 3.91 GPA ... Plans on applying to the University of Miami, University of Hawaii, University of New England, University of Tampa and Roger Williams ... Takes 30 goals, 23 assists and 53 points into his senior season with the Hawks.
AIDEN HOLLAND
St. John's Prep Soph.
Defense
Earned himself a spot in the Eagles' defensive rotation and quickly established himself as the club's most reliable and talented defenseman ... Intelligent, read the play well and made few mistakes ... Drew rave reviews from Prep coaching staff for his positioning and keeping cool and calm at all times ... Had a goal in 3-0 shutout win over Malden Catholic ... Added one assist ... The 5-foot-9, 170-pounder from Topsfield earned the team's coveted 'Derek Hines Helmet' for his play in a game ... Fantastic student carries a 4.5 grade point average ... Thanks his family, coaches, teammates and senior captains for their support.
AIDAN JALBERT
Marblehead Jr.
Defense
Great decision maker with or without the puck and anticipated plays very well ... Helped control the flow of the game by taking charge on the back end ... Played in all situations for the Headers, particularly late in games when team was protecting a lead ... Scored a pair of goals and dished out three assists ... Team went 8-2-1 with him in the lineup ... His late-season absence from the lineup was felt in a big way ... The 5-foot-7, 150-pounder had no problem taking on bigger foes in front of the net and along the walls, winning the majority of 50/50 pucks with better positioning and strength ... Has a stellar 3.9 grade point average and has started looking at schools in New England such as St. Michael's and the University of Vermont.
GRANT LANDON
Hamilton-Wenham Sr.
Goalie
Lauded by his coaches and teammates for keeping the Generals in so many close games ... First-year starter had 337 saves in 504 minutes played ... Faced an area high of 30.6 shots per contest ... Finished with .901 save percentage and 3.21 goals against ... Had 37 saves in a win over Pentucket ... The 5-foot-11, 160-pounder from South Hamilton had 36 stops vs. North Reading and a pair of 35-save performances vs. Lynnfield and Triton ... Finished with career high 42 saves in a 2-1 setback to Lynnfield, including two first period stops he ranks among his best ever: one with the paddle of his stick and the other with his glove ... Has 4.1846 GPA out of 4.3 and is class valedictorian ... Going to Brown University with the intention of majoring in Applied Math and Computer Science.
CAM MARTIN
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Center/Wing
Scored the 100th point of his high school career opening night at St. Mary's of Lynn on an assist ... Led the Crusaders in goals (9), assists (8) and points (17) ... Tough to knock off the puck, especially around the net ... Strong wrists allow the 5-foot-10, 180-pounder from Georgetown to get shots off quickly and accurately ... Had seven points in two games against Lowell Catholic this winter, including a pair of game-winning goals ... Tallied six of his team's first eight goals this season ... Finished his career with 53 goals, 63 assists and 116 points in 65 games played, including his first two seasons at Pentucket Regional ... Plans to play junior hockey for one year, then go to college to continuing playing hockey and majoring in civil engineering.
NICK McMILLAN
Masconomet Junior
Right wing
Middleton resident came into the season with one career point, but wound up pacing the Chieftains in goals (9) and tied for the team lead in points (16) ... Knack for being in the right place at the right time in the offensive zone ... Fought for rebounds out front and excelled on tips and second chances ... The 5-foot-5, 140-pounder had 2 goals against both Peabody and Swampscott ... Conscientious backchecker ... Said his favorite game was the team's win against Gloucester in which he scored, had an assist and played with energy the entire night ... Had three points in season finale vs. Marblehead that wrapped up a share of the NEC crown ... Owner of a 3.6 grade point average.
MATT MEZZA
Beverly Junior
Center
Slick pivot led Panthers in assists (11) and points (16) ... Had the area's only 4-assist game this winter in a win at Peabody, also scoring the game-winning goal for a 5-point night ... Also dished out three helpers in a win over Saugus ... Mainstay on the BHS power play and also a disruptive force on the PK ... Felt his best game was one in which he didn't score a point, but was pleased with his work in all three zones and at the faceoff dot in a 4-0 shutout over Marblehead ... The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder takes career totals of 11-26-37 into his senior season.
J.T. MONAHAN
Marblehead Senior
Defense
Physical force for the Headers' rearguard corps gobbled up a ton of minutes ... Set new career highs in assists (10) and total points (11) this winter ... Used his size (6-foot-2) and strength (210 pounds) to his advantage to own the net front and cause trouble for forwards in tight spaces ... Led all Northeastern Conference defensemen in assists ... Three-sport captain at MHS in football (as a two-way lineman), hockey and lacrosse (as a goalie) ... Owner of a 3.8 grade point average ... Will be playing football at the University of Rochester ... Said even in a crazy season, he could always count on his parents to make the best decision for him on and off the ice.
MICHAEL PAPAMECHAIL
Danvers Senior
Defense
Owner of one of the area's most lethal blasts from the blue line, which seemingly was always low and along the ice ... Finished among the North Shore's leading scorers among blue liners with 2 goals and 9 assists for 11 points in 13 games ... Had a goal and a career-high three assists in a win over Saugus ... Team's top defenseman regularly played 25-plus minutes a night ... Favorite win of the season was Falcons' 4-1 triumph over Marblehead on the final weekend of the season ... The 5-foot-10 rearguard led a unit that allowed just two goals a game and a mere nine over its last half-dozen contests ... Outstanding 98 average in the classroom ... Planning on playing college golf.
A.J. SACCO
Masconomet Freshman
Left wing/Center
Burst onto the scene and as a 5-foot-5, 130-pound speedster and wound up tying for the team lead in scoring with 3 goals, 13 assists and 16 points for the Northeastern Conference co-champs ... His 13 helpers powered the Chieftains ... Outstanding speed, on-ice vision and playmaking skills ... Worked his way up to Masco's top line midway through the season ... Three-assist game vs. Saugus ... Also had three points in a win over Beverly ... Middleton resident developed excellent chemistry on a line with juniors Chris O'Grady and Nick McMillan ... Has dreamed of playing college hockey at Boston University since he was young.
CAM SMITH
St. John's Prep Senior
Goalie
Helped solidify what had been looked upon as an area of concern for the Eagles prior to the season, playing all but one game between the pipes in a Catholic Conference-only schedule and shining with a 1.59 goals against average and North Shore leading .931 save percentage ... Ipswich resident was always square to shooters and gave up scant few rebounds ... Turned in a 3-0 shutout over Malden Catholic in regular season finale ... Stopped 32 shots vs. Catholic Memorial ... The 5-foot-10, 165-pound keeper said he "felt the most sharp and locked in" during his team's first game against Xaverian, when he made 27 saves in a 1-1 tie ... Plans on going to Quinnipiac, UNH or James Madison University.
ANDREW SOUSA
Peabody Junior
Defense
Played upwards of 35 or more minutes a game, taking only short breathers on a team that generally had less than a dozen skaters ... Led team's defensemen in scoring and was one of the North Shore's leaders with 3 goals, 7 assists and 10 points ... Strong skater and played much bigger than his 5-foot-8 170-pound frame might suggest ... Two-time Northeastern Conference all-star ... Favorite game was the team's comeback tie against Winthrop, in which he said he was "feeling it passing the puck and pinching down on forwards at the right time" ... Helped guide Tanners to a 5-1 record against Northeastern Conference South foes and a league title.
BRYAN SWACZYK
Essex Tech Sophomore
Left wing
Came to the school after a fine freshman campaign at Peabody High and wound up leading Essex Tech in goals (8), assists (8) and points (16) ... Shorthanded sniper was a valuable man-down weapon for the Hawks ... Commonwealth Athletic Conference all-star ... Had a pair of road hat tricks at St. Joseph's Prep and Northeast Regional a week apart ... Terrific acceleration and soft hands make the 5-foot-9, 160-pounder from Peabody an ideal goal scorer ... Would like to play college lacrosse, then join the Bricklayers Union.
BRIAN TAYLOR
Danvers Senior
Right wing
Team captain switched from defense to forward for his senior year and wound up leading the Falcons in goals () and points (14) ... Tied for second on the Blue-and-White in assists (5) ... The 5-foot-11, 225-pounder led Danvers with a pair of game-winning goals (over Peabody and Beverly) ... Notched career high three points in shutout win over Peabody ... Felt his best performance was against Masconomet when he scored, played well positionally and had a strong game in all three zones ... Graduates with 12-19-31 career totals ... Would like to be an electrician or plumber ... Thanks his parents, Scott and Kathy, his brothers Alex and Matt, and Chris Butler.
JAXON THOMAS
Beverly Junior
Defense
Called by more than one Northeastern Conference coach one of the league's best defender ... Always skates with his head up, with or without the puck, and adept and threading multi-zone passes to teammates ... Had a goal and four assists ... Scored his goal in Panthers' 4-0 upset win over Marblehead ... Quarterback of the Orange-and-Black's power play ... Has 5-14-19 career totals.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Austin Bernard, Jr. LW; Gavin Doyle, Sr. RW; D.J. Bachini, Jr. C; Cam Cook, Jr. F.
Bishop Fenwick: Gavin Belt, Sr. D; Aiden Anthony, Sr. D; Max Vieira, Soph. F.
Danvers: Adam Bridgeo, Sr. G; Isaac Tawyer, Sr. G; Jimmy Thibodeau, Jr. LW.
Essex Tech: Kyle Mahan, Soph. G; Jonathan Daley, Jr. RW; Dom Paolucci, Sr. D; Cam Doherty, Soph. D; Nick LaConte, Jr. C.
Hamilton-Wenham: Zack Walles, Soph. D; Colby Guyer, Sr. C.
Marblehead: Aidan Ryan, Jr. C; Eli Feingold, Jr. W.
Masconomet: Josh Brann, Jr. LW; Richie Guarino, Jr. C; Matt McMillan, Jr. D; Chris O'Grady, Jr. C; Aaron Zenus, Sr. RW; Jason Hurford, Sr. LW; Trevor Currier, Sr. D.
Peabody: Luke Buckley, Sr. F; Lucas DeMild, Sr. G.
St. John's Prep: Zach McKenelley, Sr. RW Jake DiNapoli, Sr. RW; Chris Dirks, Sr. D; Drew Fietze, Sr. LW; Pierce Blaeser, Jr. C; Christian Rosa, Fr. C.
Swampscott: Ian Roddie, Sr. G; Zack Pierce, Jr. F.
