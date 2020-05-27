It's not hyperbole to say that Antonio Craveiro is one of the most intelligent, well-rounded and successful student-athletes at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School.
With a grade point average of 3.81, Antonio sits 18th in his senior class of 350 students. He had a combined score of 1,350 on his SATs and has been on the honor roll every quarter of his high school career.
His excellent grades and standing within the school community earned Antonio a John and Abigail Adams Scholarship to use towards college.
A three-season track standout, Antonio has served as a Tanners' captain for their cross country, indoor and outdoor track teams as a senior. A three-year varsity participant in all three, he has been chosen to the Northeastern Conference's All-Conference squad for each as well.
This winter, Antonio won his second straight Northeastern Conference Runner of the Year honors for indoor track. He was undefeated during the dual meet season and fared even better at the state meets, qualifying with Peabody's sprint medley and 4x400 relay teams for Nationals before they were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Specializing in the 400, 600 and 1000 meter races as well as the mile and 4x800 relay, Antonio racked up points for the Tanners every time he competed while also setting new school records. In the 1000, he was second in all of Division 1 and eighth in the state (2:32.82) while placing fifth at All-States and setting a new school mark. He did the same thing in the 400 (50.85), which was good for seventh overall in the state. His best times in the 600 (1:24.4) and mile (4:31.52) were also stellar.
“Antonio’s character and will to succeed was noticed and recognized by NEC coaches the last two years,” said long-time Peabody High track and field coach Fernando Braz. “His value to the team has been irreplaceable the last two years because of his versatility to run the 400 all the way to the mile, 4x400 and 4x800 any time he was asked.”
Antonio has also been involved in his school's Robotics Club as the co-head of hardware each of the last two years, as well as its Web Design Club, where students work on websites using HTML, CSS and JAVA and help maintain the Peabody school website by updating files and changing photos. He has also served as a sacristan by helping with his church's services and setting up for Mass.
MEET ANTONIO CRAVEIRO
Hometown: Peabody
Age: 18
College you will be attending: Merrimack College
What is your favorite book?: 'Ender's Game' by Orson Scott Card
What is your favorite movie?: "How To Train Your Dragon"
Who is your favorite singer or musical group?: San Holo
What is your favorite app?: Golf Blitz
What is your favorite class in school?: AP Physics 1
What athletic feat are you most proud of?: When I finally broke the 1000 meter school record, I was able to finally see all my hard work from the past four years pay off. I used to look up at the records and wonder if I'd ever be on there, and to know that dream has been accomplished is a wonderful feeling.
What does being a leader amongst your peers mean to you?: It requires one setting a standard for themselves that others will want to follow.
Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?: To be fair, I have zero clue. But as long as I'm still running 10 years from now I'll be fine. Hopefully I'm also making a lot of money as well.
What’s something most people don’t know about you?: I used to play soccer up until my sophomore year, but then quit to compete in cross country and run year-round.
