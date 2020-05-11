India Ingemi isn’t one to rest on her laurels.
Always striving to better herself, Beverly High’s track and field superstar and Princeton-bound scholar is a high achiever in all she does.
A member of the National Honor Society, India is ranked seventh in her class of 273 students. She has constantly challenged herself in the classroom, taking seven Advanced Placement classes, including such as English Literature, Biology and Calculus AB. Owner of a 4.74 grade point average, she received A+ grades for all of her classes through two quarters of her senior year.
Awards and accolades come her way on the track and field circuit about as often as her first-place finishes. A state champion in the 300 meter indoors (39.44 seconds) and 400 meter outdoors (55.89), she has done a little bit of everything during her four-year varsity career to help the Panthers capture meet after meet, including the long jump, high jump, 55 meter sprint, 100, 200, sprint medley relay and 4x400 relay.
This winter at the Division 2 state championships, Ingemi won both the 55 meter dash (7.35 seconds) and 300 (39.44), setting school records in both. In fact, she has set 23 school records at Beverly High and is an 11-time All-Conference selection among cross country, indoor and outdoor track.
Having qualified to run at Nationals in both indoor and outdoor track each of last three years, India has won The Salem News Runner of the Year five times (three times in winter track and twice in the spring) and is a 10-time Salem News all-star. She has also been the NEC’s Indoor Track Runner of the Year three times and twice been chosen as its spring track Runner of the Year.
“India Ingemi is the greatest female track and field athlete to ever compete for Beverly High School,” said no less an authority than veteran Panthers’ head coach Dave Jellerson, who has coached a multitude of state champions and NEC titlists during his tenure. “Her track and field range is unprecedented. She combines strength, speed and determination. She never takes a day off from competition.”
She was also named the female Moynihan Lumber Student-Athlete of the Month for February.
Outside of the classroom and the athletic arena, India volunteers for community organizations such as Beverly Bootstraps and the Beverly Middle School track program. She is also an active member of the Best Buddies Program as well as the Science Club at Beverly High.
“India has shown truly humility and dedication in all that she does,” said Beverly High principal Elizabeth Taylor. “She is a courteous and intelligent young woman and is a fine example of a true student-athlete.”
MEET INDIA INGEMI
Hometown: Beverly
Age: 18
College you will be attending: Princeton University
Favorite book: “A Brief History Of Time” by Stephen Hawking (nerdy, I know)
Favorite movie: “Dirty Dancing”
Favorite singer or musical group: Jon Bellion
Favorite app: Instagram
Favorite class in school: AP Biology or Forensics
What athletic feat are you most proud of?: At the Indoor Division 2 championships my sophomore year, during the long jump finals as I was going down the runway, I tore my hamstring. The nerves I had about the 300 coming up immediately turned to panic. The trainers asked me if I felt my hamstring “pop,” and I told them no so they would still let me try to run the race, but I knew it was bad.
As much as I felt defeated before the race even started, there was a part of me that couldn’t hold myself back from at least trying, knowing I put so much work in over the past few months to get to this meet. Twenty minutes later I was in the final of the most painful race I’ve ever ran, yet somehow in the last 10 meters of the race I edged out the girl in first and ran a personal best.
I still can’t really explain how this happened, but in all honesty the win and PB is not what I’m most proud of. I’ve struggled with anxiety for much of my life, and track is not a sport that’s light on the nerves. I’m just proud of how I was able to find the strength to compose myself and run this race even though I was certain I wouldn’t be able to cross the finish line.
What does being a leader among your peers mean to you?: I think there is some preconceived notion that a leader has to constantly exude some level of perfection or authority over other people, but I am definitely far from that category. Sometimes I come to practice exhausted from having to stay up late the night before studying, or I don’t hit the times I want to during a workout, or I have a race that wasn’t as good as I hoped for, or I don’t get the best grade on a test. I’m far from perfection, but as a captain, I don’t feel like perfection really means anything at all.
Despite what’s going on in my life, I do everything I can to keep showing up and do the best I can under the circumstances presented, and at the end of the day I feel like that’s what a leader really means to me.
Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?: I’m not really sure, but hopefully something in the investigative field, such as working for the FBI or CIA. But being a marine biologist or astrophysicist really interests me as well. As long as I have a log cabin to live in, I don’t really care what I do.
What’s something most people don’t know about you?: I paddleboard!