Salem News 2020 Student-Athlete nominee: Michael Ott, St. John's Prep

A quick glance at Michael Ott's various report cards will immediately tell you how serious he takes his academics.
Owner of a 4.51 GPA, the St. John's Prep senior has aced nearly every course he's taken throughout his four-year high school career. On top of that, the majority of his classes are of honors or Advanced Placement level. He chooses courses that are of interest to him -- not ones that he thinks people would want him to take or should take.
"Where many students feel they need to involve themselves in certain activities in order to be accepted by others and attractive to colleges, Michael pursues his interests with a genuine enthusiasm that is refreshing to witness," said St. John's Director of School Counseling, Conor Dowley.
"He is the type of genuine individual that all schools need in order to construct an effective learning community. Michael is a positive leader that both students and teachers hope to have in class with them."
Among his many accomplishments in the classroom, Ott is a member of the National Honor Society, three-time member of the Latin National Honor Society and has earned AP Scholar with Distinction. He scored a 1550 on his SAT with an 800 in math. Not that he's counting, but Ott has earned a total of 10 perfect A+ grades throughout high school.
A West Newbury native, Ott has been described as passionate, humble, multi-talented and leadership driven by his teachers and coaches -- the latter of which Ott has three of.
The senior standout shines on the lacrosse field and in the pool as a water polo and swim and dive team member. His leadership in the classroom transfers directly to his respective athletic havens, and he serves as a captain for all three sports.
"One of the things I find most impressive about Michael is the fact that water polo and swimming are not his top sports. His true love is for lacrosse," admitted Jeffrey Fiore, the school's water polo and swim/dive coach.
"Yet you would never know this when you see him in the water. The passion he brings to the pool equates to that of lifelong swimmers and players who plan to do these sports in college."
Only adding to his well-roundedness, Ott has worked as a senior cashier and instructor at Lacrosse Unlimited in Danvers and has volunteered to help out at numerous fundraisers. He helped the Eagles claim three-straight MIAA Division 1 state championships in swimming and diving and has been on the Headmaster's List Recognition Award every quarter of attendance during his St. John's Prep career.
"Michael is an outstanding young man who has excelled in the classroom and on the athletic field at St. John's," added Eagles' lacrosse coach John Pynchon.
"His accomplishments on the athletic field and in the classroom exemplify what it means to be a true student athlete."
MEET MICHAEL OTT
Hometown: West Newbury
Age: 18
College you will be attending: Washington and Lee University
What is your favorite book?: "Brave New World" by Aldous Huxley
What is your favorite movie?: 'Shawshank Redemption'
Who is your favorite singer or musical group?: The Beatles
What is your favorite app?: YouTube
What is your favorite class in school?: AP Psychology
What athletic feat are you most proud of?: My commitment to play lacrosse at Washington and Lee. For the past nine years, I've dedicated thousands of hours to develop my skills and learn more about the sport that I love through countless town, club and MIAA lacrosse practices, games and events, as well as countless afternoons spent shooting in my backyard. Thankfully, my years of training improved my game immensely, and to be recognized for that achievement is a great feeling.
What does being a leader among your peers mean to you?: It's transformed throughout my life. I've always tried to lead by example and demonstrate success and character through my actions as an athlete and student. Then, as captain of both the water polo and swimming & diving teams, my actions were put directly in the spotlight and I truly learned how important this type of leadership is. Further, I experienced the powerful feeling of coaching and mentoring younger teammates so that they can continue the excellence and inclusive, transformative culture of both programs. At St. John’s we call this “servant leadership”, a way of approaching every situation with the intent of serving those in your presence, leaving a positive impact wherever you go.
Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?: I see myself in a position in the field of finance, most likely in a major city like Atlanta or New York City, managing investments and helping clients build capital themselves. Money has fascinated me from a very young age, when I started running lemonade stands and eventually opened my own business cleaning pools in my neighborhood for a handful of clients. I will be majoring in Business Management in college to learn more about and prepare for a career in finance.
What’s something most people don’t know about you?: The average person does not know that Michael Ott is “the whistler”. The nickname was coined by my grandparents about a decade ago, as I learned the skill of whistling and instantly utilized it in almost every moment of the day, musically chirping along with every tune that came to mind.
