Salem News 2020 Student-Athlete nominee: Michael Santana, Salem Academy 

Finding balance. It's that structure that has helped Michael Santana succeed in all facets of his life, and the reason why he has made such an impact on the Salem Academy community.
Owner of a spectacular 3.92 grade point average, Santana has earned his way onto Salem Academy's Honor Roll every semester of high school. He has also made High Honor Roll one semester in each of the last four years at a school with an extended day program where students are required to be in classes until 4 p.m.
He will continue his studies at Assumption College, continuing his soccer career there as well. Criminal justice, psychology and the law are all areas of study that interest him.
Santana has left a large athletic imprint during his time at Salem Academy. That dates back to the eighth grade, when he was a member of the school's varsity soccer and baseball teams. He wound up playing five years of soccer for the Navigators, four seasons of varsity basketball and five years of varsity baseball (including 2020). He was a two-year soccer captain, three-season captain on the hardcourt and was set to be the Navs' baseball captain this spring.
Plenty of awards have come his way in the sporting realm, too. Santana was a Mass. Charter School Athletic Organization (MCSAO) All-League selection in soccer, basketball and baseball, won the MCSAO boys soccer MVP award, and holds five individual school records across the three sports.
As a team player, his squads have reached a combined seven state championship games, winning thrice.
"I want to note how difficult it could be for a student-athlete to have seven opportunities at a state championship and come up short more often than not," said Taylor English, a teacher at Salem Academy at the team's boys soccer coach. "Three years in a row, Michael and his teammates reached and lost in the MCSAO state championship soccer game. (But) rather than throw in the towel, Michael got back to the gym and used that chip on his shoulder to improve his game."
In addition, Santana was involved in the Students of Color Union as a senior, as well as an internship he did at the Mazow/McCollough Law Firm. For the last two years he has been involved with a Service Learning Project with the SPIN (Single Parents In Need) Foundation, and worked as Special Olympics support as a junior.
"What is most remarkable about Michael is what he can accomplish when he's not in school," said Melissa Lassen, a college counselor at Salem Academy. "When Michael is not in school, he's usually out on the field or in the gym improving whatever athletic activity is in season. On weekends he works as many hours as possible to make up for the time lost during the week.
Michael is extremely hard working, regardless of the endeavor: academics, athletics or employment, but he also maintains close relations with friends and family. Very few students are as balanced in this regard."
MEET MICHAEL SANTANA
Hometown: Salem
Age: 18
College you will be attending: Assumption College
What is your favorite book?: "The Perfect Alibi" by Phillip Margolin
What is your favorite movie?: 'American Sniper'
Who is your favorite singer or musical group?: Lil Tjay
What is your favorite app?: Snapchat
What is your favorite class in school?: AP Government
What athletic feat are you most proud of?: I’m most proud of winning the 2018 MSCAO State baseball championship during my sophomore season. Taking home the trophy in my brother’s senior season meant the world to me. I consider my older brother one of my biggest heroes, and I can’t really imagine a better ending to a high school career than winning a championship. Sending him off on top was special to me.
What does being a leader among your peers mean to you?: When I was younger, I never really wanted to be a leader because I felt it was too much pressure. I didn’t want to be looked up to or emulated, because me making a mistake could lead to other people following in my footsteps and doing the same. At the start of my freshman year, I remember my dean telling me that sometimes we don’t get to choose our roles in life and that I would have to accept that I was someone with influence and leadership, even if I didn’t ask for it. From that day on, I’ve embraced my role and used it as motivation to be a student-athlete that others can look up to.
Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?: I see myself happily married with two kids while practicing law as a criminal defense attorney. I plan to be a homeowner by then and either running my own business alongside my legal practices, or just owning my own law firm entirely.
What’s something most people don’t know about you?: I think for the most part I’ve been an open book throughout my life, so people seem to know a lot of things about me. But one thing I don’t think many people know is that I love fishing with a passion. I’ve been fishing since a very young age, and my love for it only seems to be getting bigger.
||||