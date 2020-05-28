High honors status, varsity football Most Valuable Player Award, All-Evergreen Conference member, All-New England Prep School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) selection —. those are just some of the many accolades that jump off the page for Pingree senior Tim Dowd.
And that's only for the current academic year.
As an excellent student and talented, driven athlete, Dowd checks all the boxes.
"Tim sets a high bar for himself and his teammates and is the definition of a scholar-athlete," said Pingree director of athletics and afternoon programs, Betsy Kennedy.
"In addition to his success on the sports surfaces and in the classroom," added Kennedy, "he's also a dedicated member of the community as demonstrated by his work as a Head Tour Guide, Student Life Committee member, club leader and member of the Concert and Percussions ensembles playing percussion and saxophone."
Dowd has already committed to Harvard University to continue his football career and academic studies beginning this fall.
A native of Topsfield, he maintains a 93.9 GPA in the classroom, scored a 1350 on his SATs and still found time to shine on the varsity football, basketball and lacrosse teams.
His extracurricular activities include volunteer work for the In the Zone Club, the Baking Club, the Student Life Committee and the Taiwan Learning Across Borders Exchange program. According to Kennedy, his college counselor, Meghan Farley, describes as "a special young man with a rare combination of gifts -- athletic, artistic, musical and social — yet he remains humble."
"He's an elite athlete who is dependable, hardworking, incredible coachable and determined," added Kennedy.
Each individual asked to vouch for Dowd spoke willingly and emphatically about his unique persona and strive for excellence.
"He has been a tremendous leader for our football team on and off the field," added football coach Mike Flynn. "I consider Tim to be the standard for a Pingree football player."
MEET TIM DOWD
Hometown: Topsfield
Age: 18
College you will be attending: Harvard
What is your favorite book?: "Into Thin Air" by Jon Krakauer
What is your favorite movie?: 'The Wolf of Wall Street'
Who is your favorite singer or musical group?: NAV
What is your favorite app?: Spotify
What is your favorite class in school?: AP Chemistry
What athletic feat are you most proud of?: Beating previously unbeaten Dexter Southfield in football, 50-43, last year at home to win the Evergreen League title on Senior Night.
What does being a leader among your peers mean to you?: To me, it means making sure everyone on the team is succeeding and improving. Also, setting the example of what it takes to win, then working with everyone together as hard as possible to achieve our goals.
Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?: Living around the North Shore, working in the business world, maybe with a family and wife.
What’s something most people don’t know about you?: Here are four things: I’m colorblind, I speak Chinese, I play chess, and I enjoy day trading.
