BOYS CROSS COUNTRY RUNNER OF THE YEAR
CHARLIE TUTLE
St. John's Prep Senior
Safe to say this was a breakout year for the St. John's Prep senior captain from Salem.
Tuttle was the runner-up at the Division 1A states in Wrentham, recording the second all-time fastest time on the 5K course in 15:02. He was one of the biggest reasons St. John's Prep won the Catholic Conference, going unbeaten in dual meets and taking second at the conference championship.
The Catholic Conference all-star was also runner up at the Bay State Invitational and helped his team win the All-State championship, clocking 15:23 for fourth place.
"My best performance was at the D-1A qualifier," said Tuttle, who will continue to run at Boston University. "I felt strong all race."
Owner of a 4.21 grade point average, Tuttle said he's influenced by his teammates and coaches and sees their devotion every day. He helped the Eagles win the Clipper Relays, Ocean State Championship Race, Manhattan College Invitational Varsity G, Catholic Conference Classic, Bay State Invitational, came in second at D-1A state qualifying meet, and topped the season off with the D-1 All State.
"Charlie is a wonderful example of what happens when a young athlete begins to see their potential, then commits to doing all they can to realize it," said St. John's Prep coach John Boyle. "He's fully committed to being the best distance runner that he can be. As a team captain, Charlie's commitment to doing all that was asked of him every day at practice has been a great model for his teammates. It's a privilege to work with such a fine young student-athlete."
WYATT BURR
Bishop Fenwick
Captain from Georgetown ran 5K in 16:55 at Wrentham ... Catholic Central League All-Star for third straight year after securing a 10th place finish at league meet ... Placed fifth at Frank Kelley Invitational ... Took third at Catholic Memorial Invitational ... Was consistently the Crusaders' No. 1 or 2 runner all season ... Clocked 16:55 for 46th at All-States ... Finished eighth at Division 2C state qualifying in 17:21 ... Has 3.75 weighted GPA and plans to continue running in college ... Wants to major in business.
PETER CLIFFORD
Marblehead Senior
Fastest 5K time was 16:17 at Wrentham ... Captain took 5th at Highland Park Invitational in Attleboro and was1st from Massachusetts ... 7th at Bay State Invitational ... 11th at NEC Championship despite being sick ... Consistently Magicians' No. 1 runner ... Has 4.1 GPA and plans to run in college ... "My coach (Brian) Heenan has been my biggest influence because without him and his coaching strategy I would not be the runner I am today."
NOLAN DICKINSON
Masconomet Senior
Finished 12th out of 210 runners in 3K Upperclassmen Race at Frank Kelley Invitational ... Captain from Boxford was Chieftains' MVP and won Team Award voted by teammates ... Top 10 in NEC Dunn Division and named All-Star ... Bradley Palmer home course personal record time a year ago was 18:11 and cut it to 16:59 this season ... "Huge improvement for a hard worker," said coach Patrick Mahoney ... Ran 3K at Wrentham in 10:08 ... GPA is 4.754 on 5.3 scale and 30th in class ... Wants to study business in college and run for club.
MEKONNEN EON
Danvers Senior
No. 1 runner for Falcons and team's MVP ... Set home course record ... NEC All-Conference ... Finished 3rd at conference championship ... Placed 6th at Ocean State Invitational ... 3rd at Division 2B state qualifier in 16:38 .... 4th at All-States in personal record 5K time of 16:02 ... Will continue running career at Stonehill College, and plans to major in communications ... Carries 3.7 GPA and in third docile.
ISAAC GROSS
Marblehead Sophomore
NEC All-Star was 7th at conference championship ...Best 5K time of 16:37 ... 28th at Bay State Invitational ... 18th at Division 1C state qualifier ... Fastest time was 16:28 ... Helped Marblehead qualify for All-States as team ... Plans to attend four-year college ... NBA player Derrick Rose has been biggest influence ... "Coming from the neighborhood he lived in to become the youngest MVP in NBA history is unbelievable. He suffered horrific injuries and was still able to compete at an elite level. Even though I am a cross country runner he is easily my biggest influence."
ELI LABELL
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Cape Ann League All League ... Medalist with 13th place finish at CAL Open championship ... Captain was 10th at Division 3A state qualifier ... Ran personal best 5K at All-State Meet (17:19) ... 3.95 GPA ... Plans to run cross country and track in college ... Generals No. 1 runner all season ... Helped team qualify for All-States ... "My former cross country teammates have influenced me the most," he said.
WILL LAMB
Marblehead Senior
Finished fifth at NEC Championship ... Captain was 20th at Bay State Invitational, 17th at Highland Park Invite ... Finished 15th at Division 1C states in 16:49 and was 1st runner for Magicians ... Consistently one of Marblehead's best runners ... Along with fellow all-star Peter Clifford led Magicians to NEC championship ... Team took 2nd at Division IC led by Lamb, and went to All-States as team ... Named Magicians’ Most Valuable Runner ... Undefeated in dual meets ... 3.5 GPA and plans to get out of the cold when picking a college.
LUKE LLEWELLYN
Danvers Senior
Recorded 52-second personal best 5K time of 16:28 at Division 2B state qualifying on fast course in Wrentham ... His performance helped Falcons finish 4th as team and go on to All-States ... Best 2.9 mile time was 15:45 ... Captain was NEC All-Star with 9th place finish at conference championship ... Placed 7th at MSTCA in 17:20 ... Ran 17:20 at All-States and placed in top 10 ... Received Falcons' Coaches Award ... Has 88.6 GPA and will attend Merrimack College to continue cross country and track career while majoring in business.
NATHAN LOPEZ
St. John's Prep Junior
One of best runners in area all season ... Combined with Salem News Runner of the Year and Eagles' teammate Charlie Tuttle to give Eagles unbeatable one-two punch ... Catholic Conference All-Star was 3rd at conference meet ... 2nd at Manhattan College Meet ... Won Bay State Invitational 5K in 15:35 ... 6th at Ocean State (15:37) ... Placed 5th at Division 1-A states in 15:44 ... 3rd in 15:23 at All-State with best personal performance to help Eagles win championship ... Always 1st or 2nd for team ...Lynnfield resident has 4.04 GPA.
PAUL LOVETT
St. John's Prep Junior
Consistently the 3rd or 4th runner for Eagles, helping the team pile up big wins including Division 1 All-State state title ... Catholic Conference All-Star ... North Andover resident was 7th at conference championship ... Took 12th at Manhattan College Invitational in 13:44 ... At Bay State Invitational ran 16:40 personal best 5K ... Three-season track athlete carries 4.44 GPA ... Influenced greatly by former teammate Noah Mooney.
LIAM OUELLETTE
Beverly Senior
Is the second-fastest all-time Panther on his home course with 16:02 time, passing the record set in 1993 ... Only one loss in dual meets last two seasons (to fellow all-star Logan Tracia) ... Runner up at NEC Championship Meet and named one of eight All Conference ... 2nd place at MSTCA Frank Mooney Coaches Invitational ... 5th at Division 1B states ... 29th at All-States in 16:08... Set new personal 5k record of 15:59 ... Best performance was at MSTCA Large School Senior Race with break though time under 16 minutes ... Carries 3.92 GPA on 4.0 scale ... Plans to study environmental and political science in college and continue running.
KEVIN ROGERS
Danvers Senior
Falcons' Coaches Award winner ... Captain was NEC All Conference with 4th place finish ... 3rd at Division 2B state qualifying in 16:52 ... 8th at All-States with personal best 5K time of 16:07 ... Plans to continue academic and athletic career at collegiate level ... Dream is to become a filmmaker ... Weighted GPA is 103.31 and ranked 4th in class ... Said that his father, who ran in high school, coached all of his sports when he was younger. "He helped me develop the work ethic that has meant so much throughout my running career."
FELIX ROGOVIN
St. John's Prep Junior
Topsfield resident's best performance came at Catholic Conference championship with 7th place finish in personal best 16:54 ... Conference All-Star ... Consistently Eagles 3rd or 4th place runner ... Best 5K time was 16:21 ... 32nd at Division 1 states in 16:35 ... In top 40 at All-States ... GPA is 4.1 and plans to continue running in college ... His father has been biggest influence.
FINN RUSSELL
Ipswich Senior
Cape Ann League All-Star .... No. 1 runner for Tigers ... 12th at CAL championship in 17:28 in personal best 5K time ... 14th at division 3A state qualifier ... Ran 17:30 at All-States ... Most Points Award for team ... Committed to Merrimack College to run cross country and track ... 3.58 GPA ... Said his grandfather, as well as coach Fernando Braz, have both motivated him and are reason why he loves the sport of running so much .
LUC SANTOS
St. John's Prep Senior
Best performance of season came at Division 1 state qualifying with personal best 16:31 ... Fastest 4K time was 13:53 ... Catholic Conference All-Star placed 8th at championship meet ... 21st at Bay State Invitational ... Helped Eagles place 2nd at states and win All-State Meet ... Carries 3.99 GPA and plans to go to college to study design and keep running.
DECLAN SMITH
Bishop Fenwick Freshman
15-year-old from Peabody burst onto the scene and ran 16:49 at the Division 2 state qualifier which was second best freshman time in the state in D-2 ... CCL All-Star ... 2nd at Frank Kelley Invitational freshman/sophomore race ... 6th at Catholic Memorial Invitational varsity race ... Crusaders No. 1 or 2 finisher in all dual meets ... Qualified for All-States ... Personal record 5K was 16:49 at All-States ... Would like to run at a Division 1 college and major in architecture ... Thanked dad for spending countless hours shooting hoops in the driveway and looking up times for races.
JACK STEIN
St. John's Prep Junior
Passed 12 runners at All-States to help Eagles win championship with personal best time by 21 seconds ... Was Eagles 3rd runner at All-States behind fellow all-stars Charlie Tuttle and Nathan Lopez and his extra effort gave team enough points to win ... Best 5K time for 3 season track athlete from Marblehead was 16:19 ... Plans to go out West to college and continue track career ... Carries 3.75 GPA.
RYAN THOMPSON
Marblehead Junior
NEC All-Star placed 8th at conference championship at Stage Fort Park in Gloucester in 16:50 to help Magicians win ... Big part of team's 7th at Clipper Relays at Maudslay State Park in 10:33 ... 15th at Highland Park Invitational in Attleboro (17:30) ... Came in 17th at Division 1C states in Wrentham in 16:59 to help team place second ... Ran 16:47 at Division 1 All-States in Wrentham for personal best performance of season ... Plans to run cross country and track in college ... Has 4.1 GPA.
LOGAN TRACIA
Peabody Junior
NEC Runner Of The Year ... Undefeated in conference dual meets ... Won NEC Championship Meet, setting course record (15:53) ... After not fully recovering fought hard at All-States gritting it out in last 2000 meters to finish 23rd in 16:00 ... All Conference ... Captain was runner up at Division 1B states 5K in 15:50, collapsing 15 feet from finish line and getting up to finish ... Named Tanners' MVP ... 3.65 GPA and ranked 76th in class of 392.
ETHAN WOOD
Waring School Senior
Captain finished 7th across all classes A-D at New England Prep School All-Star Meet ... Won every meet except one in Mass Bay Independent League ... 2nd at MBIL Championship ... League All-Star and runner up for MBIL Most Valuable ... Personal best time of 16:22 ... Finished 3rd at NEPSTA Division 4 ... Placed 15th at Eastbay Northeast Regional Junior/Senior meet at Bronx, New York, and was 8th senior finisher ... Ipswich resident named Northeast Regional All-Star running for club team New England Elite ... Ran at XC Coaches National Youth Championship with NEE ... Taking Honors in 4 of 6 classes along with AP Art.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: David DiPietro, Sr., T.J. Betts, Jr.; Ryan Whiting, Soph. Micah McManus, Fr., Calvin Barrett, Fr.
Bishop Fenwick: Andre Santos, Jr., Ethan Henshaw, Sr., Matt Cinelli, Sr., Matt Szpak, Sr.
Danvers: Evan Laws, Sr., William Conklin Fr., Charlie Garlin Fr., Sean Moore, Soph.
Essex Tech: Nathan Hammerschmitt, Jr., Dennis Downing, Soph.
Hamilton-Wenham: Cooper Blatz, Jr., Ryan Gillis, Sr., Clark Glidden, Fr., James Regan, Fr.
Ipswich: Keith Townsend, Jr., Paul Wertz, Sr., Toby Adams, Jr., Dan Buletza, Sr.
Marblehead: Will Cerrutti, Fr.
Masconomet: Ian Dowling, Sr., Tim McGinley, Sr., Drew Bartram, Jr., Miles Darling, Soph.
Peabody: Ryan Faletra, Soph., Josh Trelegan, Jr.
Pingree: Xavier Yepez, Jr.
St. John's Prep: James Triglio, Jr.
Salem Academy: Azriel Taguiam, Soph., Anthony Quintin, Soph., Sam Wemmer, Sr.
Swampscott: Anton Khripko, Fr., Dylan Brawley, Sr.