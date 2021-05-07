Salem News 2021 Fall 2 Coaches of the Year

KEVIN FESSETTE
FOOTBALL
Ipswich
Talk about going out on top.
In his sixth season on the Tigers’ sidelines, Fessette guided them to their first unbeaten season since 1970, winning the Cape Ann League Baker division championship in the process. They were the only squad in the league not to lose a game and captured the title in dramatic fashion, scoring 14 points in the final quarter to defeat their arch rivals from Hamilton-Wenham, 25-21, in the season finale.
Ipswich outscored its six opponents by a combined 171-70 margin and had the CAL Baker Player of the Year in running back/linebacker Cole Terry. The Tigers had four other All-League players in senior lineman Jack Wile, senior end Nikhil Walker, senior wideout/defensive back Justin Bruhm and junior running back David Lonergan in winning their first outright league title since 2006. “The team was focused and played for each other,” said Fessette. He was particularly proud of the way his players took pride in the discipline and mental toughness of the game, he said.
Fessette, who announced after the season that he was stepping down from the Ipswich High program, went 37-24 in his six seasons. His teams either won or shared three CAL crowns during that time and had five winning seasons. A native of New York state, he has coached football for the last 13 years, including five at the college level.
A physical education/health/strength and conditioning teacher at Melrose High School, Fessette lives in Beverly with his wife, Amy, and their children Myla (5), Hadley (3) and Troy (8 months). He wished to thank his assistant coaches, the school administration, the Boosters and football parents.
ZACHERY LANGKOW
BOYS INDOOR TRACK
St. John’s Prep
The track and field program is one of the most stories and successful of all athletic squads at St. John’s Prep, so coaching the team takes on huge responsibility. Zach Langkow has met that challenge head on and continued the Eagles’ run of greatness.
In this shortened Fall 2 season, St. John’s Prep won all five of its meets to win the Catholic Conference title again. That improved Langkow’s overall mark in his six seasons heading up the indoor track and field teams (indoor and outdoor) to 42-9 overall record. A Religious Studies teacher at St. John’s, he has been involved with the program for the last nine years.
It was such an odd season, and I’m proud of the way we came together and competed on those five occasions,” Langkow said. “We learned in the past year that we used to take competing as a right, and now it’s a privilege. Every time we had the opportunity to race, we wanted to do that to the best of our ability — and our guys executed. They are a great group of hard-working kids with great veteran leadership.”
Langkow noted the outstanding show of support his tracksters have received from the likes of assistant coaches John Boyle, Jack Klein, Bill Boyle, Josh Davendonis, Hatim Jean-Louis and Joe Dever, as well as the school’s athletic department, administration, and all the parents who support the program. He also thanks his girlfriend Rachael and his mother Margaret as well.
“My favorite part of this season was seeing the maturity and growth of the veteran athletes,” he noted. “We have a bunch of talented seniors that lost their junior year, so I wasn’t sure how they’d handle leadership roles. However, they led exceptionally well. We had a lot of transfers and new athletes because of the odd nature of the season —lots of guys that may not otherwise come out because of other sports — and the ways the seniors took in the new guys, illustrated team culture, and welcomed them into the community is what I am most proud of.”
FERNANDO BRAZ
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
Peabody
It takes a village to win track meets and create a solid program. That’s one of the core beliefs of longtime Peabody track coach Fernando Braz, and it certainly bore itself out for the Tanner girls this Fall 2 season.
Peabody went undefeated in the outside “indoor” dual meets, beating all five of its opponents. It was a combination of high level athletes like Runner of the Year Sadaia Headley-Mawasi and fellow elite sprinters Jolene Murphy, Dado Nasso and Savanna Vargas racking up points along with versatile performances like Aaliyah Alleyne willing to compete in any event.
“It wasn’t always the star power,” said Braz, whose team’s marquee win was a 49-37 triumph over always tough Beverly. “It came down to the depth, the second and third place points. That means you’ve had a true team effort.”
Beyond the athletes, Braz knows it takes a village of dedicated coaches to breed success. He’s grateful to assistants Peter Cirafice (distance), Jay Smith (throws), Marcus Viera (throws), Dana Bonjorno, Dan Harris, Tommy Martinez and Sonny Headley (sprints) and Phil Sheridan (jumps/hurdles). The director of the Going the Distance coaching service, Braz is a member of the Mass. State Track Coaches Association, Boston College and Peabody High Halls of Fame and lives in Peabody with his wife and children.
GEORGE LeVASSEUR
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Danvers
When George LeVasseur took over the Danvers girls volleyball program eight years ago, he had little success finding the win column as his squad went 0-18 in Year 1. Since then, the now veteran manager has compiled a ridiculous 122-22 record, including a near-perfect campaign in 2019 that saw the Falcons reach the Division 2 state championship before falling in five sets.
This Fall 2 season, the Blue-and-White continued their winning ways by going undefeated in 15 matches to run the regular season table for the second straight season. LeVasseur’s squad dropped just six sets all season and was never pushed to the brink with a five-set bout.
“Dedicated,” LeVasseur said when asked how he’d best describe his team. “It takes a special group of student-athletes with this much talent to stay as focused as they did knowing there is no state championship to win.”
The Falcons’ talent was unquestioned as seniors Lily Eldridge, Megan Murphy, Shayla Saad and Carly Goodhue guided their team night in and night out from a leadership standpoint. But perhaps what was most impressive was their cohesiveness, team chemistry and overall will to win.
“The energy in the gym for practices was always through the roof,” LeVasseur said. “The upperclassmen were excited to be back on the floor, and the underclassmen wanted to take away as much knowledge as they could from the senior class. They were a group solely focused on improving individually while maintaining the strong family like culture we have developed over the past eight seasons.”
When he’s not on the court with his team, LeVasseur can be found owning and operating Mass Impact Volleyball Club. He thanks athletic director Andy St. Pierre “for pushing for volleyball to play when no others would,” as well as the DHSVB Boosters for their tireless work for the program. Perhaps most importantly, he thanks his phenomenal senior class and says, “they will forever hold a place in my heart for maintaining and improving our program’s culture and skill set during the pandemic season.”
||||