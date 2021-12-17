NIKKI PIGNONE
Ipswich
Field Hockey
Not that far removed from wearing the Tigers’ white, orange and black herself, Pignone led her alma mater to the Cape Ann League Baker championship and a marvelous playoff run, culminating in the school’s first-ever state final appearance in the Division 4 championship game. All of this as a first-year head coach, mind you.
The 24-year-old former Lasell University standout had coached the junior varsity at rival Hamilton-Wenham for the previous two seasons before being hired to replace her former IHS coach, Sarah Murphy, this past summer. With a talented roster of players led by captains Julia Moseley, Lexi James and goaltender Morgan Bodwell, the Tigers clicked instantaneously under her watch and finished their season with an 18-2-1 mark.
“They all had a drive to be their best and show up for themselves and each other every day to reach their end-of-season goal,” said Pignone of her squad. “Yet they were equally ready to bust a move or belt a lyric out with the music playing, or share some of those ‘laugh until it hurts’ moments in mid-practice. They could make light of tough situations and make the good ones more memorable. Unforgettable; that’s the word that keeps coming to mind.”
Her favorite thing about this year’s squad was its heart. “The fact there wasn’t a dry eye on the bus coming home from the (Division 4 state title game) in Woburn on November 20 tells me that they all had their hearts invested in the success of this team,” she said.
A Special Education teacher’s assistant who is working to complete her graduate work and internship hours in behavioral analysis, thanked her assistant coaches Sydney Pignone, Allison Tivnan and Lisa Cleverdon for playing a vital role in the team’s success, as well as her parents and grandmother for coming to every game, both when she played and now as a coach.
DAVID JELLERSON
Beverly
Girls Cross Country
The years may change, but not Dave Jellerson’s success coaching runners in the Garden City.
The Panthers were a perfect 7-0 this fall, were the Northeastern Conference Meet champions, and increased the program’s unbeaten streak to 63 cross country wins in a row. The 2021 campaign marked the program’s ninth straight unbeaten regular season. The girls did well at the big end-of-the-year meets as well, placing seventh in the Division 1B state meet and 17th at All-States. They were led by four outstanding seniors: Salem News all-stars Mia Kasperowicz, Hannah McCarthy, and twins Emily and Olivia Young.
In 27 years at Beverly High, Jellerson has a remarkable 189-22 cross country record. Every year his team is the one to beat in the NEC.
“This team was very focused all season starting with the summer running program,” said Jellerson, a retired teacher. “ It was a very close knit group who really got along well, working together and encouraging each other. They had a great work ethic and were very determined.
Jellerson, the three-season girls’ track coach at Beverly High, has four grandkids: Jack, Charlie, Harper, and Finn. He wished to thank this year’s seniors, “who have been so instrumental in the success this year and over the course of their high school careers. Our success is their success, and they have earned everything they achieved.”
JEFF BARTLETT
Danvers
Boys Cross Country
Jeff Bartlett has been Danvers High boys and girls cross country coach for the last three years, having previously worked under legendary Falcons’ coach John Norris prior to that. This past fall was one of the most successful campaigns one of his squads have had in his 13 years overall coaching cross country (including time as a head coach in Swampscott).
The Falcons finished with a 5-1 dual meet record and took second at the Northeastern Conference Championship Meet. The highlight of the season was being runner-up at the Division 2B state qualifying meet and going to All-States a a team, where they finished fourth overall led by senior Salem News All-Stars Mekonnen Eon, Kevin Rogers, and Luke Llewellyn.
“This was an enthusiastic, supportive band of merry men who love the sport, love competing, and love helping each other succeed,” said Bartlett, a Holten Richmond Middle School health education teacher and social emotional learning coach. “They had a great connection from top to bottom, starting with the leadership of our seniors. It was a prefect balance between having fun and working hard. They rose to the occasion every time they were asked to in practice and meets.
“It was a special season because the boys qualified for the All-State championship for the first time in a long, long time ... maybe ever,” added Bartlett. “After the last two years of pandemic school and sports, to see the hard work the boys put in from their freshman year pay off was just awesome. Seeing their confidence grow, and how they built each other up was inspiring on many levels. They represented their school and community so well.”
Bartlett thanked his assistant coach Tom Walsh, who he said is like another head coach; his wife Meghan and daughter Madison, as well as athletic director Andy St. Pierre and assistant AD Morgan Sitarz.
NANCY WADDELL
Hamilton-Wenham
Girls soccer
After a highly successful 2020 season, conventional wisdom might’ve said it’d be hard for the Hamilton-Wenham girls soccer team to stage an encore. Instead the second act of this amazing group of seniors wound up being one of the best seasons in North Shore history.
Veteran coach Nancy Waddell’s steady guiding hand helped Hamilton-Wenham win its first ever state championship in girls soccer. The Generals barnstormed their way through the Division 4 bracket, taking the title with an overtime victory in the final and finishing with a sterling record of 18-1-2.
The repeat Cape Ann League Baker champs were unbeaten in the last 18 games of the season. It was one of the most complete teams in recent memory, never allowing three goals in a game (only 15 total) while scoring 71 of its own. Waddell’s commitment to excellence and the details of the game helped senior Jane Maguire earn Division 4 state Player of the Year plus several All-State players including Claire Nistl and Jackie Chapdelaine.
Waddell, who previously led Wellesley to a state championship and also coached Ipswich, has a 76-28-20 mark as H-W’s head coach. She lives in Wenham with her husband Patrick and sons Owen and Henry. She’s grateful to AD Craig Genualdo for doing everything including disinfecting soccer balls to make the season happen and to assistant coaches Kelly Heney, Dane Jorgensen and all her players.
ELMER MAGANA
Marblehead
Boys Soccer
With so many talented boys soccer teams in the Northeastern Conference this fall, and the North Shore in general, it was often easy to overlook Marblehead. But under second-year head coach Elmer Magana, the Magicians quietly had a wonderfully successful campaign.
Benefiting from strength in numbers (70 kids tried out for the program), Marblehead came into the year with three goals in mind: Finish with a .500 record or better, make the playoffs, and have fun and enjoy playing the game. By season’s end, the Magicians had accomplished all three of those aspirations.
“This was truly a band of brothers who took care of each other and looked after one another on the field, in the community and in the classroom,” said Magana, a Spanish teacher at Marblehead High and summer professor at Salem State University. “There was plenty of leadership to go around. We were the underdogs in our playoff run and we embraced it and surprised the higher ranked teams. Those awesome playoff memoires will stay with our boys forever.”
During the regular season, Magana’s group compiled an 8-7-3 record to clinch a spot in the Division 2 state tournament. They’d go on to upset Mansfield High in Round 1 before going toe-to-toe with No. 4 ranked Plymouth, ultimately coming up short with a competitive 4-3 loss. Magana hopes to continue to build a winning culture in Marblehead, and is off to a fantastic start in his first two seasons.
“I come from El Salvador, a war torn country, where as a kid bullets would fly over our house and over our dusty soccer field,” said Magana, who now resides locally with his wife, Michelle (a Spanish teacher at Manchester Essex), and son, Mateo, a 5th grader in Beverly.
“I feel so blessed and honored to be able to coach the beautiful game in this great country of ours.
Magana, who previously coached at the junior varsity level for nine years, thanks his family and varsity assistant coach Tom Roundy for their continued support. He’s proud of his boys for “standing tall, with their chins up, knowing that they gave it their all with no regrets, no tears, and maybe some disappointment that the music had stopped and they wouldn’t be dancing anymore.”
MIKE FLYNN
Pingree
Football
The Pingree football team played fewer games in the 2021 calendar year than every other squad on the North Shore. That didn’t stop the Highlanders from having a tremendous fall season, finishing a perfect 9-0 and winning a New England Prep School Athletic Council Bowl game.
Even though they didn’t have the Fall 2 season that their MIAA counterparts enjoyed and had no football practice at all for nearly 18 months because of the pandemic, the Highlanders found a way to hit their stride as soon as the season began. They tore their way through the Evergreen League schedule, beating St. Paul’s for the first time and getting a memorable last minute win over Dexter at home before winning the Mark Conroy Bowl in overtime.
Flynn brought along a squad with a ton of sophomore starters and players getting their first taste of football at the prep school level. He also engineered impressive depth, with senior Alex Theriault taking over at QB for the bowl win after an injury.
Pingree’s head coach for four years, Flynn has an impressive 24-2-1 record with two bowl wins. He’s assisted by Andy Williamson, Paul Swaim, Rob Van Tuyl, Mike Wilmott, Jake Hernandez and Marty Cooke and group has led Pingree to 16 straight victories.
The 47-year-old Flynn is a veteran of 10 NFL seasons and won the 2000 Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens. He lives in Wenham with his wife, Mary, and their children.
STACI SONKE
Ipswich
Girls Volleyball
When 24-year-old Staci Sonke took over Ipswich High’s girls volleyball team during a COVID-19 impacted campaign in 2020, she was grabbing the reigns of a program that had enjoyed much success in recent years.
Former head coach Kerri O’Connor had guided the Tigers to a Division 3 North championship appearance in three straight seasons, including a sectional title in 2019. Expectations were admittedly high for 2020 and beyond, and Sonke made a seamless transition without missing a beat. After a solid debut in the pandemic shortened season, Sonke led Ipswich to a 17-1 regular season record, a Cape Ann League Championship and the top seed in the Division 4 state playoffs this fall.
From there, her Tigers would rip off five straight wins in impressive fashion, dropping just two total sets in a state championship run that was capped off by a sweep of Medway in the title game.
“The words that first come to mind with this team are passionate and determined,” she said. “They came into the gym every day with a love and passion for the game as well as the determination to succeed. It is not easy to have a big roster of 16, but each kid came in and made the whole team better. Our competitive practices were one of the crucial pieces of our success.”
Among her other accomplishments, Sonke, who works as a special education TA at Ipswich, was named to the 2021 American Volleyball Coaches Association High School ThiryUnder30 list. Her fiancé, Daniel Lawrence, teaches and coaches football at Hamilton-Wenham. Sonke thanks her family, friends, and the Ipswich community “for the great support our team was given this fall.”
She says her favorite thing about the team was their energy and attitude towards one another and that they were “unified in our ultimate goal for the season and were happy for people’s individual successes.”
BRIAN JASIAK
St. John’s Prep
Golf
St. John’s Prep has long been a golf powerhouse in the state of Massachusetts. For years they shined under legendary head coach Larry O’Neil, who brought the team multiple Catholic Conference and state championships. Then, when head coach Joe Rocha took over in recent years, they continued to dominate.
Now with Brian Jasiak at the helm, the Eagles continued their winning ways in 2021. They went 10-3 during the regular season this fall before winning the regional championship and then capturing the program’s first Division 1 state championship in six years and 15th overall. Led by a strong group of senior leaders, this year’s squad was certainly one to remember.
“They were a very special team who played for each other, not just the individual,” said Jasiak. “Led by six seniors, they held themselves and each other accountable because they knew their end goal of winning the state title couldn’t be accomplished without contributions from everyone on the team.”
Prior to his appointment as head coach at St. John’s, Jasiak served as a varsity assistant and JV head coach for eight years. He works as a senior strategic program manager and resides locally with his wife Alyssa and their 2-year-old son Christopher.
Jasiak thanks the team members and parents for “accepting me as the new coach”, and says he owes a lot to the aforementioned O’Neill for “giving me the opportunity back in 2013 to join his varsity team as an assistant coach.”
“He taught me a lot,” added Jasiak.