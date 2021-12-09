GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY RUNNER OF THE YEAR
SARAH DIVASTA
Peabody
Peabody junior Sarah DiVasta, a three-season track standout, started attracting notice as a freshman and has been improving steadily ever since. She was consistently fast this fall, unbeaten in dual meets.
The Tanners' captain won the Northeastern Conference League Meet in 19:46. She was named NEC Runner of the Year and went on to place 22nd at the state qualifying Division 1 B race at Wrentham with a time of 19:46. DiVasta then bested that by 19 seconds at the All-State Meet, coming in 39th out of 185 girls with the fastest time of runners from this area (19:19).
"Sarah's cross country season is a reflection of her total commitment and dedication to both her team as a captain and as an individual contributor to become the best student-athlete she could be," said Peabody distance coach Pete Cirafice. "From early July through All-States in November, Sarah never wavered in the execution of her plan."
DiVasta also posted a time of 19:40 at the Frank Kelley Invitational in Wrentham. She made the NEC All-Conference team and was awarded Tanners' Most Valuabl Runner. She intends to continue her running career in college.
She is just as good in the classroom as she is running cross country courses, holding a 3.94 grade point average and is ranked 17th in the junior class.
"My coaches, Fernando Braz and Pete Cirafice, have had the biggest influence on me because they continue to push me outside my comfort zone and never give up on me," she said. "I wouldn't have accomplished anything without them and how committed they are."
SARAH BERNIER
Masconomet Junior
An NEC all-star and Chieftains No. 2 runner all season behind fellow all-star Sarah McVey ... First for team at Frank Kelley Invitational with huge improvement of 54 seconds ... Captain-elect from Boxford was 11th at NEC Championship Meet in 20:49 ... Received Team Award voted by runners on team ... Placed 37th at Division 1C states in 20:59 ... Plans to pursue career in nursing or healthcare ... Carries 4.41 GPA.
CAILYN BUCKLEY
Peabody Junior
Burst onto the scene in first year running cross country and finished 8th at NEC Championship Meet in 20:35 ... Took 60th at 1A Divisional race in 20:47 ... Was 13th at Frank Kelley Invitational 3K in 12:32 ... Tanner Rookie of the Year award ... Made NEC All-Conference team ... Established herself as one of top runners in conference, and in fastest 10 North Shore runners at Wrentham course ... Wants to go to a four-year private college ... Has a 3.85 GPA.
HELEN COUGHLIN
Pingree Sophomore
Came through for Highlanders as its No. 1 runner in all the big meets ... Placed 2nd at Eastern Independent League championship, passing girls throughout the race and had strong kick to secure runner-up finish in 20:55, which helped Highlanders place 3rd as team ... Finished 6th out of 131 at New England Division 3's in 21:02 ... Named EIL All League and All-NEPSAC ... Season personal best 5K time was 20:51 ... Top Pingree finisher in every race ... Team MVP ... Led team to NEPSTA championship ... 3.9 GPA and plans to continue distance running in college ... Influenced by Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky.
AVA COTE
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Cape Ann League Baker Division Runner of the Year each of the last two seasons ... Team captain helped Generals finish 6th as team at Division 3 A state qualifying 5K in 20:12 ... Took 3rd at CAL Championship Meet at Wrentham (19:28) with personal best 5K time... 10th at Bay State Invitational in Wrentham (19:43) ... Placed 8th at Ocean State Meet in Rhode Island in 20:29 ... Played big role in Generals winning CAL Baker crown ... Has 3.90 GPA and plans to study exercise science or psychology in college and eventually go into the physical therapy field while continuing to run.
EMMA EAGAN
Danvers Junior
Qualified for All-State Meet at Gardner Golf Course while recording personal best 5K time of 21:07 to place 21st at Divisional Meet ... Falcons' MVP capped outstanding season with 58th place finish at All-States ... Set home course record (19:26), was 6th at NEC Championship Meet and named All Conference ... 16th at Ocean State Invitational ... Straight A student plans to attend college and run ... Biggest influence is teammates, who push her to get better each day because of the positive environment they've created together.
EMILY ERNST
Essex Tech Senior
Commonwealth Athletic Conference all-star and Vocational Schools all-star ... Ran 21:35 on Wrentham course ... Hawks' No. 1 runner all season ... Won 4meets and among top runners at other 3 ... Captain from Marblehead ran personal best 5K in 21:34 ... Taking 3rd at Vocational State Meet was best individual performance ... GPA in 4.1 and plans to study environmental science in college.
EMILY HAAS
Pingree Freshman
EIL All-League and All-NEPSTA selection ... Took 9th at league championship meet ... 14th at New England Division 3 Meet ... Ran 22:01 at league meet and 21:45 at New Englands ... Consistently Highlanders' No. 2 runner and big reason why Pingree won NE's ... West Newbury resident's best performance was at New England Meet where she received an individual honor and team won first Division 3 championship ... Sister Ally inspired her to start distance running and has been biggest athletic influence.
MIA KASPEROWICZ
Beverly Senior
No. 1 runner for Panthers ... 3rd at NEC Championship Meet ... Named to All Conference team ... Set new personal record on home course in 19:37 which is 11th fastest in school history ... New 5K best is 19:14 ... 12th at Division 1B states in 19:32 ... Won or finished runner-up in all dual meets ... Best performance was at Frank Mooney Invitational in Wrentham with 3rd place finish in fastest time ... Team MVP ... Captain helped Panthers qualify for All-States and was 53rd in 19:29 ... Wants to continue to run in college ... 4.67 GPA and ranked 16th in class.
HANNAH MCCARTHY
Beverly Senior
Unsung Hero award winner for Panthers ... 10th at NEC Championship Meet ... Conference all-star team ... 25th at Mass State Coaches Invitational in 20:42 ... Three top 3 finishes and pair of 4ths for talented conference champs ... Strong runner until sidelined with injury late in season ... Ran 20:24 on home course vs. Salem in her best individual performance, 20:34 against Gloucester, and 20:42 at Frank Mooney Coaches Invitational ... Plans to study art therapy and either run or swim in college.
SARAH MCVEY
Masconomet Senior
Three-season track athlete from Boxford ... Captain ran season best time (21:03) on Bradley Palmer State Park home course ... Recorded 21:32 time at Frank Kelley Invitational ... Chieftains' No. 1 runner ... NEC all-star unable to compete in postseason meets because of stress fracture suffered in final dual meet ... Coaches Award winner ... Plans to attend a liberal arts college in New England, major in biology or biochemistry, and run triathlons ... Fantastic 4.982 GPA on a 5.3 scale ... Influenced by Abbey D'Agostino (Cooper) because of her career at Masco, Dartmouth, and Olympics.
SHEA NEMESKAL
Danvers Junior
Burst on the scene in her first year running cross country ... Was 5th at NEC Championship Meet ... Named NEC All Conference ... Improved by over two minutes from first 5K at Ocean State Invitational in Rhode Island to last 5K at the Division 2 state qualifying meet, running 19:44 to place 29th ... Named Falcons' Outstanding Newcomer ,,, Plays forward in ice hockey ... Plans to attend a smaller college in the New England area and continue athletics at varsity or club ... Ranked 3rd in class with 104.455 GPA.
JULIET POSS
Marblehead Senior
Individually qualified for All-States with 5K personal best 20:33 at Divisional Meet ... Best 2 mile time of 13:14 ... Ran Newburyport half marathon and tied with best friend and fellow all-star Claire Tips for 1st in age group with time of 1:45.13 ... Received Magicians' Runner of the Year award ... NEC All Conference for coming in top 8 at championship meet ... Will attend Tulane University in September ... Carries 4.2 GPA ... Said mentor/coach Mia Forster is one of biggest athletic influences because she is so committed to running.
CHARLOTTE ROSS
Salem Academy Junior
Captain won Charter School Championship at Franklin Park with 2.2 mile time of 15:12 ... Bested runners from 9 other schools ... Top 3 finisher in all dual and tri-meets ... Team MVP for third time ... Salem resident also runs track ... Best 5K time at Breakheart Reservation was 23:19 ... Best individual performance was winning MCSAO Championship and making All-League team ... Wants to go to college in New England area and study English or journalism while running for club team ... Carries a 4.28 GPA.
MARIA RYAN
Bishop Fenwick Junior
Best performance of season was at Frank Kelley Invitational 3K with time of 12:49 for 7th place ... 14th at Catholic Central League championship in 22:40 ... 23rd at Catholic Memorial Invitational ... Ran 22:44 for 57th at Division 3A state qualifying ... Plans to study international affairs or political science in college ... Marblehead resident has 4.17 GPA and is on President's List ... Thanks her dad, who ran at Bishop Fenwick and Boston College.
AMELIA STACY
Ipswich Junior
Cape Ann League all-star ... Placed 9th at league championship meet ... Best 5K was 20:24 with 6:33 pace ... 10th at D-3A state qualifying in 20:25 ... Best performance was at All-States in Wrentham with 5K time of 20:24 or 32nd ... Plans to continue to run or swim in college ... Has 4.1 GPA ... Thanked her dad and Tigers coach, Steve Bartholomew, for encouragement and pushing her at every practice and meet.
CLAIRE TIPS
Marblehead Senior
Three-season track captain turned in best performance at NEC Championship Meet, placing 12th ... Top 16 received medals ... Personal best time of 20:45 came at NEC's ... Conference All-Stqr ... Magicians' MVP ... Her individual relay team took 13th at Clipper Relay out of 83 teams, averaging 6.46 pace per mile ... Placed 30th out of 120 at Bay State Invitational Meet in 21:44 ... Consistently in top five at all dual and tri-meets ... Went to Divisional 1C states and helped Magicians finish 10th ... Plans to run in college and looking at small Division 3 schools ... Has 4.129 GPA.
EMILY YOUNG
Beverly Senior
Panther Award winner was 2nd at NEC Championship Meet for All Conference honors ... 14th at Division 1B state qualifying 20:32 ... Personal best on 2.9 mile home course was 19:48 which is 13th on Beverly Girls' all time best board ... Ran personal best 5K in 19:19 at Frank Mooney Coaches Invitational Meet ... Best race was last dual meet against Salem, breaking 20 minutes on home course and putting name on All-Time Best board ... Breakthrough point and all meets that followed were very successful ... Plans to run at collegiate level.
OLIVIA YOUNG
Beverly Senior
Along with twin sister Emily the Youngs were always a duo to contend with ... Captain took 4th at NEC championship meet ... Panthers Award winner ... 5K time of 20:32 at Division 1B state qualifying ... Best individual performance time of 19:44 at All-States ... NEC All Conference ... 10th in senior race at Frank Mooney Coaches Invitational in 19:57 ... Plans to continue to run in college ... Thanked dad for coming to every race and offering support.
HONORABLE MENTION
BEVERLY: Allison Prasse, Soph., Mary Hauck, Jr., Tara McNeil, Fr., Savannah Petschelt. Sr.
BISHOP FENWICK: Shannon Bresnahan, Jr., Natalia Kay, Sr.
DANVERS: Arianna McNulty, Soph.
ESSEX TECH: Makayla Vigneaux, Sr., Ella Manninen, Jr.
HAMILTON-WENHAM: Alexis Donovan, Sr., Sadie Condon, Sr., Mira Fleming, Fr., Charlotte Madden, Fr.
IPSWICH: Millie Cormier, Sr.
MARBLEHEAD: Kate Simcoe, Sr., Isabelle Harvey, Jr., Cat Piper, Soph.
MASCONOMET: Willa Paglierani, Soph.
PEABODY: Leah O'Neill, Sr., Ava Buckley, Fr.
PINGREE: Sophia Comporato, Jr., Avery Robillard, Sr., Simone Brooks, Fr.
SALEM ACADEMY: Lindsay Walter, 8th grade
SWAMPSCOTT: Olivia King, Sr., Maggie McGinley, Sr.