2021 SALEM NEWS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
Cardinal Spellman at St. Mary's Lynn, 5
Lynn Tech at Essex Tech, 6
Manchester Essex at Ipswich, 6:30
Chelsea at Salem, 7
Peabody at Revere, 7
Marblehead at Concord-Carlisle, 7
Masconomet at Newburyport, 7
Hamilton-Wenham at Gloucester, 7
South Hadley at Bishop Fenwick, 7
St. John's Prep at Marshfield, 7
SATURDAY, SEPT. 11
Danvers at Tewksbury, 1:30
Haverhill at Beverly, 2
FRIDAY, SEPT. 17
Essex Tech at Blue Hills, 4
South Boston at Salem, 6
St. Mary's Lynn at Bellingham, 6:30
Beverly at North Andover, 7
Danvers at Haverhill, 7
Masconomet at Peabody, 7
Marblehead at Lynn Classical, 7
Lynn English at Swampscott, 7
Gloucester at Malden Catholic, 7
Ipswich at Lowell Catholic, 7
Nashoba Tech at Manchester Essex, 7
Bishop Fenwick at Arlington Catholic, 7
SATURDAY, SEPT. 18
Watertown at Hamilton-Wenham, 1
Central Catholic at St. John's Prep, 1
FRIDAY, SEPT. 24
Haverhill at St. John's Prep, 6
Essex Tech at Greater Lowell, 6
St. Mary's Lynn at Bishop Feehan, 6
Ipswich at Lynnfield, 6:30
Beverly at Peabody, 7
Reading at Danvers, 7
North Andover at Marblehead, 7
Gloucester at Swampscott, 7
Salem at Greater Lawrence, 7
Masconomet at Winchester, 7
Austin Prep at Bishop Fenwick, 7
SATURDAY, SEPT. 25
Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 1
Kingswood Oxford at Pingree, 2
Manchester Essex at Lynn Tech, 2
FRIDAY, OCT. 1
Gloucester at Salem, 6
Lowell Catholic at Essex Tech, 6
North Reading at Ipswich, 6:30
Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 6:30
Beverly at Masconomet, 7
Marblehead at Peabody, 7
Winthrop at Danvers, 7
Swampscott at Saugus, 7
Cathedral at Manchester Essex, 7
St. Mary's Lynn at Bishop Fenwick, 7
St. John's Prep at Bridgewater-Raynham, 7
SATURDAY, OCT. 2
Pingree at St. Paul's, 4:30
FRIDAY, OCT. 8
Saugus at Salem, 6
St. John's Prep at Malden Catholic, 6
Whittier at Essex Tech, 6
Amesbury at Ipswich, 6:30
Bishop Fenwick at Cardinal Spellman, 7
Marblehead at Masconomet, 7
Swampscott at Peabody, 7
Gloucester at Winthrop, 7
Bishop Stang at St. Mary's Lynn, 7:30
SATURDAY, OCT. 9
Danvers at Beverly, 2
Lynnfield at Hamilton-Wenham, 2:30
Manchester Essex at KIPP Academy, 4:30
Tilton at Pingree, 5
FRIDAY, OCT. 15
Catholic Memorial at St. John's Prep, 6
Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 6
Arlington Catholic at St. Mary's Lynn, 6
Triton at Ipswich, 6:30
Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 6:30
Danvers at Swampscott, 7
Salem at Masconomet, 7
Peabody at Winthrop, 7
Saugus at Gloucester, 7
Archbishop Williams at Bishop Fenwick, 7
Minuteman at Manchester Essex, 7
SATURDAY, OCT. 16
Marblehead at Beverly, 10 a.m.
Pingree at Wilbraham Monson, 3:30
FRIDAY, OCT. 22
Georgetown at Essex Tech, 6
Salem at Winthrop, 6
St. Mary's Lynn at Cardinal Spellman, 6:30
Masconomet at Danvers, 7
Gloucester at Peabody, 7
Bishop Feehan at Bishop Fenwick, 7
St. John's Prep at BC High, 7
SATURDAY, OCT. 23
Swampscott at Beverly, 1
Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 1
Ipswich at Pentucket, 1
Worcester Academy at Pingree, 5
FRIDAY, OCT. 29
Hamilton-Wenham at North Reading, 5
Newburyport at Ipswich, 6:30
Essex Tech at Shawsheen, 6:30
Beverly at Gloucester, 7
Peabody at Salem, 7
Danvers at Marblehead, 7
Masconomet at Swampscott, 7
Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Stang, 7
Lowell Catholic at Manchester Essex, 7
Archbishop Williams at St. Mary's Lynn, 7:30
SATURDAY, OCT. 30
St. John's Shrewsbury at St. John's Prep, 1
Pingree at New Hampton, 3:30
FRIDAY, NOV. 5
Pingree at Portsmouth Abbey, 4:30
MIAA playoff sectional quarterfinals (TBA)
SATURDAY, NOV. 6
MIAA playoff sectional quarterfinals (TBA)
FRIDAY, NOV. 12
MIAA playoff sectional semifinals (TBA)
SATURDAY, NOV. 13
MIAA playoff sectional semifinals (TBA)
Dexter Southfield at Pingree, 5
FRIDAY, NOV. 19
MIAA playoff sectional finals (TBA)
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24
Austin Prep at St. Mary's Lynn, 4:30
THURSDAY, NOV. 25
Salem at Beverly, 10 a.m.
Gloucester at Danvers, 10 a.m.
Marblehead at Swampscott, 10 a.m.
Saugus at Peabody, 10 a.m.
Ipswich at Hamilton-Wenham, 10 a.m.
Georgetown at Manchester Essex, 10 a.m.
Essex Tech at Northeast, 10 a.m.
Malden Catholic at Bishop Fenwick, 10 a.m.
St. John's Prep at Xaverian, 10 a.m.
