2021 SALEM NEWS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, SEPT. 10

Cardinal Spellman at St. Mary's Lynn, 5

Lynn Tech at Essex Tech, 6

Manchester Essex at Ipswich, 6:30

Chelsea at Salem, 7

Peabody at Revere, 7

Marblehead at Concord-Carlisle, 7

Masconomet at Newburyport, 7

Hamilton-Wenham at Gloucester, 7

South Hadley at Bishop Fenwick, 7

St. John's Prep at Marshfield, 7

SATURDAY, SEPT. 11

Danvers at Tewksbury, 1:30

Haverhill at Beverly, 2

FRIDAY, SEPT. 17

Essex Tech at Blue Hills, 4

South Boston at Salem, 6

St. Mary's Lynn at Bellingham, 6:30

Beverly at North Andover, 7

Danvers at Haverhill, 7

Masconomet at Peabody, 7

Marblehead at Lynn Classical, 7

Lynn English at Swampscott, 7

Gloucester at Malden Catholic, 7

Ipswich at Lowell Catholic, 7

Nashoba Tech at Manchester Essex, 7

Bishop Fenwick at Arlington Catholic, 7

SATURDAY, SEPT. 18

Watertown at Hamilton-Wenham, 1

Central Catholic at St. John's Prep, 1

FRIDAY, SEPT. 24

Haverhill at St. John's Prep, 6

Essex Tech at Greater Lowell, 6

St. Mary's Lynn at Bishop Feehan, 6

Ipswich at Lynnfield, 6:30

Beverly at Peabody, 7

Reading at Danvers, 7

North Andover at Marblehead, 7

Gloucester at Swampscott, 7

Salem at Greater Lawrence, 7

Masconomet at Winchester, 7

Austin Prep at Bishop Fenwick, 7

SATURDAY, SEPT. 25

Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 1

Kingswood Oxford at Pingree, 2

Manchester Essex at Lynn Tech, 2

FRIDAY, OCT. 1

Gloucester at Salem, 6

Lowell Catholic at Essex Tech, 6

North Reading at Ipswich, 6:30

Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 6:30

Beverly at Masconomet, 7

Marblehead at Peabody, 7

Winthrop at Danvers, 7

Swampscott at Saugus, 7

Cathedral at Manchester Essex, 7

St. Mary's Lynn at Bishop Fenwick, 7

St. John's Prep at Bridgewater-Raynham, 7

SATURDAY, OCT. 2

Pingree at St. Paul's, 4:30

FRIDAY, OCT. 8

Saugus at Salem, 6

St. John's Prep at Malden Catholic, 6

Whittier at Essex Tech, 6

Amesbury at Ipswich, 6:30

Bishop Fenwick at Cardinal Spellman, 7

Marblehead at Masconomet, 7

Swampscott at Peabody, 7

Gloucester at Winthrop, 7

Bishop Stang at St. Mary's Lynn, 7:30

SATURDAY, OCT. 9

Danvers at Beverly, 2

Lynnfield at Hamilton-Wenham, 2:30

Manchester Essex at KIPP Academy, 4:30

Tilton at Pingree, 5

FRIDAY, OCT. 15

Catholic Memorial at St. John's Prep, 6

Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 6

Arlington Catholic at St. Mary's Lynn, 6

 Triton at Ipswich, 6:30

Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 6:30

Danvers at Swampscott, 7

Salem at Masconomet, 7

Peabody at Winthrop, 7

Saugus at Gloucester, 7

Archbishop Williams at Bishop Fenwick, 7

Minuteman at Manchester Essex, 7

SATURDAY, OCT. 16

Marblehead at Beverly, 10 a.m.

Pingree at Wilbraham Monson, 3:30

FRIDAY, OCT. 22

Georgetown at Essex Tech, 6

Salem at Winthrop, 6

St. Mary's Lynn at Cardinal Spellman, 6:30

Masconomet at Danvers, 7

Gloucester at Peabody, 7

Bishop Feehan at Bishop Fenwick, 7

St. John's Prep at BC High, 7

SATURDAY, OCT. 23

Swampscott at Beverly, 1

Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 1

Ipswich at Pentucket, 1

Worcester Academy at Pingree, 5

FRIDAY, OCT. 29

Hamilton-Wenham at North Reading, 5

Newburyport at Ipswich, 6:30

Essex Tech at Shawsheen, 6:30

Beverly at Gloucester, 7

Peabody at Salem, 7

Danvers at Marblehead, 7

Masconomet at Swampscott, 7

Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Stang, 7

Lowell Catholic at Manchester Essex, 7

Archbishop Williams at St. Mary's Lynn, 7:30

SATURDAY, OCT. 30

St. John's Shrewsbury at St. John's Prep, 1

Pingree at New Hampton, 3:30

FRIDAY, NOV. 5

Pingree at Portsmouth Abbey, 4:30

MIAA playoff sectional quarterfinals (TBA) 

SATURDAY, NOV. 6

MIAA playoff sectional quarterfinals (TBA) 

FRIDAY, NOV. 12

MIAA playoff sectional semifinals (TBA) 

SATURDAY, NOV. 13

MIAA playoff sectional semifinals (TBA) 

Dexter Southfield at Pingree, 5

FRIDAY, NOV. 19

MIAA playoff sectional finals (TBA)

  

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24

Austin Prep at St. Mary's Lynn, 4:30

THURSDAY, NOV. 25

Salem at Beverly, 10 a.m.

Gloucester at Danvers, 10 a.m.

Marblehead at Swampscott, 10 a.m.

Saugus at Peabody, 10 a.m.

Ipswich at Hamilton-Wenham, 10 a.m.

Georgetown at Manchester Essex, 10 a.m.

Essex Tech at Northeast, 10 a.m.

Malden Catholic at Bishop Fenwick, 10 a.m.

St. John's Prep at Xaverian, 10 a.m.

