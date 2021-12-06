MORGAN BODWELL
Ipswich Senior
Goalie
Cape Ann League all-star and Tigers’ team captain helped backbone her squad to its first state final ... Allowed just four goals during the regular season as Ipswich captured the Cape Ann League Baker crown ... Finished the season with 12 shutouts ... CAL all-star ... Coaches Award winner ... Finished with 91 saves ... Favorite game was shootout triumph in state semifinals vs. Monomoy ... Wants to play club field hockey in college ... Owns 3.76 GPA.
GRACE BRINKLEY
Danvers Senior
Midfield
Team captain led the Falcons in goals (10) and total points (21) en route to a run into the Division 2 state quarterfinals ... Named All-Northeastern Conference ... Chosen for Best of 60 All-Star Game ... Assisted on the game-tying goal with a minute to play in regulation vs. Westwood in playoffs ... Had a goal and three helpers in three postseason contests ... Going to Assumption to continue her field hockey career ... Has a classroom average of 93.
SADIE CANELLI
Pingree Sophomore
Goalie
Finished the season with 10 shutouts for the powerful Highlanders ... Also scored a pair of goals while coming out to play in the field in two separate games ... Boxford native was chosen as her team’s Player of the Game after a 13-save performance in a 1-0 win over Nobles ... Eastern Independent League all-star ... Also chosen as a New England Prep School Athletic Conference (NEPSAC) all-star ... Wants to one day play college field hockey.
ASHLEY CLARK
Danvers Senior
Defense
Standout in her own end at breaking up plays, clearing balls away from her net and helping to transition the play upfield ... Falcons’ captain ... Invaluable in making six defensive saves, including two in one contest vs. Lynnfield ... Scored a goal in win vs. Peabody ... Northeastern Conference all-star ... Ranked 17th in her senior class with terrific 4.1 GPA ... Has been accepted at Boston College and hopes to play club field hockey there.
LILY CONWAY
Masconomet Senior
Midfield
Finished second on the Chieftains in assists (15) and total points (24) ... All-Northeastern Conference selection ... Second-leading scorer on the North Shore ... Topsfield native was part of four straight league champions (two Cape Ann League, two Northeastern Conference) in her high school career ... Had her most productive game of the season, both on- and off-ball, with two goals and an assist in regular season triumph over Swampscott ... Will be studying psychology and playing field hockey at Colby College.
OLIVIA DONAHUE
Pingree Junior
Midfield
Strong in all facets of the game and is equally effective at both ends of the field ... Team USA Field Hockey Level 1 Futures program ... Eastern Independent League and New England Prep School Athletic Conference all-star ... Had game-winning assist in a big win over Nobles, the first for the Highlanders since she’s been there ... Looking to continue her career at a Division 1 college.
JAMIE DuPONT
Beverly Senior
Midfield
Northeastern Conference All-Conference performer literally played any position that the Panthers needed her to in a particular game ... Could score, defend, transition upfield, take big hits, and was the team’s best stickhandler ... Led Orange-and-Black to a playoff berth ... Captured team’s Hall of Fame Award ... Finished with three goals, six assists and nine points ... Two-time Salem News all-star ... Ranked 12th in senior class with otherworldly 4.75 GPA ... Going to University of New England to study exercise science and play ice hockey.
JULIA GRAVES
Masconomet Junior
Center midfeld
Finished her junior campaign with eight goals, five assists and 13 points ... Named to the All-Northeastern Conference team ... Scored a pair of goals in a win over Gloucester ... Topsfield native felt her best game came against Danvers on Senior Day ... Has an outstanding 3.948 grade point average ... Hopes to play college field hockey and is currently in the recruitment process.
NINA HUSAK
Pingree Junior
Defense
Boxford resident was on the field for all 47 of Pingree’s goals this fall ... Came up huge with two defensive saves to prevent goals ... Earned both Eastern Independent League and New England Prep School Athletic Conference all-star honors ... Named Highlanders’ Player of the Game vs. Winsor ... Strong stick skills and able to shield opponents off the ball ... Wants to play Division 1 college field hockey.
LEXI JAMES
Ipswich Senior
Forward
Senior captain helped power the Tigers to the Cape Ann League Baker championship and first-ever appearance in the Division 4 state finals with her leadership on and off the field ... Scored six goals and added 10 assists ... Favorite moment of the season individually came when she was in the circle and did a fast reverse sweep, scoring the first goal of the game in the process ... Wants to go into nursing.
MEGAN McGINNITY
Danvers Sophomore
Goalie
Burst onto the scene as a 10th grader after playing sparingly last fall as a freshman and was among the area’s best netminders ... Tied for the North Shore lead in shutouts (13) while allowing just 11 goals all season ... Only area keeper to have six straight shutouts this fall ... Northeastern Conference all-star ... Finished with a fantastic 0.51 goals against average and stopped 111 shots ... Made a career high 24 saves in double overtime playoff game at Westwood.
ISABELLA MODICA
Swampscott Senior
Center Midfield
Team captain’s consistently steady play helped Big Blue to the most successful season in program history and a trip to the Division 3 state semifinals ... All-Northeastern Conference choice ... Controlled the field by using transfers and long passes upfield ... Encouraged her teammates to spread the field and use its width to their advantage ... by distributing passes to the outside ... Set a career high for assists (10) and added five goals — many off of corners ... Has a 4.0 GPA and would like to major in psychology in college.
GRACE MOREY
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Forward/Midfield
Two-time Salem News all-star served as a Fenwick captain ... Second on the team with 21 points ... Led squad with 14 assists ... Had both a goal and an assist in 3-0 postseason triumph over visiting Minnechaug ... Catholic Central League all-star ... Danvers resident was Crusaders’ team MVP ... Constant hard worker who gave her teammates energy and motivation ... Played in Best of 60 All-Star Game ... National Honor Society member ... Will play in college at Division 2 Franklin Pierce University.
GRACE MULLANEY
Pingree Junior
Position
Scored game-winning goal with three minutes to play to defeat Nobles, the first time that had happened in Pingree history ... An all-star in both the Eastern Independent League and for the New England Prep School Athletic Conference ... Boxford native finished the season with nine goals, six assists and 15 points ... Hoping to continue to play at a high level in college ... Has been heavily influenced in the sport but her older sister, Maddie.
JANE O’NEIL
Marblehead Senior
Forward
All-Northeastern Conference standout powered the Magicians in goals (14) and points (19) ... Tied for the team lead in assists (5) ... Tallied a career high four goals in an easy win over Greater Lowell ... Magicians’ Team MVP ... Great stickhandler who had a nose for the net ... Always seemed to be in the right place at the right time when scoring opportunities arose ... Played in Best of 60 All-Star Game.
CECILY PAGLIERANI
Masconomet Senior
Left forward
Four-year starter finished second on the squad in goals (10) and third in points (19) ... Had a pair of postseason tallies ... Topsfield native was named a Northeastern Conference all-star ... Slick passer in and around the cage ... Also an all-star indoor and outdoor runner for the Chieftains’ track and field program ... Will continue her field hockey career while attending Roger Williams University School of Architecture ... Carries terrific 4.3 GPA.
OLIVIA PASSALACQUA
Swampscott Senior
Defense
Team captain was the general of the Big Blue’s defense, controlling the flow of play while making sure to keep opponents away from her goalie ... Strong stick skills and easily able to transition the ball upfield to her teammates ... Had two assists ... Northeastern Conference all-star ... Strong at left back ... Part of Swampscott’s offensive and defensive corner units ... Wants to study nursing ... Has a classroom average of 87.
EMMA PERRY
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Forward
Spectacular offensive campaign saw her power the Crusaders in both goals (19) and total points (23) ... Finished second on the North Shore in goals and was third in points ... Named a Catholic Central League all-star ... Tallied goal just 79 seconds after play began in a 3-0 playoff win over Minnechaug ... Had hat tricks during the regular season against both St. Mary’s Lynn and North Reading ... Named Fenwick’s Attack Player of the Year ... Looking to play ice hockey in college.
KATHERINE PURCELL
Danvers Junior
Center Forward
All-Northeastern Conference selection ... Elite passing skills and ability to move with and without the ball on her stick equally well made her an extremely valuable offensive asset for the Falcons ... Led the squad with a dozen assists ... Second on the club in total points (15) ... Had a pair of assists in the state playoffs ... Had her best all-around game in win over Bishop Fenwick ... Captain-elect for 2022 season ... Carries a fantastic 102.4 classroom average.
LINDE RUITENBERG
Ipswich Senior
Center Midfield
Exchange student from The Netherlands had an enormous impact on the Tigers on their run to the school’s first-ever state championship game appearance ... The 5-foot-10 midfielder easily had the North Shore’s hardest shot and was a force winding up after receiving corner passes ... Scored two goals in that fashion in playoff win over St. Mary’s of Lynn ... Cape Ann League all-star finished the year with seven goals and nine assists for 16 points ... Had 3-1-4 totals in five playoff games ... Played in Best of 60 All-Star Game, scoring in the game ... Going back to her home country after this school year is over.
JACKIE SCOPA
Peabody Senior
Midfield
Led Tanners in scoring with a dozen goals and six assists for 18 points ... Tallied a hat trick along with an assist in win over Revere ... Peabody’s representative on the All-Conference team ... Team captain was a driving force all over the field ... Is ranked 28th in her senior class of 377 students with a 3.8 GPA ... Wants to study marine biology in college and would love to continue her field hockey career.
KAILEY SILVA
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Defense
Outstanding defender who always seemed to have her head on a swivel and knew exactly where the ball was — and where it was likely headed — at all times ... Had one goal and one assist ... Catholic Central League all-star ... Captain helped Crusaders’ defense pitch nine shutouts this fall ... Earned Fenwick’s Defensive Player of the Year Award ... Favorite individual game was vs. Austin Prep in CCL Cup ... Carries 3.7 GPA.
AVA TELLO
Masconomet Senior
Position
One of the premier defensemen in Eastern Mass. could control a game in a myriad of ways, from her stickhandling and ability to smack the ball out of trouble to overpowering forwards to knock them off the ball ... Also a valuable offensive weapon, especially on corners ... Scored in 3-0 postseason win over Oliver Ames ... Had six goals and five assists for 11 points ... All-Northeastern Conference pick ... Had a goal and an assist in the postseason ... Middleton resident finished her career with 10 goals and 13 assists ... Best of 60 All-Star Game participant ... Owner of a 4.0 GPA.
AVA VAUTOUR
Hamilton-Wenham Sophomore
Forward
Exploded in her second varsity season, scoring a team best 11 goals ... Had half of the Generals’ goals this season ... South Hamilton native continually improved her skills throughout the season ... Tallied game-winning goal in a 1-0 triumph over Haverhill ... Had hat tricks in both games vs. Rockport ... Scored twice in a win over Everett ... Also an ice hockey defenseman and lacrosse goalie ... Would like to study veterinary medicine in college while playing either field hockey or lacrosse.
ELLA VOGLER
Ipswich Junior
Center Defense
Exchange student from Germany had one of the shootout goals that helped lift the Tigers over Monomoy in the Division 4 state semifinals and into the title game for the first time in school history ... Excellent defender used a combination of strength, speed and smarts to thwart many offensive opportunities by opponents ... Named to the Cape Ann League all-star team ... Would like to one day become a doctor ... Will return home to Germany in January.
BROOKE WATERS
Swampscott Junior
Defensive Midfield
Despite a change of position from forward to defensive mid for the betterment of the team, she finished among the top scorers on the North Shore with a dozen goals, nine assists and 21 points ... Led Big Blue in goals and points ... Helped Swampscott reach the state semifinals for the first time in school history ... Northeastern Conference all-star ... Scored playoff tally against Triton in a game that ranked among her favorites this season ... Hopes to study business in college.