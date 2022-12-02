BOYS CROSS COUNTRY RUNNER OF thE YEAR
NATHAN LOPEZ
St. John's Prep Senior
Before ending his final cross country season at St. John's Prep, Nathan Lopez has one more big race: next Saturday's ChampsSports Country Championships National Finals at Balboa Park in San Diego. He qualified after finishing in sixth place at the ChampsSports Cross Country Northeast Regional at Van Corlandt Park in the Bronx.
The Lynnfield native, who will be running three seasons of cross country and track and field at the University of Michigan beginning next fall, has had a stellar senior campaign for the Eagles. He was chosen as the Catholic Conference MVP, was unbeaten in conference dual meets, and set a new record time at the championship meet on the 5K course (15:20). He also holds the school mile record time (4:13.3) and promises to be one of the best distance runners both indoors and in spring track.
Lopez finished third at the D-1A state qualifier in 15:08 at Wrentham, and took third at the Eastern States championship race at Van Cortlandt Park with a 4K time of 12:18. He led the Eagles to a first place finish at the MSTCA Team Challenge. Lopez's consistency fast time powered his team to a fifth place finish at the D-1A qualifier and at All States.
His best performance of the season was a 15:20 at Franklin Park, which was sixth best all-time on the course. He did it with no competition pushing him in the pouring ran and sloppy conditions.
Lopez is a star in the classroom as well, carrying a 4.1 GPA while taking four AP classes.
DREW BARTRAM
Masconomet Senior
Captain from Middleton was Northeastern Conference all-star after finishing 14th at championship meet in season best 17:06 ... Best true 5K time was 17:25 ... Received Team Award as voted on by the Chieftains ... Masco's No. 1 runner in six of nine dual meets ... Plans to major in a health science field in college and run on a club team ... Medal winner at Frank Kelley Invitational 5K ... Personal best on Bradley Palmer home course was 17:25 ... Carries 4.8 GPA on 5.3 scale and is ranked 20th in class of 275.
FINN BONNER
St. John's Prep Senior
Beverly resident is three-season track standout ... Personal record 5K was 16:32 at Wrentham in Divisional 1A championship ... Ran 16:55 5K at state championship meet at Fort Devens for 70th place ... Came in fourth for Eagles in both divisional and states ... Was 12th overall and fifth for SJP at Catholic Conference Classic to help his team win it ... Catholic Conference all-star improved his 5K best from 18:10 as a junior to 16:32 ... Has 4.36 GPA and plans to continue running career at next level.
WILLIAM CONKLIN
Danvers Sophomore
Played big part in helping his team placing second at Division 2 states ...All Conference selection after his seventh place finish at NEC championship meet in 16:33 ... Came in 21st at Ocean States Invitational in 17:14 ... Was 20th at Dick Atkinson Invitational in 16:46 ... Ran a 16:51 for 21st at Division 2 All-States ... Best individual performance was at All-State Meet, when he helped the Falcons take second ... Wants to run in college at a competitive Division 1 program ... Has a 3.8 GPA.
RYAN FALETRA
Peabody Junior
All-Northeastern Conference had sixth place finish in NEC championship meet in 16:24 ... Runs all three seasons of track ... Placed fourth at Catholic Memorial Invitational in 17:29 ... Placed 68th at MIAA Divisional championship in 17:13 ... Highlight of season was earning a spot on All Conference team despite slipping and falling early in the championship race, but immediately got up to keep pushing despite hurting hip ... Ran 17.13 at Division 1B Meet ... Wants to major in forensic science or law in college ... GPA is 3.75 and ranked 32nd in his class.
CLARK GLIDDEN
Hamilton-Wenham Sophomore
South Hamilton resident earned a medal at the MCSCA Team Challenge Meet finishing 21st ... Placed 28th at CAL Open in 18:07 ... Was 19th at Division 3C championship in 18:27 ... Ran 18:02 at All-States to help Generals finish third ... Best 5K time was 17:05 at the 5K in Wrentham when he felt strong and mentally tough throughout the race ... Has 3.69 GPA and plans to work to continue dropping best time and gain more recognition from colleges.
ISAAC GROSS
Marblehead Junior
NEC All-Conference member had a fourth place finish at championship meet ... Ran best 5K in 16:18 ... Took ninth at Division 1-C states in 16:24 ... Placed fifth at Division 2 Ocean State Invitational in 16:49 ... Finished 24th at Large School Twilight Invitational in 16:26 ... Ran 16:48 at Division 1 All-States ... Personal best performance was 16:18 time for 5K ... Biggest influence in athletic career has been teammate and close friend Harrison Kee.
COLIN HANSEN
Ipswich Senior
Captain led Tigers to divisional states ... Best time of season was 1758 at CAL Championship ... Had 5.48 mile pace at Wrentham... Went to All-States ... Scored most points on team ... Has 3.24 GPA and will run track in college while majoring in Sports Management, with a minor in coaching ... Said biggest influences have been teammates and coaches. "Tthey have helped me through tough times and supported me along the way," said Hansen.
HUNTER HERSEY
Swampscott Sophomore
Big Blue's top runner all season ... First year of cross country for captain, who runs all three seasons now and is looking forward to next two years ... At D-2 All-States ran personal record time of 17:56 ... NEC Championship Meet time was 19:14 despite a serious illness he was able to run ... Recovering from vocal cord dysfunction — which restricts oxygen while doing cardio and slows him down, triggered by allergies and high stress ... Also diagnosed with AV heart block, causing fast heartbeat, and had to take some time off from running and heavy lifting early on until cleared ... Cumulative weighted GPA is 87.34.
HARRISON KEE
Marblehead Senior
Captain was second at Northeastern Conference championship in 16:09 ... All-Conference team ... Took 12th at Division 1C states in 16:38 ... Best 5K time was 15:39 ... NEC All-Conference ... Magicians' team MVP ... 4th at Large School Twilight Invitational in PR ... Finished in 17th place at Division 2 Ocean State Invitational (17:09) ... Ran 16:47 at Division 1 All-States ... Wants to run at a Division 1 college.
PAUL LOVETT
St. John's Prep Senior
Captain from North Andover competes in three seasons of track for Eagles ... Was runner-up to teammate Nathan Lopez at Catholic Conference Classic ... Catholic Conference all-star ... Placed 10th at Ocean State Invitational ... Was second at MSTCA Team Challenge in personal record time of 15:49 at Wrentham Development Center ... Finished 18th at Division 1 All-States in 16:07 ... Carries a 4.53 GPA.
RILEY McGOLDRICK
Beverly Junior
After two years of being injured, he came back strong to PR with 5K time of 16:32 at state 1B divisional championship in Wrentham ... Qualified for All-States ... Knocked 54 seconds off previous best 5K time for his best race of the season at states ... Was ninth at State Coaches Meet and fifth at Catholic Memorial Meet to help Panthers place second behind Peabody as a team ... Has 3.4 GPA and plans to run cross country and track in college ... Grandparents are his biggest athletic influence.
SEAN MOORE
Danvers Junior
Falcons' captain runs all three seasons of track ... Personal record 5K was 16:31 ... Team MVP ... All-Conference after finishing fifth at NEC championship ... Placed 14th at 2A divisional championships and 10th at states, the latter recording a PR ... Has 3.6 GPA and plans to run in college while studying either athletic training or physical therapy ... Eliud Kipchoge has influenced him because of his positive attitude. "No human is limited" helps me to push harder to achieve greater things and reminds me I can do it, he said.
JASON PROVOST
Beverly Freshman
Burst on the scene and made immediate impact with 11th place finish in NEC championship ... Won freshman division at Catholic Memorial Invitational ... Took second in Freshman/Sophomore race at both Frank Kelley and Frank Mooney Invitationals ... Set new BHS freshman home course record in time of 17:07 ... Panthers' No. 1 runner ... Best individual performance was at MIAA 1B Divisional championship with 49th place finish and fastest time for a freshman ... Plans to continue running in college.
BEN RICH
Hamilton-Wenham Sophomore
Placed fifth at MIAA 5K Division 3A states and named all-star ... Helped Generals take third at CAL championship by finishing in top 20 ... Best individual performance was at MSTCA Team Challenge in Wrentham with 17:08 time ... Personal record 5K time was 17:08 ... Ran 17:53 at All-States for 47th place and was the first runner to cross for the Generals ... Has 3.6 GPA and plans to continue running in college.
JONATHAN ROONEY
Danvers Sophomore
Best performance came at State Divisional Meet with personal record time of 16:52 to place 19th ... Was 10th at Northeastern Conference championship in 16:46 ... Ran 16:57 at All-States for 26th place, which helped Falcons finish second as a team ... Was 26th at Dick Atkinson Invitational in 17:05 and 88th at Ocean States in 18:37 ... NEC all-star ... Would like to continue to run competitively in college ... Has a 3.9 GPA.
RYAN THOMPSON
Marblehead Senior
Named to NEC All Conference team after third place finish in 16:15 at championship meet ... Magicians' MVP ... Captain was eighth at Division 1C states and eighth at Division 2 Ocean State invitational in 16:54 ... Finished 15th at Large School Twilight Invitational in personal best time of the season (16:15) ... Carries 4.2 grade point average and plans to attend college, but probably not run.
LOGAN TRACIA
Peabody Senior
Coach Fernando Braz has high praise for his three-season captain: "Logan's work ethic, attention to the little things, leadership skills, and unconditional and unselfish personal sacrifices for the team is the best I've seen" ... Ran the fastest 5K time in school history (15:25) ... Placed third at D1B states and 38th at All-States in 16:28 ... Team MVP both his junior and senior years ... Was 2-time NEC Runner of the Year and 2-time league champ ... Tanner and NEC Runner of Year ... 3.68 GPA and ranked 67th in class of 405 ... Will continue his running career at Grand Valley State University in Michigan.
JOSH TRELEGAN
Peabody Senior
Finished in ninth place at Northeastern Conference championship meet in 16:44 and the third Tanner finisher behind race winner Tracia and fellow all-star Ryan Faletra in sixth ... NEC all-star ... Ran 16:44 at 1B Divisional state meet at MIAA states at end of season, a big improvement over 17:08 on same course at beginning of the season ... Captain received Tanner Award ... Has 3.4 GPA and is ranked 77th in his class.
JAMES TRIGILIO
St. John's Prep Senior
Georgetown resident is a three-season track standout for St. John's... Took fifth place at Mass. State Track Coaches Association Team Challenge with a time of 16:19 ... Recorded a personal best 16:17 for 5K at Division 1 qualifier ... Limped to finish with serious spike injury at All-States ... Catholic Conference all-star helped his team win ... Carries 4.4 GPA and plans to continue running in college.
HONORABLE MENTION
BEVERLY: Calvin Barrett, Sr.; Ryan Whiting, Sr.; Ronan Maloney, Sr.
BISHOP FENWICK: Sam Appleyard, Fr.; Brayden Pouliot, Fr.
DANVERS: Charlie Garlin, Soph.
ESSEX TECH: Chris Cunha, Jr.; Tommy Fogarty, Soph.
HAMILTON-WENHAM: Jack Creilsen, Soph.; James Regan, Soph.
IPSWICH: Keith Townsend, Sr.; Toby Adams, Sr.; Lucas Wilt, Jr.; Max Jones, Soph.
MARBLEHEAD: Will Cerrutti, Soph.; David DiCostanzo, Sr.; Ryan Blestowe, Jr.
MASCONOMET: Dawson Romito, Sr.; Jonathan MacQuarrie, Sr.; Miles Darling, Jr.; Noah Demers, Jr.
PEABODY: Dylan Faletra, Jr.; Declan Smith, Soph.
ST. JOHN'S PREP: Felix Rogovin, Sr.; Jack Stein, Sr.; Will Pechinsky, Jr.
SALEM ACADEMY: Azriel Taguiam, Jr.; Patrick Little, Sr.; Anthony Quintin, Sr.
SALEM: Whitney New, Fr.
SWAMPSCOTT: Simon Brown, Fr.