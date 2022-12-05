SALEM NEWS FIELD HOCKEY PLAYER OF THE YEAR
MAGGIE STURGIS
Masconomet Senior
Forward
Where do you even begin to start when you try to encapsulate the high school field hockey career of Maguire 'Maggie' Sturgis at Masconomet Regional?
Well, you have to start with her scoring exploits. For the third straight season she led the entire region in goals, pouring in an eye-popping 46 this fall. That's 30 more than her next closest competitor. She had goals in 18 of the Chieftains' 22 contests (missing one with an injury); had seven in one game, a pair of 6-goal performances, another showing with five tallies and one with four. One of her favorite performances came when she scored a late season hat trick to help defeat Chelmsford.
The captain from Topsfield and two-time Northeastern Conference Player of the Year also had a dozen assists to finish with 58 points, again far and away leading that category. She graduates as one of the best scorers in state history with 121 goals, 58 assists and 179 total points.
How about the fact that one of Sturgis' teams never lost a regular season game while she was at Masconomet? She helped spearhead the program to its 11 straight league title (8 in the Cape Ann League, followed by Northeastern Conference crowns the last three seasons), thanks in large part to her on-field prowess, stick skills, durability and leadership.
Coming through in the clutch is another trait of Sturgis'. She had 10 goals in Masconomet's four playoff contests, scoring at least once in every one of them as the top seed reached the Division 2 state semifinals for a second straight season.
Sturgis, who said club field hockey coach Chelsey Feole has been her biggest athletic influence, has a 4.457 grade point average and will head off to the College of the Holy Cross next year to study Biology and play field hockey at the Division 1 level for the Crusaders. Her legacy at Masconomet is not likely to be matched for a long, long time.
AVERY ALLEN
Masconomet Senior
Midfield
Strong two-way player for the Northeastern Conference champions excelled at keeping the ball out of her own end while also helping to jump start the offense with smart passes ... Had a pair of goals and one assist ... NEC all-star's best individual performance came against Chelmsford ... Boxford native showed her on-field versatility by also starting games up front and on defense this season ... Won team's Coaches Award ... Ranked 13th in her senior class with otherworldly 4.95 GPA and would love to attend Syracuse.
OLIVIA BARAN
Swampscott Senior
Center Midfield
Big Blue captain had a team-leading 10 goals to go with three assists to help her squad reach Division 3 state semifinals ... Scored twice in the playoffs, including a double overtime tally to down Wayland, 2-1 ... Led Swampscott in goals each of the last two seasons ... Northeastern Conference all-star ... Felt her best game was against Newburyport .. Taking her talents to Division 2 St. Anselm, where she'll reunite with teammate (and fellow all-star) Brooke Waters.
SADIE CANELLI
Pingree Junior
Goalie
Collected National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) All-Region honors for her work this season ... Boxford native had a 0.71 goals against average with an area best 15 shutouts ... Didn't allow a single goal in three NEPSAC playoff games as Highlanders captured New England Class C title ... Finished with 132 saves, including 18 in a win over Phillips Exeter ... Classroom average of 90 ... Plans to continue her academic and field hockey career at the University of Indiana.
MAEVE CLARK
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Goalie
Cape Ann League Baker Division MVP had 164 saves ... Had a career best 30 saves against North Reading ... Made 19 stops against Manchester Essex and another 17 vs. Georgetown ... Senior captain from Beverly chosen for Best of 60 All-Star Game ... CAL all-star ... Has a 3.84 GPA ... Will continue her career at Division 1 Monmouth University ... Said former M-E alumnae and current UMaryland netminder Christina Calandra has been a mentor for her since she was nine years old.
COCO CLOPTON
Swampscott Junior
Midfield
Big Blue Award winner had a team-best 14 assists along with three goals ... Northeastern Conference all-star ... Captain-elect for the 2023 season ... Also swims for Swampscott and will captain this season's girls lacrosse team ... Already committed to play Division 1 lacrosse at UMass Lowell ... Owner of a 4.0 GPA ... Older sister Harper told her the importance of playing for her teammates and coaches, not just herself.
BROOKE DAVIES
Beverly Senior
Forward
Strategic play, attentiveness and having an active stick in both passing and putting shots on net were hallmarks of Beverly's right forward ... Scored five goals and added six assists ... Had three assists in a win over Marblehead ... Panther captain was named school's Hall of Fame Award winner ... Northeastern Conference all-star ... Has a 4.23 GPA and is looking to attend college in Massachusetts to study business.
OLIVIA DONAHUE
Pingree Senior
Screen
Capped a stellar career by scoring a pair of goals and dishing out four assists in three playoff games to help lead Pingree to the New England Class C championship ... Was her team's leading scorer with 16 goals and a like number of assists for 32 points ... Scored on a straight shot off a corner with 20 seconds left in overtime to defeat Austin Prep ... NFCHA All-Region team member ... Will play college field hockey at the University of Connecticut.
ZOE ELWELL
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Midfield
Equally skilled at passing to open parts of the field and shooting as she was aggressive and powerful ... Catholic Central League all-star ... Scored six times and added seven assists for 13 points ... Captain from Manchester-by-the-Sea, with her unique red stick, scored on a stroke in Crusaders' playoff win over Dartmouth ... Won the Kristen Amico Sesselman Award, given to a senior who demonstrates leadership, sportsmanship, and dedication both on and off the field and is role model for younger players ... Has weighted GPA of 4.0.
JULIA GRAVES
Masconomet Senior
Midfield
Part of a senior class that never lost a regular season game in four seasons ... Finished second on the squad in goals (14), assists (11) and points (25) ... Captain from Topsfield was All-Northeastern Conference ... Took part in Boston of 60 all-star showcase ... Felt as though her best game of the season came in state quarterfinal triumph over Westwood ... Plans on studying media and communication at the University of New Hampshire and playing field hockey for the Wildcats.
HALLE GREENLEAF
Ipswich Junior
Forward
Left wing was the Tigers' top offensive cog, pacing her squad in goals (13), assists (9), and total points (22) ... Had a hat trick in Cape Ann League triumph over Rockport ... First Team CAL all-star ... A rare player in that she's naturally left-handed, but is able to smoothly make the transition to playing a right-handed sport and still able to get the ball in front of the net successfully ... Also a standout ice hockey (for the Beverly High co-op squad) and lacrosse player.
NINA HUSAK
Pingree Senior
Screen
The best defender on the North Shore (and beyond) this season brought ferocity, aggressiveness, and the hardest shot around with her every time she stepped on the field ... Defensive mid from Boxford was able to score 11 times because of her rocket shot ... Captain also had three assists and made two defensive saves ... Two-time All-Eastern Independent League and All-New England Prep School Athletic Conference (NEPSAC) ... Scored in both the NEPSAC semifinals and finals ... Will continue playing career at Division 1 Bentley while majoring in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
NOELLE McLANE
Beverly Senior
Forward
Had perhaps her best game of the season against Peabody, scoring twice in the fourth quarter to propel her team to a 2-0 victory ... Captain paced the Panthers in both goals (10) and total points (12) ... Great anticipatory instincts in front of opponents' nets and possessor of a quick release ... Ranked 23rd her in senior class with a 4.59 grade point average ... Wants to study nursing in college.
RAYNE MILLETT
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Forward
Captain from Lynn had a team-leading 22 points, tied for fifth on the North Shore ... Scored a dozen goals ... Excellent at moving the ball downfield and dishing off passes to open teammates ... Catholic Central League all-star was the Crusaders' Offensive MVP ... Carries a 3.8 grade point average ... Will continue her studies and her field hockey career at Johnson & Wales University.
KAYLEIGH MONAGLE
Masconomet Senior
Defense
Dominant defender from Middleton could just as easily put the clamps down on opponents trying to bear in on the Chieftains' net as she could transitioning the ball upfield to start the offensive attack ... Northeastern Conference all-star ... Stick skills and quickness were huge plusses to her game ... Scored one goal and added an assist for the NEC champions and Division 2 state semifinalists ... Owner of a 4.3 GPA who plans on going to college down South.
GRETA MOWERS
Masconomet Senior
Forward
Northeastern Conference all-star from Middleton was an integral part of her team's attack, finishing third in goals (11), fourth in assists (8) and third in total points (19) ... Had both goals in a 2-0 triumph over Gloucester, a game which ultimately allowed Masco to win another NEC crown ... Also an all-star gymnast for the defending state champion Chieftains ... Has a 4.0147 GPA and wants to go to college down South ... Says her father, former NHL'er Mark Mowers, has helped mold her into the person and athlete she is today.
GRACE MULLANEY
Pingree Senior
Midfield/Defense
Made the move up to center mid this season from her lifelong position on defense because the Highlanders needed her to, and the Boxford native continued to shine there Second on the squad in goals (15), assists (11) and total points (26) ... National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) All-Region selection ... Committed to playing field hockey at Boston University.
SADIE PAPAMECHAIL
Danvers Senior
Defense
One of the pillars of a Falcons' defense that gave up just 13 goals in 22 games this fall ... Northeastern Conference all-star had an active stick, excelled on clears, and was always in the right position ... Captain had two goals and added five assists ... Had her best game of the season in Danvers' Division 2 quarterfinal win in the rain at Reading ... In the first docile of her senior class with a 101.078 average ... Will play field hockey at Salve Regina University.
SOPHIE PAPAMECHAIL
Danvers Senior
Sweep
Successfully used her 5-foot-9 frame to gain leverage, ward off onrushing forwards, and help clear the ball out of danger when it arose ... All-Northeastern Conference defender ... Falcons' captain finished the year with four defensive saves ... Scored two goals and dished off a trio of assists ... Chosen for Best of 60 all-star game ... Carries a 3.78 GPA ... Hopes to keep playing field hockey at the college level.
KATHERINE PURCELL
Danvers Senior
Forward
Led the Division 2 state semifinalists in goals (12), assists (8), and points (20) ... All-Northeastern Conference selection ... Felt that her team's state quarterfinal win at Reading was her best performance of the season ... Team captain was often described by Danvers head coach Kristen McCarthy as the team's "unquestioned rock" in terms of her dependability, athleticism, and drive to help the Falcons succeed ... Spectacular classroom average of 102.
PEIGHTON RIDGE
Marblehead Senior
Right inner
Powered the Magicians offensively four goals, seven assists and 11 points ... One of the goals came on a penalty stroke ... Team captain ... First Team All-Northeastern Conference ... Captured the program's Brenna Carey Outstanding Player Award ... Felt her best game of the season came against her team's arch rivals from Swampscott ... Wants to find a competitive club team to play on in college to help balance academics and athletics.
CAMERON TRAVEIS
Pingree Senior
Midfield
Had 13 goals and three assists for the New England Class C champions ... Scored in the title game vs. New Hampton, a 3-0 win ... Team captain from Boxford ... Her 5-foot-9 inch frame allowed her to successfully jab at the ball to get it (or knock it away) before an opponent could do so ... Three-sport star also plays basketball and lacrosse (as a captain) for Pingree ... Committed to Cornell to study and play lacrosse ... Has a 3.9 GPA on 4.0 scale.
BROOKE WATERS
Swampscott Senior
Center Back
Finished with a team-leading 20 points on the strength of her nine goals and 11 assists ... Strong aerial game only added to her arsenal ... All-Northeastern Conference choice was also Swampscott's MVP ... Said the top corner goal she scored against Beverly — a contest in which she also consistently made smart passes from the back end — was the favorite of her career ... Owner of a 3.6 GPA ... Will play field hockey at St. Anselm and study Economics.
EMMA WILICHOSKI
Danvers Senior
Forward
Captain had 11 goals to go along with a half-dozen assists ... Terrific stick skills not only in the offensive end, but taking the ball upfield and preventing opponents from getting it away from her ... All-Northeastern Conference ... Had two goals as the Falcons defeated Notre Dame Hingham in their first playoff game ... Excellent student has a 98.95 classroom average ... Will continue her field hockey career at Endicott College.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Kyla Perron Hart, Sr. M; Ella Maloblocki, Jr. D; Amelia Massa, Sr. G.
Bishop Fenwick: Tess Keenan, Jr. M; Meg Donnelly, Jr. G; Maddie Faragi, Jr. F; Holly Delaney, Sr. D; Kate McPhail, Jr. D.
Danvers: Megan McGinnity, Jr. GK; Malana Moy, Jr. M; Bobbi Serino, Jr M.
Hamilton-Wenham: Marlee Flanagan, Sr. F/M; Ava Vautour, Jr. F.
Ipswich: Ashton Flather, Sr. F; Courtney Stevens, Sr. D; Abbie Allen, Fr. G.
Marblehead: Emma Callaghan, Sr. D; Kate Bickell, Sr. F; Kealy Satterfield, Sr. F; Elise Burdge, Sr. D; Isabelle Ferrante, Sr. M; Lane Kaeyer, Sr. D; Maggie Beauchesne, Soph. G.
Masconomet: Maddi Wayland, Sr. G; Shaye Trodden, Sr. D; Sophie Doumas, Jr. M.
Peabody: Gianna Digianfelice, Sr. G; Siobhan Smith, Sr. M; Kyra Buckley, Jr. M; Iliana Nikolouzos, Jr. M/CB.
Pingree: Meghan Collins, Sr. M; Allie Smail, Jr. D; Annie Smith, Sr. F; Caroline Lemos, Jr. M; Halle Powers, Jr. D; Mia Shuman, Sr. F.
Swampscott: Lucy Brown, Jr. F; Sawyer Groothuis, Jr. F.