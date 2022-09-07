BEVERLY
Last year’s record: 5-9-4
Head coach: Trisha Murphy (14th season, 164-68-31)
Team captains: Noelle McLane, Sr. F; Brooke Davies, Sr. F.
Other players to watch: Amelia Massa, Sr. G; Kyla Perron-Hart, Sr. M; Sophie Rogers, Sr. M; Lily Shea, Jr. M; Ella Maloblocki, Jr. D; Cerys Murphy, Sr. D; Elliot Lund, Soph. F; Mia Bazin, Soph. M; Jennifer Pelletier, Sr. F; Liz Wilder, Jr. D.
Outlook: With excellent senior leadership — starting with the two captains and extending to their classmates — who have been encouraging with their younger teammates, the Panthers want to have a strong presence on the field and improve every time out while competing within the Northeastern Conference. The team’s defense appears to be particularly strong, and if they can find some consistent offense and work cohesively as a team, the results will be there in the long run.
BISHOP FENWICK
Last year’s record: 13-3-4 (lost in Division 2 Round of 16)
Head coach: Marybeth Mahoney (17th season, 148-122-34)
Team captains: Holly Delaney, Sr. D; Zoe Elwell, Sr. M; Rayne Millet, Sr. M/A.
Other players to watch: Tess Keenan, Jr. M; Madison Faragi, Jr. A; Kate McPhail, Jr. D; Kaleigh Cooke, Jr. A; Ruby Cahill, Jr. M; Emma Luis, Sr. D; Meg Donnelly, Jr. G.
Outlook: There’s a lot of new faces on the roster this season, but the team goals on Margin Street remain the same: win the Catholic Central League, qualify for the state playoffs and advance as far as possible. A willingness to work hard and improve daily has been evident from the get-go, and the evident balance of talent shown on the field should bode well for Fenwick over the course of the season.
DANVERS
Last year’s record: 15-4-2 (lost in Division 2 state quarterfinals in double OT)
Head coach: Kristen McCarthy (2nd season, 15-4-2)
Team captains: Katherine Purcell, Sr. F; Sadie Papamechail, Sr. D; Sophie Papamechail, Sr. D; Emma Wilichoski, Sr. F.
Other players to watch: Maddie Chase, Jr. D; Megan McGinnity, Jr. G; Malana Moy, Jr. M; Bobbi Serino, Jr. M; Shea DiGilio, Sr. F; Abby Sher, Jr. F; Molly Emery, Jr. D; Meghan McCowan, Sr. D.
Outlook: After a second place finish a year ago in McCarthy’s first season and having lost only a handful of seniors to graduation, the Blue-and-White would love to fly to the top perch of the NEC this fall. A commitment to getting better as a team, using their knowledge of the sport, and constant on-field communication will go a long ways towards achieving that. Following each specific game plan is a must.
HAMILTON-WENHAM
Last year’s record: 5-14-1 (lost in Division 4 Round of 16)
Head coach: Leigh Mason (4th season, 6-33-7)
Team captains: Alle Benchoff, Sr. F/M; Sofia Montoya, Sr. M/D; Marlee Flanagan, Sr. F/M; Maeve Clark, Sr. G.
Other players to watch: Riley Campbell, Sr. D; Sophie Zerilli, Sr. M/F; Lucy Ayers, Jr. F/M; Ava Vautour, Jr. F; Skylar McNall, Soph. M/D; Rowan Schekells, Fr. D.
Outlook: The Generals made huge strides last fall, winning five times as many contests as they had in the previous two seasons combined — including an upset of heavily favored Cape Ann League rival Amesbury in the opening round of the playoffs. Looking to build off of that as they work towards a .500 (or better) mark within the league, the Generals will rely on their standout keeper, Division 1 commit Maeve Clark, to keep opponents at bay and get scoring at the other end of the field from multiple sources.
IPSWICH
Last year’s record: 18-1-1 (CAL Baker champions; reached Division 4 state final)
Head coach: Nikki Pignone (2nd season, 18-1-1)
Team captains: Courtney Stevens, Sr. D; Ashton Flather, Sr. F; Chloe Pszenny, Sr. M.
Other players to watch: Halle Greenleaf, Jr. F; Kayden Flather, Sr. M; Estelle Gromko, Jr. F; Abbie Allen, Fr. G; Casey Davis, Sr. F; Natalie Whitten, Jr. M; Emily Hauenstein, Sr. D; Harper Rees, Jr. M; Morgan Sexton, Jr. M; Kate Bekeritis, Jr. M.
Outlook: Playing at the same level of focus and intensity as a year ago, when the Tigers played for the Division 4 state crown for the first time in program history, and striving for consistency throughout the season will be the primary goals this fall. Being able to capitalize on opportunities in front of their opponents’ net will be paramount, with Ipswich again looking to a team-wide defensive effort to propel them to success.
MARBLEHEAD
Last year’s record: 9-9-1 (lost in Division 2 Round of 32)
Head coach: Linda Rice-Collins (45th season, 298-147-123)
Team captains: Kate Bickell, Sr. F; Peighton Ridge, Sr. F; Kealy Satterfield, Sr. F; Emma Callaghan, Sr. D; Elise Burdge, Sr. D.
Other players to watch: Sarah Gold, Sr. F; Ailish Moran, Sr. F; Lucy Rubino, Sr. F; Sydney Hamilton, Jr. F; Isabelle Ferrante, Sr. M; Ginger Guy, Sr. M; Clara Donovan, Jr. M; Lane Kaeyer, Sr. D; Anna Bobowski, Sr. D; Maggie Beauchesne, Soph. G; James Marcy, Jr. D; Neely Payne, Soph. F.
Outlook: With so much depth on the roster this fall, the Magicians should be able to keep their intensity high no matter who they’re playing or what point in a particular game it might be. Finishing plays in circle situations is a must. Marblehead wants to ascend up the Northeastern Conference standings and not only qualify for the state tournament, but have a deeper run this time around.
MASCONOMET
Last year’s record: 19-1-1 (NEC champions; lost in Division 2 state semifinals)
Head coach: Elizabeth Dean (1st season, 0-0)
Team captains: Julia Graves, Sr. M; Maggie Sturgis, Sr. F.
Other players to watch: Greta Mowers, Sr. F; Kaleigh Monagle, Sr. D; Shaye Trodden, Sr. D; Sophie Dumas, Jr. M; Avery Allen, Sr. M; Maddi Wayland, Sr. G; Nora Duval, Jr. M; Mia Juliano, Soph. M; Sara Graves, Fr. F.
Outlook: One year removed from the most successful season in program history, the Chieftains are a bit revamped with a lot of new faces complimenting their two captains and a few other returnees. But not to fret; the younger players seem to have a lot of talent and have meshed well with their teammates and figure to positively impact the squad. Look for the Chieftains at or near the top of the Northeastern Conference once again.
PEABODY
Last year’s record: 5-13
Head coach: Tawny Palmieri (5th season, 12-42-6)
Team captains: Siobhan Smith, Sr. M; Gianna Digianfelice, Sr. G.
Other players to watch: Kyra Buckley, Jr. M; Victoria McCoy, Jr. M; Shelby Racki, Jr. F; Iliana Nikolouzos, Jr. M/center back; Feljicia Morgante, Jr. F; Ava Decicco, Jr. F; Charlotte Tracia, Jr. F/M; Ashella Correa, Jr. B; Sonja Sojli, Jr. B; Amelia Dibattista, Soph. M/F; Melina Papadopoulos, Sr. B; Eftyghia Kourtelidis, Sr. F; Gabriella Carvalho, Soph. B; Jaylaa Eagan, Soph. B.
Outlook: The Tanners have shown great cohesion during the preseason as they look towards the regular season, with hopes of returning to the state tournament after a decade. Having their forwards and midfielders get themselves into scoring position and bury the chances that they get will go a long way towards that. Digianfelice is an experienced keeper who averaged almost 10 saves per game a year ago.
PINGREE
Last year’s record: 11-4-1
Head coach: Jen Richardson (6th season, 50-23-2)
Team captains: Olivia Donahue, Sr. M; Cami Traveis, Sr. MF/F; Nina Husak, Sr. D.
Other players to watch: Grace Mullaney, Sr. B; Sadie Canelli, Jr. G; Meghan Collins, Sr. MF/F; Annie Smith, Sr. F; Caroline Lemos, Jr. M; Allie Small, Jr. D.
Outlook: With an abundance of talent on the roster — not to mention a hunger to take back the NEPSAC Class C championship after being knocked off in the semifinals a year ago — the Highlanders enter the season in the right frame of mind. Looking to create more offense and finish off in close games is something they’ll strive for, but there is strength up and down the lineup, from its standout keeper in Canelli on out. Speed, endurance, skill ... Pingree has it in bunches.
SWAMPSCOTT
Last year’s record:
Head coach: Courtney Russo (4th season, 26-18-8)
Team captains: Brooke Waters, Sr. CM; Olivia Baran, Sr. F.
Other players to watch: Lucy Brown, Jr. F; Coco Clopton, Jr. M/F; Sawyer Groothuis, Jr. F; Cece O’Connor, Jr. M; Daniella Bliss, Jr. D; Sophia Ciciotti, Jr. F; Ella Karlin, Jr.
Outlook: After a fantastic run through the state tournament last fall, which resulted in a surprise trip to the Division 3 state semifinals, the Big Blue are hoping to parlay that success into another strong campaign in 2022. Team speed is evident up and down the lineup, but they must work on their transitions as a team to have ultimate success. As long as they play together and can move the ball upfield with regularity, getting back to the state tournament should be a realistic goal.