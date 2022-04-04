SALEM NEWS GIRLS INDOOR TRACK RUNNER OF THE YEAR
MEREDITH PASQUAROSA
Beverly Junior
Hurdles/Jumps/Relays
The Runner of the Year In the Northeastern Conference, Meredith Pasquarosa did it all for the Panthers. The versatile athlete, who helped the Orange-and-Black score points in many events, was also named to the NEC All-Conference team.
After being hampered by leg injuries as a freshman and sophomore Pasquarosa worked hard all summer with coach Milton Brown, and that extra effort paid off. She won the 55 meter high hurdles at the NEC Meet went on to finish fifth at the Division 2 state meet. Pasquarosa was undefeated in hurdles in all dual meets and was 11th at the Meet of Champions in a personal best time of 8.8 seconds.
A multi-talented athlete, she high jumped five feet, ran the 300 in 43.57, and ran a leg on the NEC champion 4x400 relay team with a split of 62.4.
"Meredith worked hard all summer and fall to make herself better," said Panthers head coach Dave Jellerson. "She's a dedicated hard worker and very coachable. It's great to see all that extra time spent paying off.
"This was her third year out for indoor track, but the first time she's been healthy. We had to shut her down the last two years because of her leg problems," added Jellerson. "She put in that extra time working with coach Brown and it made a huge difference. She does so many events and does them all well. I can see her becoming a pentathlete.."
Pasquarosa, who credits former teammate Mackenzie Gilligan for having the biggest influence on her, also runs spring track at BHS. She has a 3.0 GPA and plans to attend college and continue running track.
*
CALI ABBATESSA
Danvers Junior
Shot Put
Captain finished 2nd at NEC Meet and 8th at Division 3 states with personal best 29 feet 9 1/2 inch throw at the Reggie Lewis Center ... Received Coaches Award at team banquet ... Would like to get a college scholarship for track and field ... Plans to become a physician's assistant or an attorney ... Carries 3.5 GPA ... "All my grandparents and my parents are definitely my biggest influence because they always go to my meets and support me -- even during the pandemic, when they couldn't always be there in person but would watch the live stream and text me right after I finished my event."
MACI ABBATESSA
Essex Tech Sophomore
Shot Put
The Cape Ann League all-star's best was 30-feet 3 1/4 inches at the Division 4 states ... Placed 3rd at CAL Meet with 30-foot throw ... Plans to study electrical engineering and play softball in college ... Has 3.0 GPA ... Said her sister Cali, a Salem News all-star from Danvers High, is her biggest influence. "She throws the shot and discus, and we constantly drive each other to throw farther each meet," she said. "Cali has always been my biggest competition and supporter."
LYDIA BAILEY
Marblehead Sophomore
600
Won the 600 at the NEC Meet ... Finished 8th at Division 3 states ... Personal record time was 1:44.16, a huge drop from her previous PR (1:56.6) ... Recorded final personal record time at Division 3 states ... Improved tremendously as season went on ... 8th place at Division 3 states ... Fastest race was at states coming from third-to-last heat ... Carries 4.408 GPA and wants to play college soccer and or run track at an academically strong and athletically competitive school.
ARIANNA BEZANSON
Danvers Senior
300/Relay
NEC 300 champion ... Division 3 state qualifying times in 300 and 4x400 relay ... Personal record 300 was 43.14 at conference meet, missing school record by a one-hundreth of a second ... Received Falcons' Outstanding Performer Award ... Massachusetts Gatorade Soccer Player of Year ... Tremendous athlete ... Has committed to play soccer at Colgate University and intends to major in biology ... Ranked in top 10 percent of her senior class ... Salem News Student-Athlete nominee from Danvers High.
AALIYAH CALLAHAN
Peabody Junior
Shot Put
Turned in best performance at All-State Meet with a personal best throw of 34 feet-1 3/4 inch ... Only loss in NEC dual meets was to teammate ... NEC Honorable Mention all-star ... 2nd at NEC Championship ... Placed 5th at Division 2 states ... Voted Tanners Outstanding Throws Performer ... Has best throw in area ... Plans to continue running career in college and pursue a career ... Said older sister is reason she joined track team. "She did track in high school and has been training me to become better every day. I am forever grateful for it, and can't wait to continue to grow next season."
LUCIA CONTI
Bishop Fenwick Junior
55 Meter/300/Hurdles/Relay
Won Tri-County Track & FIeld League Meet 55 meter dash in 7.61 seconds and the 300 in 42.21 ... Set new school records in hurdles (8.96) and dash ... Named TCL Girls Best Performer at championship meet ... Took 5th in 300 at Division 4 states and 6th in 55 meter hurdles ... Member of 6th place 4x400 relay team at Division 4 meet ... Anchor leg for TCL championship relay team ... Qualified for New Balance Nationals 300 ... Lives in Italy, but resides in Beverly for this school year ... President's List honor roll ... Plans to return to Italy for her final year of high school and attend college there ... Looks up to Sidney McLaughlin, who does same event she does and set the world record at the Olympic Games last summer.
AVA COTE
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
1000/Mile/Relay
Turned in her best performance of season at Division 5 states in the 1000, shaving 5 seconds off previous best to place 11th in 3:16.8 ... 3rd at CAL Meet in the 1000 ... League all-star ... Generals' MVP ... Captain ran anchor leg 800 meters on sprint medley relay that was 7th at Division 5 State Relays ... Best mile time was 5:50 ... Led off 4x400 relay ... Wants to run cross country and track in college while studying exercise science and going down physical therapy track ... Has 3.9 GPA.
SARAH DIVASTA
Peabody Junior
600/1000/Mile/2-Mile
Versatile three-season track athlete won NEC Meet 1000 in 3:17.2 ... Captain named NEC All-Conference ... Best 1000 time was 3:11 ... Division 2 states mile champion and 12th at All-States in 5:15 ... Undefeated in regular season ... New Balance Nationals qualifier in 800 and sprint medley relay ... Turned in best mile performance at Nationals with 5:12 ... Ran fastest 800 at BU Invitational (2:21) ... Voted Tanners Outstanding Distance Performer ... Salem News cross country Runner of Year ... Named Tanners' Outstanding Performer ... Has 3.94 GPA and is ranked 17th in class ... Plans to continue running career at collegiate level.
COLBY FILOSA
Ipswich Senior
300/Relay
Captain for Tigers' indoor and spring track teams as well as soccer ... Cape Ann League Meet 300 champion ... Placed 3rd at Division-3 states ... Qualified for All-States in 300 and 4x400 relay (4:13) ... Anchored relay that was second at states ... New Balance Nationals qualifier in 300 and relay ... Member of 4x200 first place team at state relays ... CAL all-star ... Most Varsity Points award for Tigers ... Pentathlon team placed 5th overall ... Personal best 300 was 42.11 ... Has 4.1 GPA and will run track at the University of Vermont.
COURTNEY HINCHION
Danvers Junior
Mile/Relay
Falcons' MVP and leading scorer this winter ... Was 2nd in mile at NEC Meet and 10th at Division 3 states ... Personal record mile time was 5:27.87 ... Best 1000 time 3:15.53 ... Qualified for D-3 states in mile, 1000, and relay ... Ran 1200 meter leg on distance medley relay that was 4th at Division 3 relays ...Finished 2nd in both 4x400 relay and mile in 5:33 at NEC Meet ... Ran 1000 at Last Chance Meet in personal best 3:15 ... Was 10th in mile at Division 3 states with new personal best time of 5:27, 16 seconds faster than previous ... NEC all-star honorable mention ... Has 94.433 GPA and plans to run in college.
MIA KASPEROWICZ
Beverly Senior
Distance
NEC All Conference in 2-mile ... Won league championship in 11:56 ... Captain was unbeaten in dual meets ... Placed sixthh at Division 2 with 2 mile time of 11:45 ... 9th at Meet of Champions in best race of season with personal best time of 11:37 ,,, Went to New Balance Nationals 2 mile ... Carries 4.67 grade point average and ranked 17th in class ,,, Plans to attend college but undecided as to where ... Thanked her mom and dad for continuously supporting and cheering her on at all races along with head coach Dave Jellerson and teammates.
JENNA LINDSAY
Masconomet Sophomore
600/4x400 Relay
Northeastern Conference all-star Honorable Mention ... Placed third at NEC Championship Meet ... Finished 15th at Division 3 states with personal best time in the 600 of 1:45.95 ... Made steady improvement during the season ... Topsfield resident also a spring track athlete for the Chieftains ... "I'm grateful for my incredibly supportive and encouraging teammates. I can't wait for spring track," she said.
LIZA POWERS
Bishop Fenwick Senior
High Jump/55 Hurdles
Tri-County League high jump champion ... Was 13th at Division 4 states ... Captain from Gloucester was 3rd at league meet 55 meter hurdles and high jump champ ... National high jump qualifier ... Cleared 5-feet in high jump and best hurdles time was 9.9 ... Committed to Oberlin College to continue track career ... Has 4.7 GPA ... Said coach Kylie Homem influenced her the most ... "She taught me how to be part of a team, how to be a leader, and how to believe in myself."
KEIRA SWEETNAM
Marblehead Junior
High Jump
Won Northeastern Conference high jump at league meet ... Best jump of the season was 5 feet ... NEC all-star honorable mention ... Qualified for New Balance Nationals ... Carries 4.38 grade point average and plays to play volleyball or run track in college .... Salem News volleyball Player of Year ... Biggest influence is her brother Patrick, who plays football at Colby and previously played basketball and volleyball at St. John's Prep.
CATE TRAUTMAN
Marblehead Junior
55 Meter/Long Jump/Relay
Runner-up at NEC Championship Meet in 55 meters and placed 14th at Division 3 states ... Captain ran on NEC champion 4x200 relay that was 5th at Division meet and qualified for New Balance Nationals ... Best 55 meter hand time was 7.58.55 seconds ... Long jumped 14-feet-0.5 ... Fastest relay time was 1:49.77 ... Best individual performance came in meet with Saugus and Salem with personal record 55 time and also ran 4x400 relay for first time ... Carries 4.468 GPA and plans to study a science-based field in college while running at a Division 3 program.
SAVANNA VARGAS
Peabody Junior
Sprints/Relays
Won NEC 55 meter dash in 7.52 ... Captain's best dash time was 7.36 for 55 meter and 7.93 in 60 meter, both new school records ... All Conference ... Set new school mark at Division 2 states ... 13th at All-States ... Member of both 4x200 and 4x400 relays ... Ran at New Balance Nationals ... Received Tanners' Outstanding Sprinter Award for second time ... Runs spring track ... Straight A student is enrolled in cosmetology program and plans to attend college ... Thanked coach Fernando Braz and sprinting coaches for challenging her and for dedication to the team.
DEVIN WHALEN
Danvers Junior
55 Hurdles/Relay
NEC Championship Meet runner up with time of 9.10 ... Member of 1st place 4x200 relay at league meet ... 10th in hurdles at Division 3 states ... Relay was 5th at Division 3 states and qualified for New Balance Nationals ... NEC Honorable Mention all-star ... Beat performance of season was 8.9 in hurdles, and relay team's best was 1:49 ... Plans to continue hurdling in college at highest level she can ... Carries 3.6 grade point average.
LINDSEY WILSON
Peabody Junior
High Jump/Hurdles
Best high jump of season was 5-feet-3.25-inches at New Balance Nationals Rising Star division for 2nd place ... Broke school record set in 1981 by one of Peabody's altime best track athletes Lesley Welch ... 2nd in high jump at NEC Meet and 3rd in 55 meter hurdles ... NEC all-star Honorable Mention ... Finished 2nd at Division 2 states in high jump (5 feet 2-inches) ... All-State qualifier in both events and took 14th in high jump ... Plans to study criminal justice and social work in college.
EMILY YOUNG
Beverly Senior
Distance/Relay
Three-season track star was NEC All-Conference ... Panther captain won league championship mile in 5:32 ... Undefeated in dual meets ... Took 6th at Division 2 states in personal best mile time of 5:23.97, which was her best race of season because she ran through pain and never let up ... Finished 9th at Distance Classic at Reggie Lewis Center ... Member of 4x800 relay that won NEC Meet, 4th at states in 10:03 and 11th at Meet of Champions in new PR of 9:52.16 ... Qualified for nationals in mile and relay ... Relay was 27th with a time of 10:03.84 ... Committed to run at Stonehill College ... Thanked her dad and grandfather (who ran marathons) for their constant support.
OLIVIA YOUNG
Beverly Senior
Distance/Relay
NEC All-Conference selection ... Finished 2nd in 1000 at league meet ... Was 9th at Division 2 states in 3:11.8 ... Member of 4x800 relay ... Three-season track star along with twin sister Emily... Captain won all but one conference dual meet ... NEC all-star ... Ran in 4x800 relay that clocked 9:52.16 and placed 11th at All-States ... Relay was 27th at New Balance Nationals ... Best performance was at Division 2 states 1000 ... Has 4.1 GPA and will continue academic and running career at Stonehill College ... Said parents have been her biggest influence. "They always support me by coming to the meets and are super proud of me after every race."
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Claire Brean, Jr., Middle Distance/Relay, Katie Burgess, Jr., Sprints/Relay, Mya Perron, Jr., Shot Put, Allison Prasse, Soph., Middle Distance/Relay
Bishop Fenwick: Julia Loescher, Sr., Shot Put/Weights, Catherine Carter, Sr., 600/Relay, Celia Krouse, Jr., 300/Relay
Danvers: Emma Eagan, Jr., Distance, Katie Walfield, Jr, 1000, Mikayla Shaffaval, Jr., 600, Bobbi Serino, Soph., 1000,, Chloe Hertigan, Jr., High Jump
Essex Tech: Maddie McDonald, Jr., Mile, Makayla Vigneaux, Sr, Distance
Hamilton-Wenham: Jessica Cooper, Sr., Weights, Claire Kurja, Sr., Weights, Grace Roebuck, Jr., Hurdles/Relays, Isabella Fazio, Soph., Sprints/Relays
Ipswich: Olivia Novello, Jr., 55 meter hurdles, Amelia Mooradd, Soph., 300, Chloe Pszenny, Jr., 55 Meter
Marblehead: Ava Machado, Fr., 300/Relay, Claire Davis, Jr., 55 Meter Hurdles/ Long Jump/Relay, Claire Tips, Sr., Distance, Kate Simcoe, Sr., Distance
Masconomet: Ellie Green, Soph., 1000, Lauren Boughner, Soph, 300, Sophia Doumas, Soph., Shot Put
Peabody: Trinity Cabrera, Sr., Shot Put, Caitlyn Buckley, Sr., 1000, Brianna Ewansiha, Jr., High Jump
Salem: Isabella Cunha, Jr., 55 meter/Relay
Swampscott: Lillian Gosselin, Jr., High Jump, Olivia King, Sr., 1000/Relay, Paige Kennedy, Sr., 55 Meter/Relay