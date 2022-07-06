SALEM NEWS 2022 SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
ABBY BETTENCOURT
Peabody Sophomore
Pitcher
A year ago, Abby Bettencourt burst on the scene as a dominant pitcher who led Peabody to an undefeated Northeastern Conference season and playoff run that ended in the Division I North finals. She was even stronger this year both in the circle and at the plate, finishing with a .580 average and an on-base percentage was an impressive .719.
The Tanners had another unbeaten season in the conference and reached the Division 1 state title game behind Bettencourt's pitching. She finished 17-3 with a stingy 1.21 earned run average in 126 1/3 innings. Peabody took care of business at the final Courtney Corning Memorial Tournament over Memorial Day Weekend, winning handily with Bettencourt in the circle.
Bettencourt continued to shine in the playoffs, posting wins over New Bedford, Reading, and Wachusett to get her team to the championship game. Under pressure she is the one any coach would want in the circle because she always remains calm and often gets punchouts to work out of jams.
The two-time Salem News and NEC Player of the Year led her team in hitting and runs batted in. She and her batterymate, sister Isabel, combined to drive in 63 runs. Often as leadoff hitter she gave her team and herself a lead right off the bat. Her best game was against New Bedford in the Division 1 tourney run with two home runs and a complete game three-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts.
An excellent student with a 4.04 GPA, she is ranked fourth in her class. A three-sport star in volleyball, basketball and softball, Bettencourt was chosen as the Tanners' co-softball MVP. She hopes to continue her athletic career in college like her parents Mark (baseball at Boston College) and Lauren (softball at Brown).
HANNAH MARIE AKOURY
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Third base
Generals' MVP and team's Leading Hitter award ... Second Team CAL all-star ... Hit .396 with a round tripper, triple, 3 doubles, and 14 runs batted in ... Danvers resident played in Agganis Classic ... Captain's best was hitting the ball out of her home park to left-center field, a distance of 240 feet ... 3.74 GPA and will attend Oklahoma State University to major in fire protection and safety engineering technology ... Jill Atwood, 12U softball coach for the town softball league, taught her everything about playing 3rd base.
JALEILA "GIGI" AUPONT
Bishop Fenwick Sophomore
Pitcher
Started every game and pitched all but 3 innings for Crusaders ... 12-10 record with a 2.85 earned run average in 150 innings with 232 strikeouts ... Had no-hitter with 17 punchouts in first game vs. Whittier ... Pitched one-hitter in tourney victory over Newburyport ... Hit 400 with 18 runs driven in and 5 homers ... Was in a hitting slump at beginning of season but worked hard to improve ... Salem resident has 3.0 GPA and wants to play softball in college.
ISABEL BETTENCOURT
Peabody Junior
Catcher
The other half of Peabody's sensational battery was equally tough ... Three-sport star knows everything her younger sister Abby will throw from years of playing together ... Made the biggest play in the Wachusett state semifinal with a perfect throw to shortstop Emma Bloom to nab a runner stealing at second base ... Hit .463 ... Second on team in RBI (31) ... Hit two homers ... Tanners' co-MVP with sister Abby ... 4.02 GPA and ranked 10th in class of 382 ... Plans to continue softball career in college.
ISABEL BISHOP
Essex Tech Sophomore
First base
Commonwealth Athletic Conference CA all-star ... Hit .400 with 9 RBI and 8 stolen bases ... Only had one error all season long, and it came in the last game ... Hawks Unsung Hero ... Had a 4 hit, 2 RBI game against Greater Lowell ... Carries 4.54 GPA and hopes to continue playing softball at a liberal arts college ... Said she has been influenced by Lauren Burke, who plays softball for the University of Texas.
EMMA BLOOM
Peabody Senior
Shortstop
Every team needs a strong armed shortstop with excellent range to take control, and Peabody had a perfect leader in their captain ... Not only a gold glove defensively, Bloom was a force at the plate in the second slot in the order ... Hit .451 with 22 runs driven in and 4 round trippers ... Tanners' defensive MVP had her best game of the season in state semis vs. Wachusett, which also happened to be her birthday ... Three-sport star was goalie for soccer team and a key member of NEC champion basketball squad ... Had 3.67 GPA and plans to major in business/marketing at Assumption.
MAGGIE CARON
Masconomet Senior
Shortstop
NEC All-Conference hit .540 with on-base percentage of .517 ... Captain from Boxford ... Scored 21 runs, drove in 17, had 2 triples and 2 homers ... Slugging percentage of .712 ... Best performance came in win over Danvers, its first such win in a long time ... Caron said everyone on the team realized they had something special going on and had great energy ... Carried .4163 GPA and will play at Wheaton College where she plans to major in the health sciences.
ARIANNA COSTELLO
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Third Baseman
Three-sport athlete and Crusader captain won team's Athletic Integrity Award ... Also played first base when team needed her to ... Best game was against Austin Prep with a double and later scored to help her team beat AP, 2-1 for the first time in 10 years ... Hit .400 with 15 RBI and had game changing runs batted in against Triton and Latin Academy during team's 5 game win streak ... Was solid defensively at both corner infield positions ... 4.1 GPA and member of National Honor Society will go to Providence College to study finance.
CAITLYN DION
Pingree Junior
Catcher/First base
Captain this season and next ... Also captains the Pingree volleyball team ... Georgetown native batted .528 with an on-base percentage of .634 ... Drive in 18 runs and had 12 doubles ... Highlanders' MVP and EIL All-League ... Best performance was four doubles hit to the fence and carried the team over Beaver Country Day with a 5-RBI day ... Defensively helped pitcher Olivia Robertson earn a big win by not allowing any passed balls ... Wants to continue career as student-athlete at the collegiate level and pursue pre-medicine or public health relations ... A type 1 diabetic, she has great respect for people working in the medical profession ... GPA on a scale of 100 is 93.27.
NICOLETTE FRASER
Swampscott Senior
Catcher/Shortstop
MVP of Holland Tournament ,,, Huge game winning triple in sixth inning to help Big Blue upset St. Mary's and win Memorial Day weekend tourney ... Captain was NEC All-Conference ... Batted .585 with 13 RBI ... Provided great leadership for very young team ... Has been the heart of the team and was Salem News all-star as junior ... Selected for Agganis all-star Game ... 3.8 GPA and will attend Rogers Williams University to study marine biology and play softball.
LINDSEY GANNON
Beverly Senior
Catcher
Took charge behind the plate for 3 different Beverly pitchers ... Strong throwing arm picked off 12 runners at 3rd base ... NEC All-Conference ... Panther captain hit .434 with 18 runs batted in and 2 homers ... .511 on-base percentage ... Also key member of the basketball team ... "Hard working, vocal leader, who will be greatly missed next year" said coach Megan Sudak ... Will continue her basketball and softball careers at University of Northern Vermont-Lyndon, where she plans to study exercise science.
EMILY GODDARD
Danvers Junior
Third base
Captain a leader both offensively and defensively ... Batted .638 with 49 hits ... 26 singles, 18 doubles, 2 triples, 3 homers ... Drove in 33 runs and scored 33 ... NEC All-Conference ... Best performance came against Beverly with a perfect 4-4 day at the plate ... Her grade point average is 101.74 of scale of 100 ... Ranks in the top 10 of her class ... Plans to major in psychology and play softball in college.
AMBER GOUDREAU
Masconomet Junior
Pitcher/Outfield
NEC All- Star led Chieftains both in the circle and at the plate ... Batted .333 with 2 home runs and an on base percent of 61 ... Pitched 164 innings with 76 strikeouts ... Whiffed 10 or more in four games and had a 2.13 ERA ... Best performance was against Swampscott with 11 strikeouts, one walk, and went 2-4 at the plate ... Has 4.9 GPA on 5.3 scale and ranked 17th in class of 277 ... Plans to study math/science in college."
AVA GRAY
Danvers Sophomore
Catcher
Steady defensive force behind the plate and also dangerous at the plate ... Batted over.500 with a .779 slugging percentage, 30 runs batted in, and one homer ... NEC all-star ... Best performance came at Courtney Corning Memorial Tourney when she threw out 5 players trying to steal and went 7-9 at the plate ... Carries 3.9 GPA and hopes to continue athletic career at college level ... Also runs cross country and winter track.
ANNIKA HALEY
Marblehead Senior
Center fielder
Three-sport captain in soccer, basketball, and softball ... Outstanding range and sure hands in the outfield made Haley a defensive standout ... Co-captain had 21 hits, scored 22 runs, and batted .333 ...4 assists and 29 put outs with no errors all season ... Chosen to play in Agganis All Star Games for all Three-sports ...NEC all-star made some spectacular running catches ... Best game was against Saugus with triple, double, and single at the plate along with 3 put outs in the field ... 4.0 GPA and will play softball at Trinity College.
LEXI JAMES
Ipswich Senior
Shortstop
First Team Cape Ann League all-star ... Selected to play in Agganis Softball Classic ... Batting average for season was .384 ... Best individual performance was against Northeast Metro with a home run to help her team win, 17-11 ... Also had several big defensive plays in that game ... Carries 3.0 average and will play field hockey at Bridgewater State University ... Thanked her dad Paul for being her biggest influence and pushing her to always give 100 percent which made her the athlete she is now.
KATE LOVE
Masconomet Senior
Third base
Chieftains captain from Topsfield batted .373 in fourth spot in the lineup ... Had an on-base percentage of .459 with 14 singles, 4 doubles, 14 runs scored ... Missed six games with a broken thumb, but returned for playoff game at Dracut ... NEC all-star's best game was against Marblehead with a double and walk-off single ... Will attend Georgetown University in D.C. to major in Human Science on the pre-med track as a certified E.M.T.-B. while continuing to play softball on club level ... Ranked 4th in class with 5.154 out of 5.3 GPA.
NOELLE McLANE
Beverly Junior
Pitcher/Third base
Versatile Northeastern Conference all-star was Moynihan Lumber Student Athlete for April ... Game winning home runs against Masconomet .... Batting average .422 with 22 RBI, .621 on-base percentage, .913 fielding average ... 10-1 pitching record with 2.2 ERA ... Plans to pursue college major in medical field with goal to become nurse or physicians assistant ... Would like to continue to play softball ... Carries .468 GPA and ranked 12th in class.
CASSADI O'LEARY
Salem Senior
Catcher
Did it all for Witches ... Captain not only caught but helped her very young team anywhere she was needed ... Named team MVP, Witches Hall of Fame Award, NEC All-Conference ... Batted .582 with 6 home runs, 38 RBI, 32 runs scored, and threw out 13 trying to steal ... Also picked off 8 ... Best game of year was against Malden going 5-5 at the plate with a pair of dingers and 2 doubles to knock in 8 runs ... 4.28 GPA and ranked 12th in class ... Also small forward/center in basketball and captain ... Biggest role model is older sister Tayla.
SOPHIE PAPAMECHAIL
Danvers Junior
Outfielder
Batted .434 for season with an on-base percentage of .534 ... Really came into her own as season went on ... NEC all-star ... Best game was against Austin Prep with two doubles, single, and two walks as well as making multiple plays in outfield ... Carries 3.78 GPA and hopes to play field hockey in college ... "From day one my dad has pushed me to be the best i can be in everything I do. I wouldn't be anywhere without him."
MYA PERRON
Beverly Junior
Third base
NEC All-Conference ... Hit .420 with 17 RBI, 2 homers ... Only struck out four times all season and had a .919 fielding average ... Best performance was against Essex Tech with two dingers and a double to drive in 5 runs and score 5 times ... Plays with high energy and is aggressive on the base paths and in the field ... Also standout volleyball player ... Plans to play softball, volleyball or both at the collegiate level ... Carries 4.53 GPA .
CINDY SHEHU
Salem Academy Junior
Center field/Pitcher
Captain from Salem led the Navigators to another winning season and trip to the MIAA tourney ... Hit .672 and was named team's MVP ... For second year in a row her batting average was over .600 ... When pitcher Kaedynce Kauth went down with an injury, she took over in the circle ... Best individual performance was against Foxborough at the charter school MCSAO championship ... 4th year in a row winning it for Salem Academy ... Has 3.6 GPA and is also an all-star basketball player.
PENELOPE “PENNY” SPACK
Peabody Junior
Outfielder
Three-sport athlete plays defense in soccer and hockey ... Captain-elect in soccer and assistant captain for hockey ... Consistently got key hits to move runners around ... .417 batting average with 27 runs driven in and 4 homers ... Best game was at Danvers with a double, homer, and walk to knock in 4 runs ... NEC All-Conference ... Defensively solid in left field ... Quietly got job done all season ... A top student in the classroom with a 4.06 average and ranked 5th in class of 382.
GINA TERRAZZANO
Peabody Senior
First base
Two-time captain led the North Shore with seven home runs ... NEC all-star was a rock at first base, making long stretches for throws from infielders while keeping foot on the bag ... NEC all-star ... Best individual game was against Beverly in Courtney Corning Memorial Tournament with a grand slam to help Tanners win ... Key player in Tanners’ run to the state finals with leadership and positive attitude ... 3.3 GPA and will attend Gordon College to major in early education and play softball.
HONORABLE MENTION
BEVERLY: Nikki Erricola, Jr., 2b; Jamie DuPont, Sr., SS
BISHOP FENWICK: Emma Burke, Sr., 2b; Hannah O'Brien, Sr., C
DANVERS: Kristina Yebba, Sr., SS; Brea Robinson, Soph., CF
ESSEX TECH: Ariana Barrows, Sr., RF; Riley Michael, Fr., C; Hailey Roach, Jr., SS; Zoe Kobus, Sr., 3B; Mya Doucette, Sr., C
HAMILTON-WENHAM: Sarah Cross, Jr., C; Bella Fazio, Soph., SS; Celia Mann, Soph., OF/2B
IPSWICH: Kate Bekeritis, Soph., C; Caroline Spencer, Sr., 1B; Maya Williams; Jr., 3B; Alexis Eliopoulos, Sr., LF
MASCONOMET: Sam Serio, Soph., 2B
PEABODY: Logan Lomasney, Soph., 3b; Kiley Doolin, Soph., 3B/Outfield
PINGREE: Marah Goldman, Jr., SS; Mackenzie Holian, Jr., IB; Lucy Ciaciarelli, Jr., CF
SALEM: Liv Loux,, 8th Grade, 3B; Annie Thornett, 8th Grade, P; Skylar Sverker, Soph., P; Faith Sanchez-Schroeder, Fr., SS; A.J. Keating, 8th Grade, CF
SALEM ACADEMY: Angie Jimenez, 8th Grade, C/3B; Kaedynce Kauth, Fr., P/SS; Yadeli Espinal, Sr., 1B; Grace Thomas, Jr., OF
SWAMPSCOTT: Miranda Moscoso, Sr., IF; Megan Holmes, Sr., 1B